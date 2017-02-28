tadzi wrote:

Many players complain about incomprehensible rules and constantly emerging issues. We must admit here, that we do not share this view entirely. It may be, that considerably heavier calibres have undergone through our editorial staff, but Fief seemed inconceivable to us just until first play. Then suddenly you find, that nearly twenty pages of rules and bilateral densely described summary table was in essence not even necessary. The game is, in terms of purely internal mechanisms, efficient and everything fits together well.