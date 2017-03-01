|
Bryan Felsher
Hi Guys,
Here's a session report from a game I played last week. I've basically copied and pasted from my report on Facebook. Hope you enjoy. I was playing solitaire, and I only cheated once....if you look closely, I foolishly set up the D/Ken mortars too close to the action....and I "let" myself take it back and move them further into Cristot (where they were historically), and should have been placed....leaving that village hex open for infantry to pull back and recover in.....
Operation Dauntless. Start of 2nd day of the battle for the park (T28). The bravery of 15/26 recon holding point 102 as a diversion before their suicide panzerfaust assault on the Sherman fireflies will never be forgotten. Meanwhile, I'd be very scared as the Brit's holding out in the park. It's good terrain and they're dug in well, but look at that overwhelming German force about to counter-attack! They're going to need to lay down some cover fire though, in order to cross that field and assault. Brit's are hoping their artillery power advantage will help them to hold out. I've played this scenario a few times. It's a fun and quick one. 18.3
Here's at the start of the T30. German's threw everything they had at a quick assault in the first turn, and had unbelievable luck taking both park hexes by this turn. Point 102 was devastated by British artillery, and taken back. Note that German armor has taken a serious beating. They only have one Panzer 4 left! However, the screen North of the park was worth the losses as it has stalled British armor from making a strong counterattack.
Here is at start of T31. British have not been able to hold Point 102, as they had to pull back and recover or risk a deadly barrage that could come close to ending it. The made a mistake and chose to attempt taking both hexes north of the park but failed. It often takes several turns (90 minute game turns) in OD to break down the defense of a hex and take it, if you don't have flamethrowers. A German heavy machine gun squad marched right into Point 102, taking it. German halftracks and Stummels get into position for ranged supporting fire, and/or to reinforce the park hexes as needed.
I recall another mistake made by the British at this point. They had left only a 2 step infantry company to hold point 102. German artillery was very lucky killing this unit outright, and then just marching the MG crew in, getting 2 VP's in the victory point phase this turn.
And here is how the game ended. A tremendous German win by 29 points. In the end, the British just weren't fast enough and they suffered too many tank losses. The German flamethrowers proved too mighty for the park defenders. You might notice the funny way the British mortars are positioned. They were actually projecting a zone of control, and there were tanks on the other side of the park (before they were destroyed) preventing retreat the other way. British had to try some desperate moves in their last couple turns, but it didn't work out. Another turn, and there wouldn't be much left of the Germans in the park....but that's to be continued in the campaign game...It was a bloody scenario. That's for sure!
The first time I played this scenario, the Brits won easily. The Germans really had an incredible start that was hard to beat this time.
I'm sure the entire two day plays out much differently since you can put tanks in the park, but in 18.3, the second day, the Brits basically only have Infantry, a SP, and MG's to hold the park and prevent a field crossing. With just one hex of field, and lots of yellow box/orange box CS units, I would have given up an infantry step if needed to avoid halting due to friction fire and still had decent assault odds because of the CRT shifts, assuming I got at least a suppression or two on the park hexes. If one can assault and/or combat to take the North East park hex first, the lower one will fall quickly, since they have nowhere to retreat if one has a concentric attack. That was my plan as the Germans, and fortunately, I rolled well. My two AT guns placed in Fontenay really punished British tanks trying to get through the fields and support a counter attack. In the end, the British scored 59 points to 44 (iirc) in dead unit VP's but it wasn't near enough because they never got a park hex back. Maybe next game, I'll toss the Brit's an AVRE or two and see what happens!
Also, as the Germans, I forgot to mention that I focused quite a bit on attacking the two SP's because they are worth a lot of VP's since in this scenario, the Brits only get 1 Transport pool, then start losing 2 VP's per loss and a 1/3 chance of losing another VP on survival check.
Laurence Cutner
Where did you get that nice dice tray?
Henrythesecond
A future player sleeps...
lcutner wrote:
Where did you get that nice dice tray?
Ha ha, that was the first thing I thought when I looked at the first piccie!
Nice session report. I'm just in the process of re-reading the rules as I put it on my 10x10 challenge list in January so thought I'd better get started as it's nearly March and I haven't played it once so far this year!
Bryan Felsher
lcutner wrote:
Where did you get that nice dice tray?
Actually, it isn't a dice tray...Years ago, I was gifted a fancy set of handkerchiefs, and it came in this leather thing, that was supposed to be saved as a coin valet....and I thought- wow, that would make a nice dice tray!
It unsnaps and folds flat. You might be able to find one, searching the net for "leather folding coin valet".
Bryan Felsher
https://www.amazon.com/HappyDavid-Jewelry-Leather-Bedside-St...
Found this on Amazon. $7.
