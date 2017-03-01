Rules



Far East War 1592» Forums » Sessions Subject: First Few FEW Games



Jon Snow chas59)

New York City

New York FAR EAST WAR 1592

Initial Games and Strategic Thoughts

By Chas





GAME #1: (2 PLAYER SOLITAIRE)



Since very little has been posted so far on the actual game play experience of FEW, here are some very brief first session reports, game play conventions, and tentative observations. I often learn a game with an initial solitaire. In this case, since the Kickstarter only ended fairly recently and I managed to get a KS copy retail, I threw in the promo leaders, but for simplicity did not use any of the Legendary Generals in this first game. In fact, I just dealt out eight regular leaders to each side at random, to get a quick start.



After very few provinces changed hands in this “stalemated” war, Japan won by taking a 9th territory at East Gangwon-do, where the Korean/Ming player (KM) had left only one troop! If the Japanese player (JP) had some how not eliminated the KM piece with five dice, the Koreans would have won, as they held two defeated Generals vs the JPN player's one.



A Few FEW Game Play Conventions:



I like setting up the map lengthwise across between the players, rather than the recommended player positioning on the ends of the map (North and South). This makes it much easier for them to reach all of the board areas.



I use colored plastic “stones” for game markers. When playing solitaire, a red marker on the phasing player's rondel marker shows who is going next, if I have to step away from the game. During any game, a black marker for territories where recruitment has taken place reminds me me where regrouping can take place.



I use the Player Aid and FAQ available in the Files.



I place red markers on wounded generals, instead of using the map edge boxes. This allows me to leave the generals cards spread out in front of me the way I set up the map for easy reading.



I use one or two poker chips next to the current Event Deck to record how many time its been reset.



We keep the Event Deck and its discard pile to the side of the game board. When an Event Card requires a longer effect “until after the next Event Card is revealed,” we rotate that “next” card 45 degrees, and place the card in effect on the game board in the Event space. Other cards in effect at the same time go underneath the first.



Conclusions:



*The Generals are very important. Their initial selection takes a few moments for a new player, but is the only thing really needed at game start, as the initial legion/troop set up is already done for you.



*Like the more familiar Korean War of the 1950s, this was historically a Japanese invasion from the south (Japan is just off map to the southeast, on the other side of the Tsushima Strait red areas) which became stalemated stalemated during both Japanese pushes. Most games will end with the provincial control close to even.





*Like most war games, the Instant Victory conditions are hard to accomplish. In this initial game both sides at one point went for them, but each was only able to capture one Red Area of the two needed. Likewise, getting 12 of the 16 provinces from a starting set up of 8 each would mean you have to totally dominate the other player, which should not happen often.





GAME #2 (2 PLAYER: FIRST THIRD ONLY)



In this first experience against a live opponent, we only got through the Event Deck once. This is not a particularly long or difficult game to learn and play; we just happened to be taking it very slow and easy. We decided to treat the final turn (first appearance of the Reset Card) as the end of a full game, to check out the end game rules, although the victory “didn't count.” My pal liked the game so much he wants to get his own copy now.



I played Japanese. The Hurricane Event Card totally messed up my naval attack plans for a good part of this shortened game. On the last battle of the “final” game turn, my KM opponent attacked me. My Legion was not eliminated, but he killed my General, thereby winning the game!



In this game, while I couldn't much see the point of replacing a General, since the new one takes the wounds of the old, my opponent did use this maneuver to save one of his favorites. Hmmm.



Conclusions



* Learn the General cards! I am already starting to have my favorites.



*Keeping track of who has how many provinces and how many defeated Generals each is holding is crucial to final game strategies.



*Those longer lasting Event cards can have a major effect on the game. This is especially true of those that prohibit land or naval combat!





GAME #3 (FIRST FULL 2 PLAYER GAME)



Playing Japan once again, I won the game 9 provinces to 7, but also had 4 Defeated Generals to my opponent's 1. I had started to grab a northern province by making a sea move into one that my enemy had left unoccupied (with only a control marker).



When only one final Event card was left, which had to be the Reset which would end the game, I crossed over the event line. My “northern maneuver” would gave me an automatic win, as I simply occupied an empty province with a sea move, giving me the 9 to 7 province majority.



Conclusions



*Do not leave provinces within enemy movement or attack range empty at the end of the game. This is the reason for that sea movement being able to enter an empty province ability; which had baffled me when I first read the rules. Even leaving only one troop in such a province is very risky.



*Take care of your Generals. While this particular opponent tends to be a berserker, I carefully rotated my wounded Generals out, and he learned to do it. At the end of the game I removed two badly wounded Generals from the board a bit early, taking no chances with them, and only added one full strength one. My clear “defeated general superiority” gave me quite an edge.



*Paying 10 Supply Points as a one time initial cost at game start to get a Legendary General is usually worth it, unless you are going for the Quick Strike, in which case you'll need those points for first turn maneuvers.



*When more than one longer lasting Event Cards are affecting the game at the same time, it changes things quite a bit. At one point we had three out at once in this game!



*Using the turn Rondel is one of the big strategies in the game. While it is set up to logically play out the game by just moving advancing one space at a time, you'll want to change this up depending on your plans and the game situation.



*Traveling on the edges of the board can make use of longer sea areas to wrap around and hit enemy territory relatively faster.



*The dice are lots of fun and generate interesting results, telling a story with each battle. But even with a useful general engaged, they are as fickle as any other dice!



*The Quick Strike Strategy is that of trying to win the game on the first few turns by taking two enemy held red areas, while there are no or few full four troop legions yet on the map. This should be fun to try now that I know the Generals a bit. However, it will be difficult to accomplish. A single long lasting Event Card can end it. And some of the red provinces are too far away to reach in one turn, especially those in the Tsushima Straits. The K/M player(s) will have to start with strong naval leaders to try this. Note that some Generals cannot be placed at game start, and so cannot take part in this strategy.



*A K/M Quick Strike could probably be accomplished only by striking on both coasts at once. But at strart there are almost no forces available; the two in East Gangwon-do being the most vulnerable starting position for that side on the board.



*A JP Quick Strike can hit Right Gyeonggi-Do easily enough (although actually taking it is another story), but the other two red provinces are much less accessible. The two Korean recruitment sea areas protect the coast line to them nicely.





Game #4 (FIRST 4 PLAYER FORMAT)



I wanted to find out if this was a good team scenario; that is if there was enough for four players to do in this design. Another question was whether the cooperation between teammates would be fun. Because we only had three players, I took both Japanese factions. The game was tied for a while, and finally I pulled ahead with one more province and one more general (2:1). My opponents told me later on they thought I had it locked up. But then they sneaked into a province I'd left empty by sea, and I lost another general. These guys were buddies and were able to play teamwork well. The Chinese let the Koreans attack on the front lines, and backed them up, not attacking themselves until the end. And so the Korean/Ming Alliance took another provinces from me to draw ahead by one.



The Reset Card came up for the third time as early as possible; third from last. Since the tie breaker after Generals is Supply Income, and the enemy was clearly ahead in that 26-18, I was challenged to take two provinces and kill a General to win. It seemed so unlikely that all three of us tried to figure out how I could do it, in this friendly game! So I went for it, took a province, but neither got a second one or a general. So with a tie on both generals and provinces, I lost at the last minute! Had I positioned myself a bit more carefully in the previous turn, I might have had a chance to win.



Conclusions



*The game works quite well for four (or three) players. An early boardgamgeek poster had wondered if the four player was merely window dressing. But we all had a good time. In fact, the player in for the very first time on FEW said he thought the Four Player would be even superior to the two Player, as creative team work was required (of course, he hadn't tried the Two Player yet)!



*Some of the interesting teamwork decisions include whether to take a Legendary General at start, how to split the income each time either partner gets it, how to Turn Rondel usage, how to combine tactics (partners can support each other in battles if the active player pays for his partner's aid), and etc.



Posted Wed Mar 1, 2017 4:30 pm

Debbie Hanami)

Have yet to get this beautiful looking game to the table, but I'm now itching to do so after your brilliant report. Thanks for posting 1 Posted Thu Mar 2, 2017 10:09 am

