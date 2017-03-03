|
Robert "Smitty" Smith
The Rhineland Crisis of 1936 is one of those critical junctures in history. How would the world have changed had France and Britain stood up to Hitler's bold move? We know what happened because they failed to stand up. The failure to stand up here to such a brazen act embolden Hitler to push his limits time and time again. Although the Rhineland was German territory, it was to be demilitarized. With one small move of a couple of battalions, Hitler unraveled Frances post-World War One strategy in an instance. The aftershocks were felt in some fashion in every capitol in Europe, gauging that it was perhaps better to seek one's own accommodations with the new muscular Reich than trust the vacillating Allies. But what if they had acted? This Ty Bomba game from One Small Steps, contained in Counterfact Magazine Number Four explores the topic at an operational level. In addition, the article in the magazine accompanying the game is a nice thoughtful piece of analysis.
COMPONENTS
While posting on the Facebook Pages of gaming sites about our replay of this game, we got some comments about OSS "selling" out to the PC crowd. I recall when Gary Graber did the crosses in his Remagen Bridgehead Game vs. swastikas on counters due to how that played in Europe. I agree - OSS could have done that here in this game rather than the German cross, but that then isolates them from the EU market, which would be a really poor business decision. Or perhaps make two runs of the games, one with and one without, a marginally less dumb idea. The bigger question is why Germany doesn't also ban the Red Star! Why not make the Polish counters Red and White as that simply is in keeping with an industry standard of sorts? Now that decision would have made sense to me. The map is the weakest element in the game. It's a cross between sludge brown and drying out algae green. (Ty B commented to me ever been to Europe in the spring - yup, for our honeymoon was in Belguim in May). The hex grid runs funny as well, n needing shifted along with the numbers. Germany runs West to East but this map goes North to South and it doesn't work. But the names of the countries? They go West to East in terms of orientation. The game also has one Player Aid Card with the Combat Results Table, Terrain Effect Chart, Turn track and both sides Victory Point tracks.
RULES
The rules are a step-up from previous rules as there is more attention paid to proofing. However an annoying number of proofing errors do creep in terms of writing. Berlin on the map is 1712 but the rulebook notes it as 1907. The 1907 in the rulebook identifies the city of Breslau. The 1814 counter doesn't belong to any city on the map. Is it the one meant for Munich which is at hex 2814?
The Reds take control in Germany - what will the French and British do? But the game ends as the French Army seized Berlin.
GAME PLAY
The goal is to amass the most victory points before the end of Turn 8 - lots of luck with that, or when the French Army Group captures Berlin. The exception to that is if a Soviet unit enters Berlin. That ends the game with a Red victory. Who goes first is determined by the players bidding Victory Points for Initiative. I have never liked that concept in any game. I found for purposes of solitaire that a die roll served my purpose just as well. There are no real bells or whistles in the game, and no political rules that might have turned this game into a yawner vs a slugfest.
Instead the game starts with the Polish Battle of the Frontiers where you check to see if the Reds have now successfully pushed forward onto the map. The French Army Group moves closer to Berlin. It can only move if it has enough movements points. No automatic ability to move one hex here! In sequence each player moves, conduct combat and reorganizes, i.e. bring back eliminated infantry corps from the dead pile. Unit movement is determined by a die roll. Armor can move up to six movement points but infantry maxes out at four movement points.
The unpredictability of movement makes this a tough game to script and adds to my characterization of it tending towards freewheeling in play. The Red Player will have to take the offensive to make up for the five automatic points that occupation of Berlin awards the Nationalist Player. If the Nationalist Player tries to play a stall game and simply try and hold on until the French get to Berlin, they tend to lose. The Nationalist needs to at least selectively go on the offensive. Combat is driven by a combat differential system, the subtraction of the attacking force strength from the defensive strength. On the zero heading (both sides are equal), the attacker has a one in six change of elimination.
Understanding the impact of the French Army Group on play is critical. If the French Army Group crosses the River early and your strength lies on either side of its path, you may need to consider redeployment. No German unit can ever move in the path that the French Army Group has traveled. That path effectively cuts the battlefield in tow. If the Polish Frontiers Battle is going poorly for the Red Player, they are probably in deep trouble once that happens. A note on the Terror rules ala the old Command Magazine notes would have enhanced this rule and possible usage. It took several reading to catch what Ty wanted to achieve but his rationale behind it was missing. But I believe I will avail myself of it in future games, as its use turns the other side's garrison unit into a zero factor. Think the "Nationalists" would not have used this in Berlin's working class districts that were once heavily Red?
The French also moved faster this game - and the Poles never lost the Battles on the Frontier to the Soviets.
CONCLUSIONS
This game is truly a hoot, once you accept the premise and get past the cosmetic issues. Me? No trouble with the premise as it makes as much a sense as any other one from that period. The game is fast playing and allows for multiple replays in short order. It is very freewheeling and as such both players can see wild swings in their fortunes, which is simply the best type of alternative history game. Here's hoping OSS fixes the small cosmetic issues with a spiffy repackaging, but still a worthwhile pick up. Easily the most pure fun I've had in recent memory with a magazine game.
Fuzz was unhappy at the decisive Red loss. He wanted to dine on German sausages!
Re: 1936 - The Terrble IF
Thanks for the Review - and the pictures of the components (The lack of pictures has kept me from obtaining a copy for now).
M1Tanker wrote:
I agree - OSS could have done that here in this game rather than the German cross, but that then isolates them from the EU market, which would be a really poor business decision.
The setting of the game is described as:
"The further idea is that, within a few hours or days of the French advance, Hitler and his cronies are either dead, jailed or in hiding, due to a Putsch headed by elements within the German military high command. The Nazi Party breaks into factions and starts to war against itself, or simply falls apart into political incoherency."
So I think that the cross instead of the swastika even makes a lot of sense thematically.
M1Tanker wrote:
The bigger question is why the EU doesn't also ban the Red Star!
The EU doesn't ban the swastika. Germany bans the use of symbols used by organizations that are deemed violating the constitution, in this case the Nazi party (§ 86a German Penal Code). There is an exception clause (§§ 86a III, 86 III StGB) but no court ruling exists whether this applies to games so far... most companies and publishers are therefor reluctant to carry games with swastikas (On the other hand I had no problems purchasing "Fortune and Glory" on the German Amazon store - a game that almost drowns in said symbol).
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Re: 1936 - The Terrble IF
Thanks Sven - I had bad info on that then.
It's quite the fun little game though, and worth your pickup. Get it with the magazine as the article is also a fun read.
Smitty
Re: 1936 - The Terrble IF
M1Tanker wrote:
It's quite the fun little game though, and worth your pickup. Get it with the magazine as the article is also a fun read.
Smitty
Your review made me finally pull the trigger on this one, Robert. I'm looking forward to trying it out!
Regards
Sven
PS: While the red star itself isn't banned in Germany if you add the abbreviation "KPD" (The banned west-German "Communist Party of Germany") to it it suffers the same fate as the swastika. Though I have never come across a game using distinct "KPD" symbols.
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Sven:
It's really quite well done. I like the occasional overwrought game but I like fun games that have just enough to make me happy to allow me to focus on enjoyment!
Smitty
PS - Amused by the KPD comments. I still recall the days of Fulda and working with Panzertruppen.
