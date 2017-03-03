Rules



Subject: Illustrated Salamanca AAR



David Murray TrotskyTrotsky) United Kingdom

Driffield Battle of Salamanca 1812



Here is a solo AAR of this famous battle. I refought it using the historical setup and most of the advanced rules. I used only the level two command and control rules as there was only one commander per side, therefore there was no need for written orders as the units would be in directly command of either Wellington or Marmont. Both commanders had an extended control radius of 10 hexes. In discussion with the game’s designer I tracked fatigue by division.



Here is the setup – Anglo-Allied army to move first…







Initial Strategies



Anglo-allied: attacking the French left was the priority. At the start of the game I was unsure how many forces to commit there, clearly Packenham’s 3rd Division and the Spanish units need to be committed, but the question was whether to commit Hope’s 7th Division there as well. I decided I would and then hold the centre with the remaining troops until the French left was cleared.



French: uniting the forces was the main initial strategy. Developing a strong defensive position around the Greater Arapile, and moving the units forward from Calvarrasa de Ariba seemed obvious. But what to do about the exposed left flank? There were three options I could see. The first was to leave them in place and make the Allies deal with them hopefully distracting units from the centre so a French attack could be launched there. Secondly, try and move them east to join up with the main French force. Thirdly, to plug the gap between the centre and left flank with forces to create a long, and overstretched, battleline. I rolled a die to decide and the second option was chosen – try and move them to join up with the main French forces on the hill around Greater Arapile.



Turn 1 – Allied

Thomieres’ VII Division on the road just outside Miranda, with no cavalry escort, was an obvious target for a charge but the stream made such a venture not tactically sound. Instead Packenham’s division moved forward in column, the horse artillery galloped ahead and unlimbered on the high ground north of Miranda. The infantry moved forward with Campbell’s brigade with support from half of the Portuguese Champalimaud brigade ready to assault across the stream into the flank of the French 1st & 64th Regiment.







Elsewhere along the line, Hope’s division and the Spanish had moved towards the Maucune’s 5th Division, in the rough terrain south of Monte de Azan. The British and Portuguese units threw forward a screen of skirmishes to help protect the advancing Spanish from French artillery fire.







The Allied centre and left formed an extended battle line and waited to see what the French would do…







The opening artillery salvo from the French guns on the lesser Arapile cut down several files of Portuguese in Stubb’s brigade. South of Monte de Azan French guns ripped into the advancing Spanish infantry, many fell but undaunted they continued their advance. Allied return fire was less accurate, and less numerous, and failed to hit its mark.



Then Campbell’s brigade and the Portuguese Champalimaud brigade clambered across the stream east of Miranda into the flank of the French 1st & 64th Regiment. The French taken by surprise (and a melee roll of 6!) fell back in disorder. The allies decided not to advance across the stream and end up potentially exposed to a counter-attack.







Turn 1 – French

The disorganized French infantry of 7th Division retreated further back towards their line of communication, followed by the remainder of the division and its artillery support. The French 5th Division, south of Monte de Azan begin their redeployment to the east, their supporting artillery, which was slower moving, were covered by the redeployment of Curto’s light cavalry.



Brenier’s 6th Division advanced and covered the gap between the main French line and the just moved 5th. The 2nd Division moved behind them as a reserve.



Ferey’s 3rd & Foy’s 1st Division moved to cover the French right flank.







Again, Allied artillery is not effective, whereas the French hit their mark. After an hour of having to stand in the face of determined artillery fire, half the Portuguese of Stubb’s brigade feel back in disorder.







More to follow…

Posted Thu Mar 2, 2017 1:44 pm

David Murray TrotskyTrotsky) United Kingdom

Driffield Turn 2 – Allied



All units were automatically in command on the first turn but now command radius had to be taken into account. Wellington had a generous command radius of 10 hexes, which on a single map was nearly enough to cover the whole area – only a few units around the village of Miranda, and the just entered German cavalry of Bock were out of command.



Seeing Foy’s 1st Division advance on the Allied right, nearing the defensible terrain of the Ribera stream, Alten’s Light Division was pushed forward, to meet them. Barnard’s Brigade deployed in line with Vandeleur’s in column, and so the division adopted a mixed order to take on the French. Seizing an opportunity to exploit the French left, Campbell’s 1st Division moved through a gap between the French 1st and 8th infantry stationed around the heights of the Greater Arapile. Then Bock’s cavalry moved into the command radius of Wellington and pulled up behind the advancing Allied left wing.







In the centre, Pack’s Portuguese extended their line to cover the gap left by Stubb’s disorganised infantry. There was little other action there.



On the Allied right, the British light and the Spanish line cavalry swept around Monte de Azan and were threatening the French cavalry covering that flank. The Allied infantry on the right also moved up but no so far they were at risk of being counter-charged by the waiting French cavalry. The Spanish unlimbered their guns. Things were beginning to look a little difficult for the French cavalry.







In the centre, the French guns caused a step loss on the the Portuguese that had just replaced their compatriots. The French columns on the banks of the Arroyo de la Ribera stream fired at the British light infantry forming up in front of them but to no noticeable effect.



Allied return fire from their artillery caused few problems for the French. On the extreme left of the Allied line, concentrated musket fire from the Barnard’s Light Brigade drove the French 6th Light Brigade back in some disorder.



Vandeleur’s Brigade, who were in mixed order advanced on the French 39th Infantry. A cautious encounter took place, both sides still trying to assess the other. The British Light Brigade did not fully commit to the fight and the result was inconclusive with both sides maintaining good order. Marmont, in range of British guns checked for his special scenario wounding but did not suffer any ill effects.



Turn 2 – French



Marmont’s command reached most of his troops apart from a couple of units on the far left wing.



The Allied attack on the French right wing had been a little unexpected, and in response French dragoons charged forward towards the advancing British 1st Division. The charge of 6th Dragoons caused several British and German infantry units to form square, which with their high morale all accomplished - in retrospect this was possibly a mistake and they should have stood their ground as there were plenty of French artillery and infantry around.







The Dragoons, having achieved their aim, then voluntarily disordered and retreated.



Marmont retired behind the Greater Arapile to shelter from the British artillery and that ever present wound die roll. The Allied squares were a tempting target for Marmont who ordered Ferey’s 3rd Division to attack. Artillery unlimbered on a hill to their right and gave covering fire. Horse artillery attached to the Dragoons rode up as close to a British square as they dared and opened fire.







To the right of Ferey’s 3rd Division, Foy’s 1st Division engaged the British who had advanced. In the centre little had changed, only Surrat’s 4th Division, who were in reserve, moved a few hundred metres north to cover the advance of the Allies there.



On the French left, the exposed light cavalry pulled back. The 101st Regiment, had to form line and try and hold off the Allies to give time for the artillery to cross the bridge and escape.







The power of the British fire was not felt by Foy’s French 1st Division as the British failed to hit their mark. Fire from the squares was equally ineffective. If fact, the only effective Allied fire was from the guns on the Lesser Arapile who shook the French 120th so much that they retired in disorder.



French artillery and musket fire on the British squares was devastating. The Squares of Weathley took the brunt of the fire, both units took significant losses, with one of the squares breaking and falling back.







Accurate artillery fire from Greater Arapile forced another Portuguese to fall back from the line in disorder.



Foy’s Division assaulted the British. The French 39th Infantry assaulted Vandeleur’s Brigade and came off worse in the exchange, but both units retained good order. The 69th & 76th Infantry smashed into the British sending them reeling from the impact. The 47th & 70th advanced upon Weathley’s remaining square and it soon pulled back in some disorder.



The French counter-attack had given a bloody nose to Wellington’s left wing.



Hastily, all the French infantry, that could, pushed out a screen of voltigeurs.



Turn 3 – Allied



Only Vandeleur’s brigade were out of command.



Bock’s German cavalry spurred their horses forward to drive back the leading units of the French 3rd Division, that had attacked the British squares. The cavalry scattered the French voltigeurs and caused the French to form square. The cavalry satisfied with what they had achieved fell back disorganised.



Over on the Allied right Alten’s light cavalry charged across the stream at the isolated French 101st Infantry who were trying to protect the retreat of the division’s guns. The infantry formed square but the artillery was too far away to take shelter within it. The British light cavalry swept around the square, whose fire was ineffective and crashed into the unprotected artillery train!







On the Allied left, Vandeleur’s out of command infantry retreat back across a stream towards Wellington. More British cavalry moved across to support the Allied left. Campbell’s 1st Division attacked the French squares. The 4th Division attacked towards the French 122nd Regiment. Rezende’s Portuguese regiment assaulted up the Greater Arapile in an attempt to silence the effective French guns stationed there.







In the middle there was little movement. On the right the French 101st who had been forced into square was attacked by multiple units from Packenham’s Division. Campbell’s Division attacked the end of the French line manned by the 15th Line Infantry.







French fire on the advancing Allied units was very effective. The French 15th maintained steady musket fire on Campbell’s Brigade causing many casualties but the British maintained their advance. One unit of Rezende’s Brigade who had attempted to frontally assault the French guns on Greater Arapile suffered terrible casualties to close range canisters fire and turned and fled. However, the rest of the brigade had managed to move on the flank of the guns.



Von Lowe’s Germans took terrible artillery fire as they advanced on the square of the French 26th, but were resolute in their advance. Femor’s crack brigade also took fire as they advanced on the 70th Infantry in square but were not deterred and pushed on.



Back on the British left Alten’s cavalry charge smashed into the artillery train, scattering the gunners as they fell back in disorder. The 101st Infantry in square were assaulted by two brigades. At the sight of the advancing British and Portuguese infantry the square scattered and fled.



Campbell’s Brigade broke the 15th Infantry but wisely decided to not advance as the 13th Chasseurs were present nearby.







Rezende’s Brigade attack on the flank of the guns did not go well as the 118th Infantry stacked with them repelled the Portuguese, forcing them back in disorder. More success was found a little further along the line where the 4th Division pushed back the French 122nd Infantry. Next, Clausel’s French Division, in squares, were attacked, both fell back in disorder, but the Germans from the Kings German Legion and British Guards did not advance as Dragoons and guns were covering their potential advance.







Despite the losses caused by the French last turn the Allies appeared to have a slight edge on their left and a possible turning of the flank on the right. Wellington just hoped the substantial casualties taken so early in the battle would not come back to haunt him later (Allied losses 17; French 5).



Overview picture





Turn 3 – French



Well the battle had become very intense, very quickly. The French right was in a bad way and would need to be reinforced, the only comfort was that the Allies were accruing fatigue quickly and that may slow their attack. The centre was quiet, but the left was a worry, the cavalry would have to be committed – if the Allied cavalry could be driven away then the flank may be stabilised, if only briefly.



The 3rd Hussars & 26th Chasseurs moved forward and as they reached the head of a tributary of the Porra they spurred on their horse, climbed the rise and charged at the Spanish and Portuguese horse. The Allied cavalry was taken somewhat by surprise by the sudden appearance of the French and failed to effectively counter-charge and had to receive the charge still in their column formation. That was just the start of the turn the French wanted.



The 13th Chasseurs saw two batteries of their artillery preparing to unlimber on a small hill overlooking Campbell’s British Brigade, and charged forward in an attempt to force the British to form square. However, word of the fate of the squares on the opposite flank had been received and with no supporting cavalry or guns, the British held their line hoping their concentrated musket volley would repel the smaller French cavalry unit.







Over on the French right the 15th Dragoons maintained their position overlooking the advance of the British infantry, ready to counter-charge them if they continued.



Clausel’s 2nd Division, which were in reserve behind the French left, deployed into line to bolster the defences there. Right of the Greater Arapile, two batteries of horse artillery found themselves caught between two advancing columns of British and German troops, they wisely pulled back. Unfortunately, they were caught by accurate fire from Cole’s advancing brigade and many of the gunners were hit and several of the guns had to be abandoned. The remaining guns pulled back about half a kilometre and were joined by Sarrut’s 4th Division who moved forward to support them and cover the advance of the Allies.



On the French far right wing, Foy’s 1st Division were somewhat isolated but were in the vicinity of many disorganised Allied units. However, the arrival of Allied cavalry in the area made their position difficult and so they decided to withdraw back over the Arroyo de la Ribera stream and deploy defensively into line. The guns, just south west of the chapel near Ariba, were a little exposed but had such a good field of fire on the advancing Allies it remained in place.







Campbell’s brigade fired their full volley into the charging French Chasseurs, but the French did not hesitate in their determination to break through the British line. French guns across the line fired at the advancing allies. Several rounds were fired into Campbell’s brigade as the chasseurs approached by did not cause the British to waver. The horse artillery that had to abandon half their guns as they fled the 4th Division unlimbered and returned the compliment causing casualties to Ellis’ Brigade from the 4th Division. The French guns, south-west of the chapel fired into the ranks of the advancing Coldstream Guards of the 1st Division cutting down many but still the British morale held strong.



Just as the guns paused in their fire, the French cavalry drove their charge home. The 3rd Hussars & 26th Chasseurs fell amongst the Portuguese and Spanish cavalry as they were attempting to leave their column formation. The French impacted the enemy cavalry and initially made the Allies recoil, yet, as the melee became more confused the Allied cavalry recovered and eventually the French had to withdraw in disorder. Just to the north, the 13th Chasseurs hit the British, who had maintained their mixed order, the British fell back. The 13th Chasseurs flushed with their success drove on into Bradford’s Independent Brigade of Portuguese. The difficult ground occupied by the Portuguese made this a more even fight. The Chasseurs cut down many of Bradford’s men but the Portuguese would not yield their position, and so the French satisfied with their achievements voluntarily disordered and fell back.



The 13th chasseurs, marked with the ‘2’ withdrew to the small hill to reorganise, happy with the mayhem they had caused to the Allied line.





The 1st & 62nd Infantry from Thomieres’ 7th Division regained good order, just in time to reinforce the French left.

David Murray TrotskyTrotsky) United Kingdom

Driffield 1:30pm - Turn 4 – Allied



From the left wing of the Allied line, Le Merchant & Anson’s cavalry charged around the Allied columns and into the 15th Dragoons who were preventing the infantry columns from advancing. The Dragoons counter-charged and a sharp melee took place. The much smaller French force was quickly pushed back. The British wanted to voluntarily disordered and retreat but they would have had to moved in front of the French guns so they reverted back into column formation, and retained the opportunity to charge again next turn.



On the Allied far left, the units there were struggling with command, the French had withdrawn back across the Ribera stream, and they did not look like there were about to mount another attack any time soon. So, the units of Alten’s Light Division addressed their line and began to bring their guns forward.



The British Guards and Scots of 1st Division advanced around on the flank of the French guns, who were now undefended due to their cavalry being disordered. However, before they outflanked the guns they received several volleys of fire which decimated and eliminated half the already reduced brigade. Once the Guard had flanked the guns they deployed into line – there would be little mercy shown to the gunners when they discharged their muskets. The remaining Allied columns did not advance further as the centre was looking exposed. Wellington rode across to the disorganized troops sheltering behind the Lesser Arapile in order to rally tem to reinforce the centre.



The reformed Allied left.





On the Allied right, there was much action. The cavalry made a wide outflanking movement north of the village of Mozarbes. Wallace’s Brigade moved quickly in column to engage some disordered French cavalry, who promptly retreated. The Spanish infantry did the same to another group of reforming cavalry, who also fell back, whilst several units converged on the French 66th Infantry.







French artillery fire forced some of Campbell’s Brigade back and the gunners manning the supporting artillery fled. The opening musket volley of the Spanish Regiment, Bradford’s Independent and Bernewitz’s units caused horrendous casualties to the French 66th Infantry who recoiled, and passed through gunners to their rear as they were attempting to unlimber.







The flight of the French 66th had exposed the flanks of the 82nd Infantry and so Bernewitz’s troops advanced up a small slope to engage them. The slope which appeared small at first was in fact more more treacherous than it initially appeared and wrong-footed the advancing British infantry. That allowed the 82nd to repel them back towards the Allied lines.



The Guards and the Scots easily swept away the French guns on the Allied left, a few gunners that escape fled towards the abandoned chapel to the east.







The generally good morale of the Allied units meant that four regained good order.



1:30pm - Turn 4 – French



Although it was obvious that the Allies were making progress, the Allies had taken 23 step losses to the French’s 11. That was not the whole story though, the French currently had 17 disordered units and the Allies only 9. If the French could continue to make the Allies pay for every foot of Spanish soil that they took, then the French could win this battle. The victory conditions are based on whoever could reduce the army morale of the other. There was still a long way to go though as the demoralization levels were; French 82, Allied 88.



Several of the Allied divisions were close to gaining a fatigue penalty and the French hoped that would lead to a lull in the battle and enable them to rally their many disorganised units.



None of the French cavalry were in any shape to mount a charge so it would be down to the artillery and infantry this turn.



The French infantry on their left wing reformed the line, bringing forward as much artillery as possible. The Portuguese and Spanish cavalry who had appeared on the left flank of the French line were a real worry as there were no good order cavalry to oppose them. The 1st & 59th Infantry formed square. The problem was that the light Portuguese cavalry could still ride find their way to the rear of the French main line. Therefore, the squares were positioned in such a way that they could fire at any cavalry charging around them – they did not have much firepower but there would have multiple opportunities to fire and they hoped, if it came to that, that it would be enough.







On the French right, Foy, commander of 1st Division, was perplexed by the rallying of three British units close to his position. He therefore decided to stand his ground behind the Ribera stream to at least force the Allies to keep a presence in that sector.







British guns on the Lesser Arapile finally silenced the French guns on the Greater Arapile, who had caused so much trouble in the early part of the battle. The British advancing on the French guns on the French left suffered terribly to close range canister fire. Wallace’s Brigade took the worst of the fire forcing half of the brigade to retreat in poor order. Just to the north, the Spanish infantry met the same fate, with half of the regiment retreating into their own guns and disordering them in the process.



The French seized their chance to counterattack. The units stacked with the artillery that had caused so much carnage, attacked, whilst in line, the remaining Allied units. The powerful 36th Infantry fell upon the Wallace’s remaining troops. Both sides took heavy casualties but Wallace’s men broke and retreated. The remaining Spanish infantry met the same fate at the hands of the 25th Light Infantry.



The attacking French, shown in front of their supporting artillery, at the moment when the British and Spanish infantry retreated. The French held their positions, keeping their line intact.







A single French unit rallied, but it was not, unfortunately, a much needed cavalry unit.



Marmont was please with his soldiers on the left wing, what last turn looked like a difficult situation had been saved by his gunners and by local counter-attacks. The Allied cavalry threatening his rear was still a significant worry, but maybe the damage caused this turn would dissuade them for acting on their own.



Overview of the battle at the end of turn 4.

