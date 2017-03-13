|
They explained everything in detail and at great length. After they finished I sat, despondent, contemplating a bleak and empty future. "I’m glad you’re depressed" said one. "It means you’ve understood the situation.”
A quiet afternoon and a holiday weekend. Chores and homework are done and it’s time for some gaming. The Little Fish all clamour for Wings of Glory, and why wouldn’t they after racking up two 6-0 victories last week. They rope in the redoubtable Mrs Fish and we set up and get ready to play.
Nothing too special with what we’re doing here, just a three-on-three meeting engagement sort of affair, where the objective for each side is to clear the air of their opponents. To keep it fun each pilot can choose their own aeroplane from the 50 odd miniatures I have available; we don’t tend to worry about historical anomalies too much in this fast-and-fun game. The Little Fish are into two seaters these days, being very happy to give up the manoeuvrability of a single seater scout for an observer and his rear gun.
Sides are chosen and the Little Fish, representing the increasingly-misnamed Triple Entente have a French Breuget Br 14 - yes, the one with the double guns firing with A cards because a six year old knows which side of his bread is buttered - and an American Expeditionary Force (AEF) Airco DH 4 while Mrs Fish has grabbed the Royal Flying Corps (RFC) of the same. Playing the three Central Powers aircraft on my lonesome I have a Halberstadt DL II, a Roland C II and, on its maiden flight, the ‘Kempf’ Fokker DR I. I got this in a maths trade some time ago and it was high time to get it to the table. So, yeah, I guess I am trying to keep up with the Entente when it comes to having guns at the back.
Anyway, we set up and off we go into the wild blue yonder. As expected, my foes all fly straight forward in their first activation I try to push my guys a bit closer together thinking that a concentration of fire on the left might be enough to cripple an opponent early while leaving one enemy pilot unemployed, at least early on in the game.
After a bit of turning and banking the two flights approach and the RFC pilot has a shot at the Roland, having earlier survived a strafing by the Halberstadt’s observer whose gun jammed as soon as he pulled the trigger. Anyway, the first damage card on the Roland is drawn and there’s no number, just an explosion. So, that’s that. The fuel tank explodes and the Central Powers are down one aircraft. Mrs Fish enjoys this.
Above: One shot, one kill. The RFC pilot destroys the Roland
As the Halberstadt observer desperately tries to clear the jam his pilot jinks and jags and even used the Immelmann turn, an unusual option for a two-seater, to bring his front guns to bear. After this turn he has a desultory exchange of fire with the AEF aircraft as they pass and then sees the emboldened RFC pilot approaching to his right – the last thing he ever sees as the RFC pilot fires for a second time and again, draws the explosion card – note this was shuffled back into the deck after the Halberstadt was destroyed. Mrs Fish enjoys this even more.
Above: Another shot, another kill. The RFC pilot destroys the Halberstadt
So, another Central Powers pilot is gone and it’s just the valiant little triplane left. Will superior mobility be enough to triumph here? Much to no-one’s surprise, given the way this game is going, it isn’t, though the AEF aircraft is set a-smoking with some handy long-range gunnery.
Above: The RFC pilot sets the Fokker aflame
The RFC pilot also gets a long range shot at the Fokker and, to the surprise of all, fails to make it explode. It does, however, set the aircraft on fire. The next activation the AEF observer and their gallant Gallic ally in the Breuget both pour on the close range fire inflicting five and six points of damage respectively. And that is enough to shatter the delicate frame of this aeroplane.
Above: The Fokker dissolves in a shower of lead.
Game over. The Entente pilots head home for tea and medals while Central Powers are left to ponder how long until their position is entirely untenable.
Well, that was a pretty short, sharp and savage sort of affair. Losing two-thirds of one’s force to the first shots they faced made it hard and then a combination of accurate fire and actual fire was too much for the only single seater on the board.
The game was pretty much decided by the explosion cards. Should we have played without them or ‘house ruled’ it, as some folk do, to have them in the lower half of the deck? Despite being on the wrong end of this card a couple of times more than I would have liked, I tend to think that this card adds a bit of unpredictability and even accuracy to the game and also makes it a lot of fun. At least that’s what my opponents said.
Our "house rule" for the explosion card; Lose half of your points total rounding down.
Nice pictures and flame token, Murray Fish.
You're convincing me I need to acquire a set of Litko WoG accessories.
muzfish4 wrote:
...and, on its maiden flight, the ‘Kempf’ Fokker DR I. I got this in a maths trade some time ago and it was high time to get it to the table. Good to read you acquired that cool, little Fokker.
muzfish4 wrote:
Sides are chosen and the Little Fish, representing the increasingly-misnamed Triple Entente have a French Breuget Br 14 - yes, the one with the double guns firing with A cards because a six year old knows which side of his bread is buttered
muzfish4 wrote:
Anyway, the first damage card on the Roland is drawn and there’s no number, just an explosion. So, that’s that. The fuel tank explodes and the Central Powers are down one aircraft. Mrs Fish enjoys this.
muzfish4 wrote:
..to the surprise of all, fails to make it explode. It does, however, set the aircraft on fire.
Too funny and yeah, I'm laughing at you, Murray.
muzfish4 wrote:
The game was pretty much decided by the explosion cards. Should we have played without them or ‘house ruled’ it, as some folk do, to have them in the lower half of the deck? Despite being on the wrong end of this card a couple of times more than I would have liked, I tend to think that this card adds a bit of unpredictability and even accuracy to the game and also makes it a lot of fun. At least that’s what my opponents said.I usually take the insta-kill out of the deck, but I do like the house rule of the lower half of the deck or as Adam suggests, losing half points rounded down.
All in all, time well-spent with games and the family.
Thanks for the read!
I personally love the explosion card.
In fact, I combine two decks for both A and B decks so there are TWO explosions lurking about. It just adds that nail biting experience to every draw. Plus, there's that moment of surprise and disbelief for everyone around the table when someone goes BOOM!
Great report!
Thanks for the kind words. I'm glad this report was an enjoyable read.
The flame markers I use aren't from Litko, they're from Aerodrome Accessories - really good little markers and they add so much to the playing experience.
