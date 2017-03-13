"Thick as a Snicker" ~ ♫ "Your uncle says to, says to tell you, You are a monkey girl."♫

...and, on its maiden flight, the ‘Kempf’ Fokker DR I. I got this in a maths trade some time ago and it was high time to get it to the table.

Sides are chosen and the Little Fish, representing the increasingly-misnamed Triple Entente have a French Breuget Br 14 - yes, the one with the double guns firing with A cards because a six year old knows which side of his bread is buttered

Anyway, the first damage card on the Roland is drawn and there’s no number, just an explosion. So, that’s that. The fuel tank explodes and the Central Powers are down one aircraft. Mrs Fish enjoys this.

..to the surprise of all, fails to make it explode. It does, however, set the aircraft on fire.

The game was pretty much decided by the explosion cards. Should we have played without them or ‘house ruled’ it, as some folk do, to have them in the lower half of the deck? Despite being on the wrong end of this card a couple of times more than I would have liked, I tend to think that this card adds a bit of unpredictability and even accuracy to the game and also makes it a lot of fun. At least that’s what my opponents said.