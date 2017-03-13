Rules



España 20: Volume 1» Forums » Sessions Subject: Bailen, July 15 & 16 1808 (Part 1)



Australia Alice Springs NT

Alice Springs

NT For this AAR I will be using the setup for the historical scenario. I will also be using all of the optional rules except for Fog of war and Fatigue rules.



In this Scenario the French have the option to withdraw from the map from turn 4 onwards, increasing their moral for each unit that exit. They also have a depot that they can decide to pack up after turn 4, this depot also provides an extra moral point during night turns and it also acts as a LOC. The French also have a small contingent of Marines that are represented as a counter off board that can be committed to a battle for +1 strength. There are some French units that can be affected by an event know as Swiss defect that will make the units of a lesser quality.



That Spanish have 1 unit that starts as a reinforcement and can enter from turn 3 onwards as long as a 6 is rolled with the chances increasing as the days go by.



Both sides can only activate a number of units equal to the turn number being played, once the game gets to turn 6 this restriction is lifted.

Victory for this scenario is as follows:



Decisive Spanish – if the French are reduced to a morale of 0 and Spanish are at least 1.



Major Spanish – if at the end of the game the French baggage has been eliminated by the Spanish and the Spanish morale is higher than the French morale.



Marginal Spanish – if at the end of the game the Spanish morale is at least 1 higher than the French.



Decisive French – if the Spanish morale is reduced to 0 and the French are at least 1.



Marginal French – The Baggage unit is still on the map or made an ordally withdrawal from the map and the French moral is 1 higher than the Spanish.



Draw – any other result.



On to the game.







July 15th 1808



Morning



Spanish Turn:



Random Event: N/A



Movement: Coupigny leads his men across the Guadalquivir river using a ford outside of the town of Villaneuva.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Nil



French Turn:



Random Event: Swiss Defection, fortunately the French morale is not lower than the Spanish.



Movement: Vedel hearing of the Spanish crossing sets his division out to protect Dupont’s flank in Andujar.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Nil







Mid-day



Spanish Turn:



Random Event: Atrocities, Spanish lose a morale since they can’t roll more than a 7!



Movement: Coupigny’s division continue north of the Guadalquivir heading towards Andujar. Reding prepares to force the ferry crossing in the face of the French brigade.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Reding tries to force the ferry crossing, though the French commit some reserves to the defence and prevent the Spanish crossing for now.



French Turn:



Random Event: Intelligence Gathering



Movement: Vedel continues on towards the Spanish north of the Guadalquivir, while Gobert’s division heads out from La Carolina.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: The Brigade at the ferry crossing hold in place wanting to try and hold it for as long as possible so no combat takes place.







Afternoon:



Spanish Turn:



Random Event: Wild Goose Chase, Gobert is sent on a wild goose chase and now becomes routed.



Movement: The Spanish now can see if their reinforcement can enter, but are unable to roll a six. Valdecanos’s irregulars starts heading towards the town of Linares. Castanos orders the forces in and around Arjonilla to move up into positions ready to strike towards Andujar when the time is right. Coupigny orders his division at Vedel desperate to clear the French so as to provide support later to the assault on Andujar.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Reding continues the attack at the Ferry crossing this time forcing the French defenders back and gains a foothold on the other side. Coupigny commits his reserves wanting to push the French back so he can continue the advance on Andujar. Coupigny unreliable elements let him down and he is forced to withdraw.



French Turn:



Random Event: Dragoons &Cuirassiers (this will come in handy)



Movement: Frescia’s cavalry now sees an opportunity and move towards Coupigny’s force to support the move Vedel has also made towards the Spanish.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: The combined attack from Frecia and Vedel goes in on the Spanish with some help from the Dragoons & Cuirassiers card. Coupigny’s force was unprepared for the 2 pronged attack and rout from their position but are able to control it pulling up on the north bank of the Guadalquivir. The French Brigade is forced into protecting its position and attacks Reding’s much larger division. The Brigade somehow holds their own and maintains their position.







Evening:



Spanish Turn:



Random Event: Scorching heat and clouds of dust.



Movement: The Spanish reinforcements still have not arrived. The irregulars of Valdecanos move through Linares while Castanos orders La Pena and Felix-jones forward. Coupigny holds his position hoping Reding can make things in the east look a bit more dangerous for the French.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Reding’s division continues the attack once again on the French brigade and this time the French are routed and cause the French to take a morale hit.



French Turn:



Random Event: Sacre Bleu, no effect both on 5 morale points.



Movement: Since the flank around Andujar seems to have been stabilized, Dupont decides to not order a withdrawal at this stage. Frecia and Vedel decide to continue after Coupigny’s division to try and force them back before nightfall. Gobert heads into the town of Guarroman instead of trying to chase down the irregulars.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: The Cavalry of Frecia and Vedel’s division once again combine in an attack on Coupigny’s force committing their reserves. Coupigny commits reserves to the defence and is able to force the French to withdraw from the battle before night hits.







Night



Spanish Turn:



Random Event: Discouragement, morale levels are the same so no effect.

Movement: The reinforcements are still caught up away from the area of operations. Both Reding and Valdecanos have their forces move along the roads leading to Bailen. Felix-Jones leaves the road and positions his division on the slopes read to march towards Villaneuva.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Nil



Rally: Nil



Enemy Morale Loss: Nil



Morale Recovery: Gain 1 morale from rest *** the Spanish also gained another point of morale due to scenario special instructions***



French Turn:



Random Event: Hard Marching



Movement: Gobert and the Brigade take advantage of the hard marching, Gobert continues on towards Bailen on the road while the brigade takes up a new defensive position over the river Guadid.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Nil



Rally: Nil



Enemy Morale Loss: The French still hold Andujar so the Spanish lose 1 morale.



Morale Recovery: The French gain 2 morale from rest due to their depot still in play.







July 16th 1808



Morning



Spanish Turn:



Random Event: Enthusiastic Recruits, no effect as no Spanish units are broken.



Movement: Cruz-Murgeon’s irregulars are still nowhere to be seen. While the Spanish are fresh in the morning they are ordered to force march with Reding and the irregulars converging on the French brigade. Coupigny moves his division towards Frecia’s cavalry while Felix-Jones men force march in the direction of the ford.



Reaction: Frecia’s cavalry force disengage from the Spanish



Combat: A battle erupts around the crossing at the river Guadid and the battered French brigade is routed from their position and the irregulars cross the bridge. The French suffer a hit of morale as the brigade falls back in panic further than what was expected.



French Turn:



Random Event: Hard Marching



Movement: The French hold off ordering a withdrawal as they think they can stabilise the situation at the ford. Frecia and Vedel once again move to engage Coupigny’s division while Gobert occupies Bailen and the Brigade falls back into Guarroman.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Frecia and Vedel’s divisions attack Coupigny, Coupigny’s unreliable element waver though the rest of the division make a stand and force the French to withdraw from the engagement, buying time for Felix-Jones to move up.







Mid-day



Spanish Turn:



Random Event: According to plan



Movement: Reding and Valdecanos irregulars move to take up positions to coordinate an advance on the French occupied town of Bailen. Coupigny and Felix-Jones decide to take a chance and move into contact with Frecia and Vedel’s divisions separately hoping to split them up.



Reaction: Frecia’s cavalry counter charge Felix-Jones division forcing the Spanish to withdraw though Frecia can’t control his force and they advance.



Combat: Felix-Jones division now attacks the advancing cavalry while the battle between Coupigny’s and Vedel’s divisions rages. The French cavalry are caught in some disorder during their uncontrolled advance and are routed with the French losing a morale point. Vedel’s division fares somewhat better and are only forced to withdraw.



French Turn:



Random Event: Dragoons & Cuirassiers, not going to do much this turn since the Cav is routed.



Movement: Vedel’s division moves up into contact with Felix-Jones men being careful to avoid advancing on Coupigny’s at the same time. Frecia’s routed cavalry fall back across the river Rumblar while the Brigade stays in Guarroman to protect the lines of communication.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Vedel’s and Felix-Jones’s divisions engage in a battle in the middle of the day in the full sun. The French seem to get the worst of it and end up pulling back through the Spanish advance to cut the French off from Dupont.







Afternoon



Spanish Turn:



Random Event: Scorching Heat and clouds of dust, well this ruins the Spanish plans and leaves Felix-Jones exposed!



Movement: Castanos is still wondering where his irregulars have got to. Reding just moves to cut off the French Brigade from Bailen, everyone else just holds in their defensive positions.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Felix-Jones is forced into a very uneven encounter with Vedel’s division and is routed due to attacking a superior force, though they manage to control the rout.



French Turn:



Random Event: Sacre Bleu, no effect



Movement: Vedel’s and Frecia’s divisions advance onto Coupigny’s with Dupont leaving Andujar and taking command of the joint force so as to give it some more offensive punch.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Although Dupont has taken command of the battle with Vedel’s and Frecia’s divisions, the French are starting to show signs of fatigue from the Spanish sun and the constant skirmishes over the last day and are forced to withdraw from the engagement.







Evening



Spanish Turn:



Random Event: According to plan



Movement: Still no sign of Cruz-Murgeon’s irregulars. Reding and the Irregulars move onto the outskirts of Bailen, while Felix-Jones Divisions moves to form a defensive line with Coupigny.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: The first battle around Bailen takes place with the French trying to hold off Reding and the irregulars. The fighting proves to be indecisive with no one gaining the upper hand.



French Turn:



Random Event: Atrocities, The French drop a morale point.



Movement: The French now decide that it might be time to prepare to withdraw from the area and a an order to abandon Andalusia is given. The French bridgade moves into contact with Redings division to occupy them with a threat to their rear. Frecia and Vedel’s divisions move to defend the bridge from the Spanish and try and keep it clear for the path of retreat.



Reaction: Seeing what was install for them the Spanish irregulars melt back into the wooded area.



Combat: Vedel’s division puts in another attack against Felix-Jones before night sets it and again the Spanish are routed but pull up before any damage is done to their morale. Reding is now attacked by the French in and around Bailen and is forced to withdraw from the pincers.







Night



Spanish Turn:



Random Event: Enthusiastic recruits



Movement: As the sun sets there is still no sign of the irregulars. Castanos marches down the road toward Villaneuva with La Pena’s divisions so as to be able to react to what the French do in and around Andujar.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Nil



Rally: Nil



Enemy Morale Loss: Nil



Morale Recovery: The Spanish gain a morale point.



French Turn:



Random Event: That was predictable



Movement: The French work hard in Andujar collecting all the supplies and loot from the town but it seems this is going to go on into sunrise. Dupont orders Frecia and Vedel’s divisions back into a more defensible position in the woods while still guarding the bridge. The French brigade moves onto the outskirts of Bailen to support Gobert’s division.



Reaction: Nil



Combat: Nil



Rally: Nil



Enemy Morale Loss: The French still occupy Andujar so the Spanish suffer a morale loss.



Morale Recovery: The French recover 2 points of morale as the Depot is still in play and not packed up yet.









So the end ofthe first 2 days and im a little surprised that no units have been broken yet. using the optional leaders rules makes battles in the defenders favor, specially with only 1 leader on the battlefield each.



See how the rest of the battle turns out



More to follow...























Posted Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:49 pm

