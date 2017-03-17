|
The Discriminating Cavalryman
France
Saint-Cyr-L'Ecole
île-de-France
I recently played a very tense but pleasant Vassal game of Napoleon's Triumph against Andrew from Cape Town. This was our first encounter on the field.
Andrew wore the Imperial Crown of Russia for the occasion while I went for the stern bicorn hat with the sexy cockade.
I was to discover that no matter how I tried to put it on, the size would not fit…
Night deployment (set-up)
Under the personal supervision of Czar Alexander, Allied troops headed for their alloted positions.
During the night, advanced French scouts reported a very compact formation about to descend on them. Nothing sticking out, no visible weakness at this stage, though I noticed 3 puzzling things:
1) The Allied centre was decidedly very beefy, what with Miloradovitch's 5 units and Kollowrath's 4 units, not counting Prebyshevsky's 5 also.
2) Kienmayer got inflated with 6 divisions and I told myself “that's too much for any advanced guard. He must be a hot air balloon, right?”.
3) On the other side of the battlefield, Bagration was conversely a wee to thin, though Constantine's 6 divisions were probably there to provide a back-up.
In all, Austro-Russian deployment made me think of an attack towards the centre, possibly against the South, but I was not concerned at all with the North.
Therefore I opted for general dispositions for the French army which were made to be slightly unbalanced, with the most conscious design of bringing my powerful reinforcements corps and smash the adventurous Allied generals when they were exposed.
In the anticipation of a centre or southern attack I distributed my 3 artillery batteries in these sectors. The fixed battery was under the personal command of General St-Hilaire, who placed it west of the Kobelnitz ponds albeit without any support (which would arrive in no time should the situation require it). Of Marshall Soult's three divisions (Legrand, St-Hilaire, Vandamme), only two received one elite infantry brigade only. These three generals would not be able to last long against a concentrated Allied effort but this was part of my plan.
In the North, Lannes and Murat got the better of available French infantry and Bessières received command of the heavy cavalry.
I gave Davout, my most trusted subordinate, command of the cream of the Grande Armée – the Grenadiers à pied and Chasseurs à pied of the Imperial Guard ! Bernadotte was almost all-elite, with 2 elite infantry and the last heavy cavalry.
Lastly, I created a long cavalry screen along my line, though this meant that there would be no corps cavalry... this certainly weakened Saint-Hilaire and Vandamme.
The die was now cast and my Marshalls and I parted when I gave them the command: “GO !”
7AM Allied turn
French troops got a boost of morale when Czar Andrew confessed to be slightly baffled by the French dispositions.
Baffled he must have been indeed since hostilities began with a most major blunder by Kienmayer who unwisely attacked with his whole corps my cavalry blocking the approach just out of Aujezd (Kienmayer's nigthmare). Kienmayer got dismantled like a house of cards ! first morale loss for the British-paid Allied army !
Dokhturov and Langeron began their advance presumably southward while St-Hilaire got stuck into the approach by a single cav unit only because he had no cavalry himself !
I was not surprised to see that the centre corps which I had identified as the potentially strongest did not move this turn.
Bagration sent some cavalry to screen his advance and counter my own cav screen.
7AM French turn
Legrand starts a slow retreat to entice the Allies to get an easy blue star. The cavalry screen in the South do their job.
Vandamme has to move besides St-Hilaire to avoid the latter being stuck onto the approach a second time.
This leaves some considerabe room in the centre, and although the Allied centre corps were still far away east, I felt that I had both to fill this gap and probe that suspiciously shy Allied centre. So I sent a cav unit on the Stare, followed by Lannes.
Last but not least, I want Czar Andrew to panic so I move Bessières North with the clear intent of descending eastward afterwards. I was hoping this would further weaken the Allied right and make 1 or 2 centre corps move North to support the soon-to-be-crumbling Russian right.
8AM Allied turn
8AM was a bit of a surprise for me when I saw that there was no reaction amid the Allied troops to my moves, let alone any panic. Had the Allies seen and understood the threat posed by Bessières ? Were they not concerned by Lannes' push ? Would they not grow hesitant to descend further South ?
Well, there was nothing of the sort. The Allied centre casually moved forward while Kienmayer, likewise unconcerned, started to rally his troops.
8AM French turn
The unnerving effect I was looking for seemed to have come as a backlash to me but I decided to stick to my enticing though fragile plan. I shifted Legrand North behind the Kobelnitz ponds and made it clear to Czar Alexander that I was not afraid to lose a blue-star locale. I thought that this would undoubtedly make him grow hesitant, get him to start considering the possibility of Davout/Bernadotte coming in if he did press for the Southern locale, and make him decide to shift his advance right so as to mimick my moves and thereby lose an hour.
Lannes, Vandamme and St-Hilaire slowly retreat.
Bessières begins his descent eastward.
9AM Allied turn
However, Czar Andrew, with typical cool Russian placidity, conspicuously ignored my gesticulations and carried on with his own idea of what he had to do best. Kienmayer kept on rallying his troops, one division per hour, expanding 1 out of 5 corps commands every turn, but this did not seem to be of concern to my opponent.
Dokhturov moved forward, Liechtenstein entered the town of Pratzen while two corps in the North simply… detached individual units ! Suprising !…
Kollowrath in particular detached a unit to block the Eastern approach of Blaschowitz. An apparently illogical move which turned out to be quite clever.
From 6 independent units scattered on the field, the Allied army escalated to 9 (not counting Kienmayer's still dismantled units).
Though I couldn't quite fathom my opponent's intentions, I felt very much secure, even confident. Well, looking at the map, why shouldn't have I been so ?
9AM French turn
And so I as well carried on with my plan.
Leaving an infantry regiment to support the fixed battery, Legrand moved further North, a red-herring I was desperately hoping the Allies would start chasing.
This made my centre very strong and compact, ready to receive the Allied centre corps.
Preceded with cavalry screen, Bessières descended further East.
Murat moved forward to confront depleted Bagration and protect Bessièress flank.
10AM Allied turn
A shift right did happen, but not exactly the one I was hoping.
Constantine and Kollowrath understandably moved north to support Bagration and stop Murat and Bessières.
In the extreme North, the Russians have a cavalry screen of their own to match my two cavalry units screening Bessières' advance.
In the South, Dokhturov enters Sokolnitz, unopposed, followed by Langeron.
Kienmayer rallies yet another division. Now, if Andrew spent 3 corps commands for 3 hours in order to reassemble Kienmayer, it sure meant that Kienmayer was of some significance, right ?
The three Allied centre corps remain very static.
10AM French turn
Well, since the enemy did not inted to dive down the centre after all and kept heading for the Southern blue-star locale, then I should try to alter my initial plan. Yet again, at this stage, I had no reason to worry at all. Langeron and Dokturov were beginning to thin down, no other direct threat to a blue star existed, morale was not an issue, the main Allied line remained static on its initial positions and was directly confronted with Murat and Bessières… plus I had my two powerful reinforcement corps, eager to enter play… when the time should come…
So Legrand came back the way he came from, not because the situation required it or because I felt some pressure in the South, but precisely because I started considering very seriously sending orders to Davout and Bernadotte to enter play in the South. So I needed the Allies to think that I had changed my mind, that I needed to defend the blue-star locale after all, that I was sending Legrand back in a panic. Then I would have been able to send my reinforcements in the back of the Allies in the South.
Meanwhile, I had to keep up a great show of activity in the centre for the sake of appearances because Vandamme was decidedly too weak. This proved quite successful however, since Czar Alexander seemed troubled at some point by the hyperactivity of French commanders.
Fine. So far so good. This could have worked had I decided to send my reinforcements in the south indeed. But alas ! I started considering other options at the same time – a fatal mistake.
I thought I could leave the southern blue-star locale in the hands of the Allies if I could cut their lines of communication from only 2 locales in the South and 4 other locales in the West.
I also thought that I ought to cut the Allied lines of supply directly at the source, in their 2 reinforcement entry locales – just to be on the safe side.
Also, I thought that if I managed to grab a green star in the North, as it looked like I was about to do, then this would win the day for me.
Finally, I was even bold enough to consider the possibility, however remote at this stage, of capturing a 3-star locale…
As a result, my decision to use my reinforcements gradually started to get drowned and diluted in a handful of other hypothetical options whereas my very first intent was to use my reinforcements !!
And so, by 10 AM, the decision was made: I would attack in the North and force a capture of a green-star locale. I was lured by the light of that shining green star, so close, and for the rest of the game that light kept aiming at the corner of my eye… to my own dismay. I was fatally to learn that all that glitters is not gold.
In retrospect, the 10AM picture makes me realise that more than the 12PM turn, even more than the 2PM turn, the real turning point in an NT battle may in fact be the 10AM turn.
10AM is the turn during which you should know enough already of enemy intentions and dispositions, when the situation on the field starts to get its final outline, when one or both commanders either precipitate the battle in a completely different sphere or stick to an unimaginative string of advancing moves.
10AM is the turn when the pace starts to slack down, when questions, doubts and false ideas arise respectively out of lack or loss of confidence, ignorance and fantasy... it is the turn during which you and risk-taking start to become estranged, when you want to secure clear advantages and never give them over afterwards, when your taste shifts from poker to chess…
But most of all, it is the turn when you should know what is to be done.
10AM is the time of CHOICE, be it your own deliberate choice, or the one imposed on you either by your opponent or the situation.
11AM Allied turn
Unaware of the tempest in my brain, Andrew sticks to that slow, steady and straightforward advance which would eventually make him the victor of the day.
Langeron and Dokhturov own the Southern blue-star locale (apparently illegal move by Langeron because of road move restrictions, but it slipped our attention and wouldn't have changed much anyway).
Kienmayer decides he's had enough of collecting and rallying, and moves down from the heights.
Liechtenstein, much like his historical counterpart, is very undecided as to what to do, but moves north out of Pratzen nonetheless.
Kollowrath gets into the approach 1 locale away from Murat.
11AM French turn
The situation is slowly becoming less comfortable than before – well, ever so slightly.
Legrand rushes South and has to order the lone infantry regiment guarding the fixed battery to follow him because he's too weak. I realise the fixed battery may in fact never come to any use for that battle.
St-Hilaire follows right behind Legrand. Bear in mind that these moves were intended to create a feeling of confidence in my opponent with the illusion of panic. I was all this time waiting for the right moment to make my reinforcements enter play in the South – but also glaring sideways at the green-star locales and keeping a watchful eye on the Allied supply network.
Happy with Kollowrath being stuck into the approach, I concentrate Murat and Lannes in front of Constantine and Bagration, while Bessières moves around to flank them.
Vandamme is now completely alone in the centre…
12PM Allied turn
A couple of clever moves by Andrew during this turn.
Liechtenstein and Miloradovitch descend upon lone Vandamme.
Miloradovitch moves forward while Bagration and Constantine withdraw, unable to stand the pressure of the three French northern corps.
What Andrew did was in fact cancelling my pressure moves in the North and creating the same pressure against my three Northern corps as I had applied against Constantine and Bagration. A complete reversal of the situation ! Both corps are now in a good defensive position between the Karovinach Berg and Holubitz, able to efficiently deny, at least delay, an access to a green star.
But there's worse: Murat's, Lannes' and Bessières' sphere of influence is now suddenly circumscribed to the extreme Northern part of the field, a fact I did not see due to that green glitter in my eye. Because of the road network, a general withdrawal of my three corps in the North would be extremely difficult, not to mention useless. Bessières would make a slow retreat, while Murat and Lannes could only move back 1 locale at a time. The only line of operation available to me in the North is now an East-West line – in fact a push East, since a withdrawal West would serve no purpose. But of course I did not see that.
12PM French turn
Disregarding the danger, Murat and Lannes run after Constantine and Bagration, but are now flanked by Kollowrath. Bessières is now again in a flanking position, but prior to that a feint by a lone cavalry squadron gets Bagration into the Northern approach. Some party of cossacks get behind my lines as a result of these moves and this was to bring my downfall at the very last minute.
I'm now thinking that if I want to claim a green star, I ought to protect my reinforcement entry locale, and with Liechtenstein and Miloradovitch going West almost unopposed, I order Vandamme to retreat into Schlapanitz.
St-Hilaire remains where he is, afraid to move East over the Kobelnitz ponds because of that lone cavalry unit which had feinted against him at 7AM and which would not move ever again for the rest of the game !
In the South, Langeron and Dokhturov are drawn into the Northern approach against Legrand while I sacrifice my indie 2-step cav. By so doing however I now know that the Southern approach of the blue-star locale is only guarded by a 2-step infantry, which could be reduced to 1 in the case of a Guard attack… but my Guards are with Davout…
Legrand gets into the approach, ready to fire the guns.
Something of significance: I cast a look at the morale track by chance and realise Allied morale has not moved at all. The plan to make my reinforcements enter play was only valid if Allied morale was already fairly reduced. I now realise I have completely forgotten to actually lower that Allied morale. This was the last thing which made me make the decision to not use my reinforcements.
Strange situation! I had planned from the outset of the game to use my reinforcements and now I found myself unable to use them, deprived of the Guards, 1 elite cavalry and 2 elite infantry !…
1PM Allied turn
Yet another good combination of moves by Andrew.
Constantine gets into the approach and so does Kollowrath.
Instead of going West, Liechtenstein and Milo shift North ! My three Northern corps are now threatened by complete encirclement, about to be caught between the hammer and the anvil !
Prebyshevsky moves down towards the Kobelnitz ponds.
1PM French turn
Though having left St-Hilaire where he was brought some consolation in the face of Prebyshevsky's descent, nothing could make me disregard the fact that the situation in the North was becoming pretty precarious.
Retreat was not an option anymore in the North. It was all or nothing.
An indie cav unit occupies 1 of the 2 Allied reinforcement entry locales ! Hurrah !
Thrilled by the prospect of capturing a green star but also unnerved by the recent sequence of events I chance an attack with Bessières against Constantine. He reveals the two heavy cavalry divisions ! There I lost control, my nerves cracked under the strain and I thought that launching an attack with my own heavy cav would make me win – because I'm French. I completely forgot that, being onto the approach, Constantine would win the tie. 6 morale loss for me, Bessières shrinking to half his former size and my heavy cav gone !! My first major mistake in the battle.
I have no option but to move Murat by road in support of Bessières.
This leaves Lannes alone on the highway against 4 enemy corps ! So I opted for a desperate measure: I moved Lannes on the highway as a single unit and made the other two units follow as independent. With this, no road restriction against Lannes, but no proper defense the turn after.
Second mistake: instead of putting Vandamme into the approach in Schlapanitz, I make him move away West because I'm growing very anxious about my reinforcement entry locale.
St-Hilaire moves South but leaves some infantry behind in support of the fixed battery (the same way Legrand had done earlier) and Legrand opens up.
2PM Allied turn
Miloradovitch and Prebyshevsky are now changing roles and Liechtenstein gets on the highway. Milo closes the highway while Preby moves in front of Schlapanitz.
Lannes is now facing both Preby and Liechtenstein !
Around the Santon, an individual unit moves into Bosenitz. What if the Czar was also thinking of cutting my lines of communication should I capture a green star !?
In the centre, the unit onto the approach of Blaschowitz moves back into reserve.
In the South, Dokturov attempts a breakthrough/diversion West. Kienmayer moves into the castle.
2PM French turn
In the North, Bessières and Murat split apart. I have to prevent that independent cossack unit from cutting my lines in the extreme North so I send Bessières after it. After Lannes, that's the second of my three Northern corps which has to give up the assault of a green star.
Now there's only Murat left to capture a green-star locale, and that's just what he does by road. But that green star which has been enticing me to come and get her for the past hours has a bitter taste.
Some French indie cav heads for the second Allied reinforcement entry locale. I might just be able to move Murat in the first reinforcement entry locale which happens also to be a green-star locale and kill two birds with one stone: – cut the Allied lines and get a green star.
Meanwhile, things begin to get ugly in the centre. Vandamme risks a come back in Schlapanitz while Lannes attaches one of his former infantry brigades but the prospects of a defense for the next two hours are rather dire.
In the South, St-Hilaire moves around Legrand in anticipation of the attack of the blue-star locale.
3PM Allied turn
The Allies are now methodically pushing right all along the highway, almost cornering my whole extended left against the forest.
Miloradovitch runs after Bessières and closes yet another roadpath from the green star to my reinforcement entry locale.
An independent cavalry regiment moves by road onto the approach of the 2nd reinforcement entry locale of the Allies to deny its access to my own indie cav near Welspitz !
Liechtenstein feints against Lannes, a French unit gets onto the approach, only 1 unit left is eligible for a defense against Prebyshevsky!
Prebyshevsky unsurprisingly threatens Lannes and orders a GUARD ATTACK! But Lannes' quick thinking make him decide to RETREAT before the Ismaïlovsky regiment of the Russian Imperial Guard get close enough! 4 MORALE LOSS during the retreat!
In the South, Langeron gets into the approach facing St-Hilaire and Kienmayer finally moves into the blue-star locale.
3PM French turn
The whole situation is now taking on a gloomy aspect.
There's no way now I can cut the lines of communication of the Austro-Russians, either in the South or in the North in the two reinforcement entry locales.
Prebyshevsky has indirectly made minced meat out of Lannes.
Vandamme has become utterly useless.
There's no way I can dislodge the Allies from the Southern blue-star locale with Legrand and St-Hilaire.
There can be no prospect of ever demoralizing the Allied army.
I own a green star thanks to Murat, but it is now clear that Andrew has carefully read the road network in that sector and knows exactly what to do to cut my lines of communication.
The only thing I can now count on is the capture of a three-star locale. In order to achieve this, I need Murat, I need Bessières, I need a possible blunder by the Allied command, I need luck and I need also… DAVOUT and BERNADOTTE !
And so, at the eleventh hour, I finally unleash the two Marshalls !
To begin with, I will recapture the Southern blue-star locale. I know since 12PM that the Southern approach of that blue-star locale is only defended by a 2-strength infantry. So I take one of Davout's two Guards, which moves by road – 1 independent command. As per the rules, French reinforcement units can be given two commands in the same turn. HOWEVER, when it comes to independent units, the second move counts against the limited number of independent commands for that turn ! Fine ! I have 1 indie command left so I ORDER A GUARD ATTACK against the blue-star locale. KIENMAYER GETS DISMANTLED FOR THE SECOND TIME IN THE BATTLE. All of the Allied units are thrown back in Sokolnitz and its adjoining castle !
Next, Bernadotte and Davout race on both sides of the highway to support Lannes, but I know this is to no avail in that Western sector.
In the North, Bessières chases the indie cav unit. Alas ! Bessières is now only infantry and can only attack 1 locale in a turn. Had I launched an attrition attack with Bessières' two 2-step infantry against Bagration's two heavy cavalry instead of using my own heavy cavalry at 1PM, I might have been able to both send Constantine and Bagration in disarray in a second attack and race after the Allied independent cossack party now cutting my lines of communication.
Murat moves adjacent to Constantine and Bagration, both into other approaches. One last gamble to reduce the Allies' morale ? We'll see in the final hour !
At the end of my turn, Allied morale has dropped from 23 to 16 !!
I for my part, because of my many sacrifices which have been going on since 12PM, have something like 10 morale points left. With typical French military pride I endeavour to die in battle and do everything I can to get demoralised but even this I cannot achieve.
4PM Allied turn
In the South, Kienmayer's single 3-step infantry brigade destroys the rest of my former independent Guard unit and re-captures the blue-star locale !
In the centre, Prebyshevsky and Liechtenstein pull back before Davout and Bernadotte.
Czar Andrew claims outloud that he's cut my lines of com for good in the North, but I'm secretly hoping that during my ultimate turn Bessières will chase that indie cav South instead of West. Who knows that I might not be able to win after all ? I wish to believe in victory !
Constantine and Bagration pull back into reserve and so does that 2-step cav blocking the wide approach facing Murat.
4PM French turn
In the South Legrand gets a final blast with his cannons for the fun of it. St-Hilaire then recaptures the blue-star locale for good ! It has changed hands 4 times during the day !
In the centre, Vandamme, Davout and Bernadotte move forward but only for the sake of expending their commands.
Everything might still happen in the North.
Therefore a threat is declared against Constantine's and Bagration's locale. Czar Andrew almost made the mistake of naming all units as defenders, which would have enabled me to attack from the Karovinach Berg with a single 2-step cav and send both corps in disarray but Andrew did not make that mistake after all. Well, so feint by the eastern independent cav unit.
Murat moves by road into Welspitz ! Murat has achieved the impossible: capturing a three-star locale in the far East !
Everything now depends upon that final move with Bessières. But the Czar of all Russias is too clever to pick the wrong locale to retreat to and so the red indie cav retreats West where it can still cut my lines of com…
As night begins to descend upon the Moravian country, Murat's troops think of all the decorations their Emperor will bestow upon them. What they don't know is that they're completely isolated. The battle is lost. Barely half of the Grande Armée will be able to escape towards Brünn. The whole campaign is a failure, my Empire is now in jeopardy, I will be forced to abdicate soon. Czar Andrew from Cape Town is now free to rule over Europe as he chooses.
Congrats to him !
Kåre Dyvik
Norway
Stavanger
A very enjoyable read!
I think everybody can recognize the internal discussions that go on continuously during the game: continue as planned? change of plans? adapt to my opponent's apparent strategy?
Also, I appreciate your thoughts concerning the 10AM round.
-
Andrew S
South Africa
Cape Town
Thanks for a very enjoyable and exciting game Jean-Charles, and a great write up. You certainly had me baffled at many points in the game, luckily the idea to cut your lines after the aggressive push in the North came to at around 1pm and eventually paid off. Your excellent maps and write up on cutting those lines would have been useful before we finished the game ????
I look forward to another round.
