|
-
mark selleck
Australia
Alice Springs
NT
-
July 17th 1808
Morning
Spanish Turn:
Random Event: Hasta La Muerte, will be handy
Movement: As the sun rises the irregulars are still nowhere to be seen and Castanos is starting to become worried. Reding moves up to deal with the French brigade outside Bailen, While Felix-Jones and Coupigny reform their line. Castanos now decides to move to cross the river at Villaneuva and has given up on waiting on the irregulars so he could launch his attack over the bridge.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Reding commits his reserves thanks to the event card and advance to crush the brigade but the French withdraw in good order with Reding on their tails.
French Turn:
Random Event: Crescendo of drums, this is of no use at the moment.
Movement: Word reaches Dupont that the wagons are still not ready to move so he decides to order Vedel forward and Barbau’s division out of Andujar to try and give the some more breathing space to the path of retreat
Reaction: Nil
Combat: The French in Bailen counter attack Reding forcing him to withdraw from his positions. Now Vedel’s and Barbau’s divisions converge on Coupigny with overwhelming strength and what started as a valiant stance turns into a rout back across the ford to the southern bank. The Spanish divisions seeing Coupigny’s men in such a panic suffer in morale.
Mid-day
Spanish Turn:
Random Event: Aggressive Levies
Movement: The irregular reinforcement finally make it to the field though hold off from Aandujar waiting to coordinate their advance. Plans around Bailen have changed due to the aggressive levies card, so Reding will advance onto Bailen to support the irregulars in an attack. Castanos and La Pena’s division move onto the north bank to sure up the Spanish line.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Reding and the Irregulars assault Bailen and manage to press home their attack, routing Goberts division pushing them all the way across the river Rumblar. Gobert’s men keep some sort of cohesion as the retreat over the river though the French suffer morale loss due to the unexpected defeat.
French Turn:
Random Event: Scorching heat and clouds of dust
Movement: Well thanks to that event the French can’t move into EZOC and suffer -1 to movement. That baggage train is now set to move out of Andujar. The French are going to need to force march this turn so that they can provide protection to the baggage train otherwise it would be left exposed at the rear. The Baggage train moves out from Andujar and Barbau’s divisions marches to the rear of it while Dupot and Vedel protect its direction of travel with Frecia’s cavalry as the vanguard.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: The French brigade are forced to put in an attack on Bailen and are routed by the Spanish in the town, though they fall back in good order.
Afternoon
Spanish Turn:
Random Event: Wild Goose Chase, can’t use this time around.
Movement: Felix-Jones ad La Pena shift their positions slightly to shadow the French while Cruz-Murgeon starts moving in behind the French line. Reding leaves Bailen for the irregulars to occupy while his men try to chase down the routed French brigade.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Reding catches the French brigade in some wood and engages them pushing them out of the woods and in a position where they will have to counter attack
French Turn:
Random Event: Atrocities, the French gain a morale point.
Movement: Dupont orders a general advance onto the Spanish opposite with Frecia’s, Gobert and Vedel’s divisions involved. The supply train follows behind the battle with Barbau’s division protecting it rear.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: The French Brigade attempts to conduct a fighting retreat but has just lost to much strength over the last couple of days and is broken with the survivors fleeing. Frecia and Vedel put in an attack on La Pena’s division forcing the Spanish to withdraw, though the cavalry loose control and advance after them. Gobery now attacks Felix-Jones position put the Spanish put up a strong defence and the French are pushed back.
Evening
Spanish Turn:
Random Event: Enthusiastic Recruits
Movement: Reding marches back to Bailen after defeating the French brigade to help defend against the French who need to move through the town. Coupigny moves over the bridge into Andujar and links up with the irregulars.
Reaction: Frecia’s cavalry penetrate through Felix-Jones pickets and end up on his flank also getting away from La Pena’s division in the process.
Combat: Felix-Jones men put in an attack on the cavalry force as they cross their lines and are able to force them back .
French Turn:
Random Event: Hard Marching
Movement: The French put in a hard march and gain their free forced march.
Reaction: Gobert and Frecia march ahead of the rest of the French towards Bailen where the Spanish wait. The baggage carts continue to move up the road and Dupont has Barbau’s and Vedel’s division protect the rear and engage with Felix-Jones.
Combat: The two large French divisions fall on Felix-Jones division who are routed due to the weight of the French attack but stop short on the north bank of the river.
Night
Spanish Turn:
Random Event: According to plan
Movement: Coupigny’s division and the regulars move out from Andujar to tighten the noose.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Nil
Rally: Nil
Enemy Morale Loss: The French lose a morale point as Bailen is occupied.
Morale Recovery: The Spanish gain 1 morale
French Turn:
Random Event: Sacre Bleu, the French gain a morale point (much needed)
Movement: The French baggage train moves up behind the French forward divisions while Dupont has the other divisions fall in behind to protect the rear.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Nil
Rally: The French Brigade was a cadre unit so it can’t be rallied.
Enemy Morale Loss: No Loss
Morale Recovery: The French gain 1 morale
*** forgot to take a photo.. woops***
July 18th 1808
Morning
Spanish Turn:
Random Event: Intelligence Gathering
Movement: The Spanish in the rear of the French now move up into better positions holding off from engaging for now as the opportunities presented only allowed for evenly matched battles.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Nil
French Turn:
Random Event: Orders from Madrid (extra moral point to spend will be hand)
Movement: Gobert and Frescia’s divisions manoeuvre to the south of Bailen and get into contact with the irregulars. The baggage train continues on the road while Barbau and Vedel fall in behind taking up defensive positions in the woods and across a river.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Gobert and Frescia fall upon the irregulars committing their own reserves as well as the Marines, the attack also goes in with great Elan. The attack overwhelms the irregulars and breaks them while the French cavalry rush on ahead of Gobert’s division and occupy Bailen.
Mid-day
Spanish Turn:
Random Event: Scorching heat and clouds of dust, just in time to ruin Spanish plans.
Movement: The Spanish in the French rear follow up very cautiously hampered by the heat and dust.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Reding counter attacks at Bailen to try and pus the French cavalry out, though the fighting is inconclusive.
French Turn:
Random Event: Atrocities, the French lose a morale point.
Movement: Dupont moves up with Vedels division to engage with Reding. The Baggage moves up just outside Bailen, while Barbau and Gobert hang back to defendthe rear.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Vedel and Frescia make an advance on Reding and rout his men from their positions though Reding brings his men under control very quickly. The French cavalry show their indiscipline once again and advance after the Spanish.
Afternoon
Spanish Turn:
Random Event: Hidalgo Pride, the Irregulars will not be moving this round
Movement: La Pena’s and Coupigny’s divisions move up to the river Rumbler directly across from Barau’s division.
Reaction: Frescia counter charges Redings routed division but the charge is repulsed and the cavalet fall back into Bailen.
Combat: La Pena and Coupigny converge on Barau’s division but the French dig in behind the river and give no ground.
French Turn:
Random Event: Hold Andalusia, no effect
Movement: Vedel and Frescia move out from Bailen and advance onto Reding’s division while the baggage train arrives in Bailen. Gobert moves up over looking Felix-Jones division to try and help out the hard pressed Barau.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Dupont coordinates an attack on Reding’s Spanish who withdraw back into a wooded area, the French cavalry for once maintain their discipline. Gobert’s division now put in an attack on Felix-Jones sending the Spanish in a rout back across 2 rivers, though the Spanish hold it together during their retreat but take a morale hit. Now Barbau’s division try their best to slow the Spanish advance but the attack is a disaster and the French are routed falling back past Bailen and the French take a morale hit, not like seeing a division retreating past the rest of the army. The Spanish now have a foothold over the river Rumbler.
Evening
Spanish Turn:
Random Event: Hasta La Muerte
Movement: The Spanish take a risk and force march as they can see the French are a little exposed. Coupigny and La Pena move in to cut off Gobert, while Reding heads out from cover to fall on Vedel’s routed division.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Reding puts in his attack on Vedel’s French committing reserves that are free for this turn and causes the French to continue their rout but the continued retreat is too much and the French break. In the rear Coupigny and La Pena coordinate an attack on Gobert and rout Gobert’s division suffering another morale hit dropping the French to a morale of 1. The Spanish can smell blood!!
French Turn:
Random Event: That was predictable.
Movement: The French are in a desperate state so Dupont orders another attack on Reding’s division to try and clear the road and the Baggage follows closely behind. Gobert’s men take refuge in the wooded area.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: The French exhaustion is starting to show as the attack on Reding falls apart and the French are forced to withdraw.
Night
Spanish Turn:
Random Event: Intelligence Gathering
Movement: The Spanish in the rear with Castanos now move up onto the outskirts of Bailen but are unable to enter due to the EZOC. Reding holds position to bock forward French movement.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Nil
Rally: Nil
Enemy Morale Loss: No morale loss
Morale Recovery: Gain 1 morale for recovery
French Turn:
Random Event: Swiss Defection, things have gone from bad to worse for the French with the Swiss now defecting to the Spanish.
Movement: The French really stuck now fall back to help defend the Baggage train.
Reaction: Nil
Combat: Nil
Rally: The French try and bring Barbau’s division back into action but only manage to gather the core of the division with a cadre appearing in the French LOC.
Enemy Morale Loss: No loss
Morale Recovery: The French gain 1 morale from rest
July 18th 1808
Morning
Spanish Turn:
Random Event: Hasra La Muerte
Movement: The Spanish now close in on the French line trying to focus on the Baggage train.
Reaction: Nil, seem like no point, better just soaking one of the Spanish divisions
Combat: The Spanish now assault the baggage train with La Pena’s and Coupigny’s division and completely overrun it with the survivors breaking from the field dropping the French morale by 2 all the way to 0.
The French seeing all their supplies and loot now captured have no other choice but to surrender. Dupont sends a delegation to Castonos to negotiate peace terms which one would think would not be favourable to the French due to the decisive victory by the Spanish.
-
-
Lance McMillan
United States
Lakebay
Washington
-
Wow, that endgame played out surprisingly similar to the historical battle, with the Swiss defecting just before the end of the engagement proving to be the straw that broke the camel's back. Nice game!
-
-
mark selleck
Australia
Alice Springs
NT
-
Yeah things turned around pretty quickly, for most of the game I thought the French were doing pretty well, was thinking they might even drop the Spanish morale in the second day. I was surprised that units didn't start breaking til the end.
One thing I noticed in this scenario is when using the leader rules you really have to pick your battles well since you only have 1 leader each, really felt like the defender had the edge in most battles.
Yeah was interesting how the desisive battle broke out around Bailen, I must admit it has been a couple years since studying the peninsula war so couldn't remember the details of the battle. Though interesting how my decisions ended in a somewhat historical game... with a little luck from the card draws. Must be the sign of a well designed scenario
-
-
Lance McMillan
United States
Lakebay
Washington
-
jesters_race wrote:
Yeah things turned around pretty quickly, for most of the game I thought the French were doing pretty well...
I'm willing to bet that DuPont probably felt similarly in the actual battle. We all know how that turned out.
-
|