bgm1961 wrote:

tadzi wrote:

If you should be focused on collecting them, this can dramatically change character of the game and it affects the atmosphere. Rules even allow to place German troopers in front of your own units. Yes, if you are rushing towards the Rhine, it makes no sense. Their usage is then better, when placed on path of your opponents. But on the other hand, if your aim is collecting medals, it may happen, that you will welcome a group of Germans, who jump out from behind a tree stump next to your heavily armed units.

You know, after playing this game many times over the years, this hasoccurred to me!The part of your excerpt that I bolded above caused me to go back to the rulebook to see if you understood it correctly... and sure enough, you did! Again, that's never occurred to me. I've always taught the game that you can place an Axis marker in an opponent's area, and left it at that.And I'm sure that's what the designers had intended, but probably ended-up writing the rule in the way they did, so to ensure an Axis markerplaced, even if it means hurting yourself. I'd bet that your strategy wasn't part of their thoughts!Very interesting.