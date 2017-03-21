alex andy wrote:

We just played:This is our set upI drew the RussiansAs you can see, most of my guys are hiding and I have a small reserve in the rear.The map after time 1For my hidden random objective I drew dbl elim pointsI find this objective usually does not favor the RussiansHis inf gun has kept a steady fire on my stack, but I have been lucky so far.The team manning my mortar curiously has not been issued orders to fire, smoke would be great against that inf gun, but no orders, no smoke.I move my reserve up.Mean while, Sgt. Biermann and his troops, opposite me on my left, are idle.The map after time 2The Germans have had a hard time capturing building 2.So they have adopted another tactic.Biermann is still idle on my left.After time 3Still no smoke from my mortar.The Germans are moving the inf gun up to get a los on my stack in building 2Biermann has not been issued any orders yet on my left.After time 4The inf gun has me targeted and fires. I have a pillbox card, big help!I’m closing on that pesky squad on my right.Biermann?After time 5, the game ends.The Germans have had a hard time on my right and the battle has swayed in my favour. They never moved on my left.Biermann? Biermann!Final shot of the game track.I underestimated the Russians at the beginning of this firefight.The Germans IMO seemed to have a favorable position on paper, the initiative, 6 cards to the Russian’s 4, more support weapons and first move.But the Russians did well. Must be luck.Sgt. Biermann and his troop have a lot of explaining to do I suspect!Thanks for Watching.