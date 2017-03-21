« Prev
Chris Saad
(alex andy)
Canada
flag msg tools
mbmbmbmbmb
We just played:




This is our set up
I drew the Russians
As you can see, most of my guys are hiding and I have a small reserve in the rear.



The map after time 1
For my hidden random objective I drew dbl elim points
I find this objective usually does not favor the Russians
His inf gun has kept a steady fire on my stack, but I have been lucky so far.
The team manning my mortar curiously has not been issued orders to fire, smoke would be great against that inf gun, but no orders, no smoke.
He is pressing hard to take building 2. Luckily I have a bit of wire and a mine.
I move my reserve up.
Mean while, Sgt. Biermann and his troops, opposite me on my left, are idle.



The map after time 2
The Germans have had a hard time capturing building 2.
So they have adopted another tactic and are regrouping.
Biermann is still idle on my left.



After time 3
Still no smoke from my mortar.
The Germans are moving the inf gun up to get a los on my stack in building 2
Biermann has not been issued any orders yet on my left.



After time 4
The inf gun has me targeted and fires. I have a pillbox card, big help!
I’m closing on that pesky squad on my right.
Biermann?


After time 5, the game ends.
The Germans have had a hard time on my right and the battle has swayed in my favour. They never moved on my left.
Biermann? Biermann!



Final shot of the game track.

I underestimated the Russians at the beginning of this firefight.
The Germans IMO seemed to have a favorable position on paper, the initiative, 6 cards to the Russian’s 4, more support weapons and first move.
But the Russians did well. Must be luck.

Sgt. Biermann and his troop have a lot of explaining to do I suspect!

Thanks for Watching.




7 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
Gary Logs
(ncree)
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
flag msg tools
mbmbmbmbmb
Thanks for the great AAR! Just checking, did you end at 5 player turns or after 5 time/turn events?
1 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
Chris Saad
(alex andy)
Canada
flag msg tools
mbmbmbmbmb
We ended at the fifth time event.
The time events came rather quick during play, so I understand your question
Once we were set up, it took no more than an hour to play.

In this battle the time track is 2/7
So when the sudden death marker reached 7 I rolled a 5 ending the battle.

Each photo is just the map after each time event.

I didn't get into much detail on the fighting for building 2, especially the hand to hand combats that occurred and some of the epic card rolls which can be amusing.


And thanks for enhancing the photos!


1 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
Gary Logs
(ncree)
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
flag msg tools
mbmbmbmbmb
Thank you again, I wasn't trying to criticize it just seemed a possibility with the SD turn and that cowering Sgt. Biermann! I only enhance images when the AARs are worth it (and to help my old eyes).
1 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
