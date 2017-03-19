|
Yes, I set this game up 4 different times to play. The first two I totally jacked up the play with serious rules violations and the third time was getting the phases out of order. That one was really hard to do since I had that guide right beside the map, but I managed it
The Set-up
I went with the wide front set up again. Still feeling my way around this system, meaning I have no freaking clue with what works in this game.
The initial Prep Fire phase of the Germans was negligible as was the one smoke attempt during the Movement phase (a 6 of course). The 3 Combat Engineers cautiously moved forward.
The Russians in their turn break a Combat Engineer Squad and the 9-2 Leader, which then Pins another Engineer with the FT. Pinning a Flame Throwing Engineer Squad in front of you does not appear to be a good idea.
End of Turn 1
German Turn 2 has the 9-2 Leader failing his Rally, but the Engineer manages it without his help. They are showing some success in the Southwest by Breaking another Squad and its Leader. The Germans plan to have the first VP building in hand by the end of next turn.
ACH! Bad news for the Germans! The Russians role a 1 for the Ad-Hoc Shock Group to enter this turn.
Of course the majority are going to enter under cover of the buildings in the Southwest to shore up the defenses there. One of Squads is heading into the Warehouse building to support the units from any FT attacks.
A Squad of Conscripts advance into Close Combat with the German Engineers.
So by my figuring, this would be a 1-2 for the Russians attacking the Germans and a 1-1 for the Germans attacking the Russians, Correct?
The Russians roll their 4 needed, but after reading the rulebook again for the 7th time, I finally discovered that matching the Kill number only reduces the opponents by a half squad, not killing them all outright. I know I did this on quite a few occasions in my play-throughs of S1 and my 3 stop and starts of this one. I got it now.
The Germans miss entirely.
The German Prep Fire on Turn 3 actually obtains a casualty reduction (inflicting a 1MC and the Russian unit rolled a natural 12) The Russians will have to leave their 5PP MMG behind when they Route.
During the Russian Defensive Fire Phase the 9-2 Russian Leader led Kill Stack inflicts a K/4. The Combat Engineers are reduced to a half squad, then fail their ELR, becoming a 1st Line Infantry Half-Squad. Brutal!
Close Combat Phase
Russian Conscripts take on the German Half Squad at 2:1 and the Germans are at 3:2. Half Squad is eliminated as are the Conscripts. If it wasn’t for the German Leader bonus, they would have suffered reduction only.
The Russians initiate two Close Combats during their half of Turn 3.
The first has no Ambush, and both sides just shoot up the plaster walls and ceiling.
Russian gain the advantage here and prepare an Ambush at 4:1. Germans are totally annihilated and drop their LMG on top of the Demolition Charge that was dropped earlier. Ahh, the Russians are quite happy to have well built German weapons.
From the looks of things now, the Russian have a good chance of turning the German Flank.
The only thing the Germans are able to accomplish in Turn 4 is to wound a Russian Leader. Not to be outdone, the Russians Close Combat phase has the Germans killing off a 1st line Infantry Squad and its wounded Leader. Only the Conscripts are holding their own.
Beginning Turn 5, the Russians manage to break their confiscated German LMG during Defensive Fire. So much for German knowhow.
The Germans fail to capitalize on their own Ambush, and the Russians inflict a Casualty Reduction in return, while in the other melee, the Germans overcome the last resistance in the Eastern building.
The Russians eliminate the half squad in their turn.
The final turn shows that the Germans have no chance of accomplishing there goals, but since I’m still learning, I’m playing on.
Russian Defensive Fire is horrific, breaking 2 of the 3 German stacks as they try and storm the warehouse.
The last German attack ends up in a Russian Ambush. They roll a 3 at 2:1 odds. As the Legendary Bill Paxton (RIP) once said, “Game Over, Man! GAME OVER!
The Russians move in a way so as to block one of the German stacks from being able to Route, thereby eliminating them. The German 9-2 Leader low crawls out into the center of the street, where he will most likely be shot if there was another turn.
End of game
Dead Pile
These are all the units that either started out on the board, or replaced units that suffered casualties or failed their ELR’s.
My wife brought these from the mail box during turn 4. These are KEWL!
Conclusions:
Sheesh, still having trouble remembering all the rules, but I think I’m remembering some others that I used to forget. That’s progress, right?
Stone buildings are a bitch to Prep Fire against. That +3 is just way too hard to overcome for this beginner. There has to be some way that I just haven’t discovered yet.
I’m also having a hard time figuring out the correct way to use the Demolition Charges and the Flamethrower. The DC’s I was just lugging around everywhere, forgetting to use them. Or should I say, looking up in the rulebook on the correct procedure on how to use them. The FT I wanted to use, but somehow managed to send my Engineers into the building and into Close Combat. Dumb!
Anyway, still having a blast learning the system, so with continued play and Q&A on the Forums, I hope to get this a little more controlled with each play and each read through of the Rulebook, which I think I’m now starting my 8th time for the rulebook and 2nd for Jay’s Tutorial.
Quote:
Pinning a Flame Throwing Engineer Squad in front of you does not appear to be a good idea.
I laughed out loud at this - the mental pioture is just so hilarious.
"We got 'em pinned down now! Hey! Is that a flamethrower?!?!?!"
gocamels wrote:
Quote:
Pinning a Flame Throwing Engineer Squad in front of you does not appear to be a good idea.
I laughed out loud at this - the mental pioture is just so hilarious.
"We got 'em pinned down now! Hey! Is that a flamethrower?!?!?!"
Yea, it was like, Woohoo! I pinned them. Then realizing what that actually meant, it was "Shit, they're right in front of me"!
Fly by Night wrote:
Pinning a Flame Throwing Engineer Squad in front of you does not appear to be a good idea.
Better than having him not be pinned.
Did you remember the automatic -1 bonus to the shot versus the flamethrower? Easy one to miss when starting.
peterk1 wrote:
Better than having him not be pinned.
Yes; in case you need the explicit reminder, a unit cannot fire a FT if it is Pinned.
Quote:
Did you remember the automatic +1 bonus to the shot versus the flamethrower?
-1 DRM on the IFT, to be exact.
As to the broader question of how do you defeat +3 TEM; there are basically four solutions. The first is to throw units in front of it, with the intention of advancing in for CC. Can work if the defender is relatively isolated, but can be very risky, for obvious reasons. The second is to gather firepower and just blast away. By the time you get to 12 FP, a +3 TEM is not as impressive as it first seemed. The disadvantage is it may take time, and units that are blasting away are not moving and therefore probably not achieving your VC. The third solution is a combination of the first two. Obviously this needs a lot of units on hand. The fourth solution is to go around the problem. It's an unusual defensive position if it doesn't have a weak point in its rear. If you can't overcome a position, you isolate it.
There is a fifth solution, but I don't know if it's available in ASLSK, and isn't always available even in full ASL: blanket the defensive position in SMOKE. Of course to do that you need weapons capable of firing SMOKE. If successful then moving up for CC/moving around the defensive position becomes a great deal easier.
peterk1 wrote:
Did you remember the automatic -1 bonus to the shot versus the flamethrower? Easy one to miss when starting.
Nope, pretty sure I forgot about that one.
BruceP wrote:
Yes; in case you need the explicit reminder, a unit cannot fire a FT if it is Pinned.
As to the broader question of how do you defeat +3 TEM; there are basically four solutions. The first is to throw units in front of it, with the intention of advancing in for CC. Can work if the defender is relatively isolated, but can be very risky, for obvious reasons. The second is to gather firepower and just blast away. By the time you get to 12 FP, a +3 TEM is not as impressive as it first seemed. The disadvantage is it may take time, and units that are blasting away are not moving and therefore probably not achieving your VC. The third solution is a combination of the first two. Obviously this needs a lot of units on hand. The fourth solution is to go around the problem. It's an unusual defensive position if it doesn't have a weak point in its rear. If you can't overcome a position, you isolate it.
I did come to the conclusion that more firepower is needed as a take-away from this last scenario. The broad front attack worked against the Germans in this case. I should have consolidated them on a specific area.
I'll get there
Fly by Night wrote:
I did come to the conclusion that more firepower is needed as a take-away from this last scenario. The broad front attack worked against the Germans in this case. I should have consolidated them on a specific area.
I'll get there
That's the concept of the schwerpunkt. Pick a point (any point, although the weaker the better) in the enemy line, concentrate your forces there, and punch through it. Pour your troops through the gap and "turn" the defensive position. The enemy must abandon his front line or risk becoming completely isolated.
Fly by Night wrote:
Sheesh, still having trouble remembering all the rules, but I think I’m remembering some others that I used to forget. That’s progress, right?
I’m also having a hard time figuring out the correct way to use the Demolition Charges and the Flamethrower. The DC’s I was just lugging around everywhere, forgetting to use them. Or should I say, looking up in the rulebook on the correct procedure on how to use them. The FT I wanted to use, but somehow managed to send my Engineers into the building and into Close Combat. Dumb!
Heck, just knowing that there are rules you're forgetting is progress!
(Along those lines, I think that 548s ELR to 447s--at least, in ASL they do; it's been a few years since my ASLSK days).
Often times the threat of a DC/FT is more important than the actual effect. If an opponent sees them over there, he'll save his fire to prevent them from getting into position, which allows your regular units to make more risky moves without getting fired at. Another reason to concentrate your forces on the attack--the more regular units there are near the DC/FT, the more effective the threat of them is.
BruceP wrote:
Fly by Night wrote:
I did come to the conclusion that more firepower is needed as a take-away from this last scenario. The broad front attack worked against the Germans in this case. I should have consolidated them on a specific area.
I'll get there
That's the concept of the schwerpunkt
. Pick a point (any point, although the weaker the better) in the enemy line, concentrate your forces there, and punch through it. Pour your troops through the gap and "turn" the defensive position. The enemy must abandon his front line or risk becoming completely isolated.
Reminding me of the famous quote ... if you don't have a reserve force to fill holes in your lines, the attacker will fill them for you.
|