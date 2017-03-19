peterk1 wrote:



Did you remember the automatic -1 bonus to the shot versus the flamethrower? Easy one to miss when starting.



BruceP wrote:





Yes; in case you need the explicit reminder, a unit cannot fire a FT if it is Pinned.



As to the broader question of how do you defeat +3 TEM; there are basically four solutions. The first is to throw units in front of it, with the intention of advancing in for CC. Can work if the defender is relatively isolated, but can be very risky, for obvious reasons. The second is to gather firepower and just blast away. By the time you get to 12 FP, a +3 TEM is not as impressive as it first seemed. The disadvantage is it may take time, and units that are blasting away are not moving and therefore probably not achieving your VC. The third solution is a combination of the first two. Obviously this needs a lot of units on hand. The fourth solution is to go around the problem. It's an unusual defensive position if it doesn't have a weak point in its rear. If you can't overcome a position, you isolate it.



