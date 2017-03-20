« Prev
The Siege of Jerusalem (Third Edition)» Forums » Sessions

Subject: Campaign Game - AP I (Martijn & Alan) Turn 9

Martijn vR
Turn 9! 2 turns for the Romans left, in which they would have to take the Tyropean.. But first rally. Most crucial part was the ram at the Psephinus.. rallying one unit would be great, but with a +2 penalty.. one succeeded! Now it only needed to survive the upcoming firephase..


In the centre, one routing unit failed. But since it was night (+1 penalty), I was happy with the result (no panic)


In the east two more units failed, but didn't rout (or worse). By this time, I couldn't care at all.. all I wanted was the Tyropean!


Next, The Judean still had a few shots (again, I'll put the two firephases together).
First the important shot on my ram.. this time Alan scored a single D. I chose to eliminate the already disrupted unit (yes, points for Alan..) to keep the ram mobile the next movement phase.


On the western Tyropean wall, a regular killed (another) base unit of an escalade. Another unit locked up in a bastion..
In the south a velitae luckily disrupted that annoying cauldron (in the Roman turn, shown here for the sake of simplicity. It was also the only fire attack this turn).


Finally, in the east one shot luckily hit a heavy infantry on the Tyropean wall. Outside the wall, the combined four ram blockers killed 2 heavy infantry. (note that's the reason why those units were not attacked last melee.. Alan wouldn't want to get a B or D allowing my units to escape from his fire..)


On to the Roman movement! Stay tuned!






Clay Woody
(Borodin)
United States
New Mexico
flag msg tools
mbmbmbmbmb
Martijn,

Very nice AAR with great pix. This game is one of the forgotten gems of the genre. Nice to see it get the attention it deserves.
 
Martijn vR
(VladNL)
Netherlands
flag msg tools
mbmbmbmbmb
Hi Clay,

Thanks for your kind words. And yes, this game is a gem. From a siege game you would expect not much action, but actually it's constant intense battles.. and then if you think it's a simple wargame, it turns out to be a game where you need to plan plan plan...
Great game!

Martijn
 
