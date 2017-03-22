Background...

Playtest Session Begins; The Diplomatic Tussle

So what did I want to tweak/change with ToCv2?

White Terror

Japanese Siberian Intervention

...and a summary of the changes...

A richer game experience…

Turns 1 & 2: Action in the Don!

Turn 3: What possibly could go wrong? Everything!

Wrap up: Pimped out ToC option? Publish date?

