Ashiefan wrote:

fightinlegalist1 wrote:

I did some playtesting on this game during its last year before publication. We found the Strategic Reorganization to be a bit unsettling at first, but ultimately, one isn't going to be moving huge masses of troops from one end of the front to the other with any sort of frequency. Ultimately, it produces the fog of war effect, whether you move 1 strength point or 100.

But there is a lot to like about this game...