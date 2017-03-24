|
Last weekend Tom and I continued our play-through of Tide of Iron's Eastern Front. (You can find the list of scenarios and links to our reports so far HERE.) This time were returned to the Tank Factory with Shot for Shot – the same scenario for which I wrote my first Tide of Iron battle report, which you can find HERE. We were both looking forward to this game, as we’d really enjoyed this scenario the first time around.
The Scenario
In Shot for Shot, the Germans are attacking Stalingrad proper at the infamous Volgograd Tractor Factory (the “Tank Factory”). Nearby, all-female AA gunners put up their legendary defense against the approaching German tanks by depressing the AA barrels all the way down to the metal stops to aim at the Panzers.
The game lasts six rounds, and is won on victory points based on conditions at the end of the game:
- Germans gain VPs for a) each German unit they have in the Tank Factory (A), and b) each neutral Command hex (B) they control.
- Soviets gain VPs for a) each German unit they destroy, b) each Soviet AA gun (C) that survives to the end of Round 6, and c) each neutral Command hex (B) they control.
The pressure is on for the Germans to conduct a brisk attack, aided by a Flamethrower squad, Nebelwerfer Support, and a pair of mortars to soften the Soviet defenders. The Soviets have access to Sewer movement in this scenario, a pair of Commissars, and a squad of Assault Engineers. Plus, the Factory will start churning out T-34s (unfinished though, and so with Range -3) starting at the end of Round 2.
Special Rules
We did benefit this time around from the Stalingrad FAQ, which wasn’t available the first time we played. Clarifications for this scenario in particular established that:
- the Command hexes don’t need to be occupied at the end of Round 6 to gain their VPs, and
- clarifying the way the AA guns behave in attack, defense, and assault
We had the following special rules in play:
No dual mortars: Our own house rule, we’ve chosen not to double-up mortars into a single squad. We found the eight-dice area attack was out of line with other attack strengths in Tide of Iron.
Area fire vs. buildings: Bombardment Area attacks affect all levels of a multi-level building, but reduce Attack dice by 1 for each level beyond the topmost. (The normal Stalingrad rules only allow area attacks to affect the topmost floor.)
Cautious Advance: Infantry units (that’s our chosen limitation) can give up two MPs to gain +1 Cover.
Hand to Hand Combat: For our games in Stalingrad (only), we’re using the Hand to Hand assault rules; this lets me use an extra attack die, and the defender will hit only on 5+ instead of 4+. The penalty to the assaulting unit is that they cannot draw on the support of friendly squads.
Deployment
Closeup of infantry positions in center and right
Tom deployed both of his MGs on the top floor of the Tank Factory, covering the street and faces of the nearby buildings. At this height they also saw over some of the lower buildings to parts of the German deployment area, although at long range.
Tom’s other infantry was spread out over his side of the board, with the AT squad close to the German tank positions.
German deployment on the left leaves few options . The Shield of Armour rule makes clumping two tanks and squad in each leading hex an obvious choice. On the right, I put the Mortars behind the large building to provide concealment from the MGs, and squads in position to seize the Command hexes near my deployment zone.
But even now, the dual Soviet MGs in the Tank Factory had me worried. How would I cross that street with both MGs covering the gap? They’d need to be silenced somehow.
Round 1
Both sides spent the first round moving forward to seize Command hexes and begin closing with the enemy.
Tom’s AA guns went first at the beginning of the round. They fell just one hit short of destroying one of my Panzer IIIs; but then the advancing Soviet AT squad finished the job (A) as it hurriedly took up positions in the shell craters (B). (Here we made a mistake; the AT squad shouldn’t have been able to make a long-range shot as part of a Move and Fire action.)
Tom’s MGs on Opportunity Fire dispensed 6s at a freakish rate, and killed three German infantry figures (C) in two different squads as they advanced a short distance to take a Command objective and occupy a collapsed building. My other infantry advanced to put my mortars against the building (out of LOS of Tom’s advancing infantry) and seize that Command hex as well (D), and my Flamethrower squad put a couple of casualties on one of Tom’s exposed squads claiming the rightmost Command objective.
But already, my forces were badly spread out. I hadn’t made a firm plan for my assault up the right side of the map, and it was already starting to show.
On the left, though, I had a plan and it was starting out well. My two infantry squads ran forward at full speed (F), leaving the protection of the tanks behind and positioning themselves for an assault on two of the AA guns next round. One of my tanks also advanced to protect the 3-Command hex in the center (E), and took a shot at the Commssar exposed as it claimed the Command hex ; I scored two hits.
Round 2
Tom’s AA guns fired at the closer tank and managed only to lightly damage it; that was a relief. (Later the Soviet AT squad scored another hit, to heavily damage the tank.)
My Flamethrower squad finished off the squad on the rightmost Command hex, and my leading tank knocked another figure off the nearby Commissar squad while it was still in the open. I advanced another squad into shellholes hoping to kill the last exposed Soviet squad in the open, but my dice came up empty. Worse, I was even more spread out than before – I wasn’t planning ahead.
Tom dashed his Assault Engineers from the MG positions down, across the street, and into a building next to one of my squads (B); he then assaulted with a second squad, using the Assault Engineers in support (reducing my cover)… and destroyed the German squad outright, taking three casualties in return.
I tried to move an exposed squad off the middle Command hex, out in the open, but long-range Op Fire from one of Tom’s machine guns killed both remaining figures with a pair of 6s (A).
The loss of these two squads was a serious setback to my assault in the ruins. But I had created this opening; Tom had just seen and exploited it, particularly by combing his squads and bringing in his Engineers to assault the German squad I’d left carelessly on its own. As a result, it was clear the Soviets could soon have total control over the right side of the board.
I looked at the mortars, and realized that now that Tom’s squads had free rein, the mortars would never survive the next round if they stayed where they were. There were no shots at squads in the open to make sacrificing the mortars worthwhile; so reluctantly, I moved them up into the building to join the flamethrower squad (D). Maybe I could somehow get them into the Tank Factory to help score German VPs?
Over on the left, I carried out assaults and destroyed two of the AA guns (C). At least THAT part of the battle was going well!
I still had a weakened squad in the ruined building near the tanks. I thought the best approach might be to deal with the AA Guns quickly so that my surviving tanks could join the fight in the ruins; so I dashed across the field to join the assault (C). Maybe the back route would be my best way into the Tank Factory…
Round 3
I’m missing overall pictures of the board this round, but two events stood out and I have closeups of each.
Tom assaulted my flamethrower squad with his Assault Engineers, invoking a hand-to-hand attack. The Engineers suffered just one casualty, while the Germans took three. In this situation, I actually took the mortars as my first casualties; this freed up those squads to conduct assaults of their own.
The next round, I gained Initiative and was able to combine the surviving dregs, and had the brief satisfaction of firing on the Engineers at close range with the reconstituted Flamethrower squad, destroying them outright. But it wasn’t long before my flamethrower squad was destroyed by a marauding T-34.
(Somehow, I think in the course of Round 3, we knocked a shellhole crater out of position and created an open path for the Soviet tanks to reach the German deployment zone. Oops! In a closer game this might have had a larger effect on the outcome, but in this case it didn’t really change the final result.)
Rounds 4-6
The remaining rounds were spent in desultory attacks by the Germans and a swift scooping up of Command objectives by the Soviets as shown in the pictures for rounds 4 and 5. I've circled the positions of all units, as they're otherwise hard to make out at this scale on these dark gray maps.
I tried twice to call down Nebelwerfer support to open up a path into the factory for the infantry that had destroyed the AA guns, but failed the Make Contact roll both times. I satisfied myself with eliminating the Soviet AT squad and Commissar. But now the factory was churning out T-34s every round, and the outcome was foregone.
By the end of round 6, the Soviets had total control of the board except for my two surviving tanks in the open. Tom had destroyed all 8 German squads, two tanks, and controlled all five Command hexes for a crushing victory.
Outcome: Soviet Victory, 15:0.
Aftermath
Ouch! What a miserable defeat!
Well there's no question: if anything, my conduct of the German forces shows the benefits of making a plan, and the cost of not having one, all in the same game.
On the left I dealt with the AA guns swiftly because I’d planned from the beginning to use a swift infantry advance and assaults on the AA guns to silence them.
But in the ruins I really didn't have a plan. I scattered my forces, splitting between Command objectives when I should have made one focused assault with all my strength up the right-hand side. As a result, starting with some lucky Op Fire, Tom was able to pick off the German squads one by one and I handed him a victory on a plate.
Rats!
I have a feeling it might be folly to grab that central Command hex early; it diverted my squads for relatively little gain. (I figured, grab the Command objective with one squad... leave it paired with another just to be safe...and work my way back to the right after I'd taken it. How bad could that go? Well....!)
Certainly as the Germans I had to make better use of the mortars and the Nebelwerfer to pin and erode the Soviet defenders. As it was I didn't even take a single shot with my mortars, which is inexcusable. They should have been pinning the MGs from the outset.
Our "no double mortars" house rule did hamper the Germans a bit here, as it would have been more efficient to pair up my mortars -- not just for the extra firepower, but to free up four regular Infantry to be a squad of their own and join the assault. Still, I remain committed to this house rule.
Ah, well. I’ll hope for a better plan in our next game, when we revisit the attack on Mamayev Kurgan in Key to the City.
|