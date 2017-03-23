|
Herman Roozen
Netherlands
Coevorden
Drenthe
-
One of the first games that caught my eye when I first visited BoardGameGeek, about 10 years ago, was “Revolution: The Dutch Revolt 1568–1648”. Probably because I am Dutch. It was immediately clear to me that this was not an easy game. There were a lot of (repeatedly asked and answered) questions in the forum, mainly about the topics ‘overflow’ and ‘water beggars’. To my disappointment I could not get a copy anywhere at the time. Luckily I was able to buy it second hand last year. I examined the rules and – once again – submerged myself in the forum and downloaded all the player aids. I was able to get 5 people together on a Sunday afternoon, and after my careful and lengthy explanation of the rules we managed to play rounds 0 to 2 (of 5) between 13 and 17 o’clock. This review is solely based on that experience.
“Revolution” takes place in the time period that we Dutch call “the eighty years war”. In that period we bravely fought off the Spanish and became the worlds most powerful nation for a few decades. At least that is what we learn in school. This simple notion is immediately undermined with this game. I like that in games: small history lessons. In Revolution you control one of five factions that try to become the mightiest faction in The Netherlands. There’s the Spanish, the Habsburgs, the Nobility, the Burghers and the Reformers. Each of these are supported by different foreign powers for different reasons. So it’s not all black and white in the country of orange.
To get your faction to be the most powerful (have the most victory points at the end of the game), you send out your armies, you grow your population and you invest in cities. Armies can convert people to your faction, population can push other factions out of provinces, and cities might join your faction if you give them money. To buy and maintain armies you also need money. You can get income from cities and provinces where your faction has the absolute majority.
Revolution is not a difficult game. There are basically three decisions to make:
1) What do I do with my armies? (Disband them? Siege a city? Move them to a different region?)
2) In which provinces do I grow my existing population, and where abroad do I seek support?
3) What cities am I going to invest in?
The impact of these decisions however can be big and may take a lot of time to process in the game. Not to mention that these decisions may take a lot of time to think about. Especially for the inexperienced player, who has no idea what consequences a decision might have in the long run.
There are several things you have to make absolutely clear to players before you can start the game:
1) There is a round 0 that doesn’t do very much (you only grow the population of your faction) and has different rules from the other 5 rounds. For instance: your population can grow more in round 0, and there is a bigger chance of ‘overflow’ to other provinces because less neutral pieces are added.
2) Population that you put in support boxes can be retrieved in the later rounds. It is as if you are sending people out to get support for later.
3) You do not move population between provinces. Everybody knows Risk, and everybody thinks at first that if you want to conquer a province, you have to move pieces into it. But here you first move armies into a region and those armies can then convert people in provinces to your faction.
4) Water beggars are mercenaries and can only be hired by Reformers and Burghers, and can only be used in certain provinces.
5) And most importantly: the five factions have different victory conditions. They all get points (and income) for occupying provinces and cities, but they each get extra points in a different way.
A normal round has about 20 steps. About 3 steps are major decisions, 5 are minor decisions, the rest is bookkeeping. Who owns the cities and provinces? Who gets what amount of money? This really slows the game down and takes up a lot of time. This becomes clear once you start playing the game. At first I could not believe the playing time on the box.
What is there to like?
This review can hardly be considered thorough, because I haven’t finished a single game as of yet. I have now been able to explain it to 4 other people, who still are showing interest in it, so hopefully this changes in the nearby future. Whenever I can get them together again for 4+ hours... However I can honestly say that I already like it a lot, and expect that this will never change. A few of the things that I like are:
Daring theme.
I like games that try to be a simulation of something, like Brass (industrial revolution), Memoir ‘44 (world war 2) and Reef Encounter (life on the coral reef). To represent the entire eighty years war in 5 turns deserves respect. I think the designer did a great job.
Simple mechanics.
- Population expansion? Just add people. If a province has more people than room, the minority leaves first.
- Armies? If more than three armies are present, the most opposing enemies fight first. If you’re the only army left, you can perform all sorts of actions in the region.
- Investment? If you pump money in a city, the citizens will like you better. Or you can prevent them from liking one of your enemies.
That’s about it. Then a lot of small rules make it a little more complicated, but nothing that can’t be explained or isn’t logical. But it is the little things that can make all the difference. A timely abandoned army can block a region for an incoming enemy. An overstocked region and besieged city in an adjacent province can result in nifty overflow of people. When I drew a graph of the army blocks I suddenly realized that two armies in Zeeland can block the route to the north (or south) for other armies, forcing them to travel to the east. So there are all kind of strategies that can be deployed with just a few simple rules.
Support boxes.
I have never seen this in any other game, and I really like the idea. You sent out people to get help: either more people or money. Those can come to you in the next turn.
(On a side note: there is another period in Dutch history that is even more intriguing then the eighty years war, and that is the year 1672, also known as the “disaster year” (rampjaar). In that year practically every nation in Europe joined forces to conquer and divide the young republic among themselves. It is a miracle that The Netherlands survived. This was mostly achieved by getting support from the right people at the right time. The support boxes mechanic could be a very useful part of a game about 1672.)
Water beggars.
Two factions can hire the help of the water beggars to fight their enemies. Funny thing is: I always thought the water beggars where about the only people who fought the Spanish. That “we” were all water beggars. Just like “we” all fought in the resistance in World War 2...
Different objectives.
Each faction has a different way to win the game. They all need provinces and cities to gain income, but some provinces and cities have an extra value for a faction. These objectives can be overlapping. The town of Franeker for instance is important for the Reformers because it has a university, and for the Burghers because it is a trade town.
What can be improved?
Revolution: The Dutch Revolt 1568-1648 is a great game. But it takes up a lot of my time. I must have spent at least 10 times as much time on reading about and staring at the game than on playing it. There is so much about this game that can be – slightly – improved. And that puzzles my mind.
This game deserves a better title.
How about “the eighty years war”, or even better in Dutch: “de tachtigjarige oorlog”? Nobody outside The Netherlands can probably pronounce it, but who cares? The components of the game – city and province names, faction names - should be in Dutch also.
This game deserves better box art.
I am sure somewhere in the Rijksmuseum Amsterdam there is a painting that can serve as proper box art for this game. Something that depicts the struggle and turmoil of the period better than a group of people staring at nothing.
This game deserves an insert.
I threw away the insert that came with the game. It had no relevance to the components. Now everything is in plastic bags. Along with the various player aides and notes.
This game deserves better components.
The cardboard bits are big. They cover big parts of the map. They are also not easy to pick up. And if they are stacked, you can’t see their color. People/money can easily be replaced by cubes. One cube will take up a quarter of the space of a cardboard piece. Cubes can also be used to track statuses of cities, bishoprics and universities. For armies you can use hexagons. Armies that are disbanded or have performed an action can then be put on their side.
This game deserves a clear rulebook.
There is nothing wrong with the rules. They just need a little (a lot of?) rephrasing and restructuring. A lot of the things described is simple bookkeeping and should be treated that way. Examples will also help, and a little bit of ‘why’ and suggestions for smart moves.
This game deserves a better board.
The board is very dark and crowded. Tracking of the scores takes up a lot of space and seems unnecessary. You only have to know the score for determining the turn order for the next round. The turn order also takes up the space of 5 cards. This can easily be done with 5 pawns or cubes in a more limited space. Maybe the support boxes can be repositioned to better show which support goes where? Or some sort of icon on the map can show where the support goes? The map can be smaller and maybe the bookkeeping can be moved to a second board.
This game deserves better graphics.
The font is hard to read, the colors are saddening, the province borders are unclear, the distinction between cities and town is unclear, and so on. It will not be easy to improve all of these things, because they are very much interconnected. But I am sure an experienced graphic designer can make a big difference. For instance: I like the approach of Pandemic, where the cities are elevated from the underlying map, and the map itself is very abstract.
(On a side note: The Dutch language has no difference between the words “city” and “town”. Every residence on the map has surrounding walls, and is therefore a “city”. In the Dutch rules a distinction is made between “stad” (city) and “provinciestad” (province city). Maybe “grote stad” en “kleine stad” (big city, small city) would be better.)
This game deserves player mats.
Every faction has a different objective. I would be very helpful if a faction could have some kind of overview of their goals. The reformers for instance get extra point for occupying universities. A player mat with a map of the location of the universities could help. Perhaps the tracking of the ownership of the universities could also be done on this map. Other examples: Spanish pay more for the maintenance of their armies, and Burghers need to keep their eye on occupying the trading cities. All these little differences should be clear for the player.
Conclusion
Let me make it clear that I think the game is just fine the way it is now. I have read comments in the forums saying that it is unplayable and I don’t agree. However, it can surely be improved. It’s a great game, it deserves a remake, so more people can enjoy the experience of founding The Netherlands.
Image: An experiment with wooden components. Sure saves up space on the board.
Jacob Gunness
Denmark
Copenhagen
Excellent review - Revolution is indeed a game you spend more time thinking about and stare longingly at than actually playing.
I've only played the game once, and I must admit that as much as I like Tresham's earlier Civilization (and that's a lot), and as much as the theme of this one had me pumped, the endless bookkeeping just killed it. Once a game starts feeling more like work than actual work, it's time to do something else It would be fun to see a more streamlined version of it, though, without sacrificing too much of the theme.
Jim O'Neill (Established 1949)
Scotland
Motherwell
I aten't dead yet...
VENI, VIDI, VISA - my good wife conquering a Shopping Mall.
Like a good red wine, I improve with age... and being laid.
Pyuredeadbrilliant Review.
I love this game and have spent a bit of time on making it look a bit better:
Painted Counter Sleds and Wooden Based Markers remove a lot of the Confusion from the Board.
Mounting some of the counters on blocks can help them stand out. They feel and handle better too.
I have mounted all the armies on redundant Columbia blocks and painted them accordingly. The now look and feel like little armies.
The main reason for mounting the pieces is that I suffer from arthritis and this means that I can pick up the pieces with less trouble'
Regards,
Jim......
Est. 1949
Bill Eldard
United States
Burke
Virginia
I've also only played it once; all the players were first-timers. I recall being somewhat confused at first because we were all unfamiliar with the rules, but I started to get it. Now, years later and having played many heavy strategy games, I would like to give it another try.
Thanks for the detailed review!
Herman Roozen
Netherlands
Coevorden
Drenthe
Gunness wrote:
... the endless bookkeeping just killed it. Once a game starts feeling more like work than actual work, it's time to do something else
When I played Power Grid for the first time at a convention I thought it was a great game and immediately bought it. When it came to the table at home it was ME who was doing all the bookkeeping and I thought is was terrible.
I think it is easier to find players if I promise that I will do the bookkeeping.
Herman Roozen
Netherlands
Coevorden
Drenthe
oneilljgf wrote:
I love this game and have spent a bit of time on making it look a bit better:
Yes, I have seen your sleds in the forum. They look great. But I don't really like the cardboard counters. Wooden cubes will be my favorite. Easy to shuffle around.
David Janik-Jones
Canada
Waterloo
Ontario
Up Front and Combat Commander rule! The Raven King (game publisher) ... that's me!
Slywester Janik, awarded the Krzyż Walecznych (Polish Cross of Valour), August 1944
-
Shorter, it's one of those group of great games that the lengthy playtime eliminates it from my rotation, unfortunately.
Darrell Hanning
United States
Jacksonville
Florida
We will meet at the Hour of Scampering.
-
Power Grid? Housekeeping? What housekeeping? Are you talking about re-supplying fuel and moving power plant tiles?
Michael Debije
Netherlands
Eindhoven
The Netherlands
-
Wow, do I disagree. The box art is perfect, one of my favorites ever.
The map is fantastic. The counters are lovely. Who cares about inserts anyway? I usually toss them. The title is also perfect.
Herman Roozen
Netherlands
Coevorden
Drenthe
-
DarrellKH wrote:
Power Grid? Housekeeping? What housekeeping? Are you talking about re-supplying fuel and moving power plant tiles?
Yes, and handing out money and determining turn order. If everybody helps it's not that much, but the first time I played it with my family I had to do it all and explain the rules. It was hard for me to remember why I liked it so much the first time.
Herman Roozen
Netherlands
Coevorden
Drenthe
-
mi_de wrote:
Wow, do I disagree. The box art is perfect, one of my favorites ever.
The map is fantastic. The counters are lovely. Who cares about inserts anyway? I usually toss them. The title is also perfect.
The fact that it is produced with an insert that has nothing to do with the components really annoys me. I've seen that with other Phalanx-games.
Art, map and title bother me less.
What is most lacking for me in this game is four other players.
Darrell Hanning
United States
Jacksonville
Florida
We will meet at the Hour of Scampering.
-
hermanroozen wrote:
DarrellKH wrote:
Power Grid? Housekeeping? What housekeeping? Are you talking about re-supplying fuel and moving power plant tiles?
Yes, and handing out money and determining turn order. If everybody helps it's not that much, but the first time I played it with my family I had to do it all and explain the rules. It was hard for me to remember why I liked it so much the first time.
Here's a suggestion - get new players involved in the game state upkeep right from the start. It makes them feel more involved in the game, and they'll pick up the game faster as a result.
Honestly, Power Grid is not fiddly. You should try Splotter's Antiquity, sometime.
...sure...
Netherlands
Rijen
Noord Brabant
-
hermanroozen wrote:
What is most lacking for me in this game is four other players.
You could play by forum.
Jeff
United States
Eden Prairie
Minnesota
"Games that want to get out."
-
This is a game I am focusing on this year. I have played twice this year so far, have another game scheduled for April 15, and intend to schedule at least 5 more plays before year end. Previous to this year I played 4 times. My main complaint is the font used for the locations on the board. I understand the intent may have been to use a font that somehow matches the board design and theme era, but it seems very impractical.
I bought my own recently. Many of the unit pieces are missing the coin image from the back side. I sent an email to the address on the box but have not received a response in weeks. Does anyone have contact info for whatever may remain of the company that published this game?
...sure...
Netherlands
Rijen
Noord Brabant
-
Phalanx has been out of business for a long time. You could try 999Games - Phalanx was a 999Games-daughter - but I doubt if you could get replacements after so many years.
|