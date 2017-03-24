|
Gary Logs
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
I have had this on my shelf un-opened for a while saving it for a rainy day and broke it out for the first time during my "NCAA bracket watching". I punched out the counters and bagged 'em up by campaign. I'm very familiar with the DVG FC series and knew it was tough to win, but I just had to go after North Africa first!
Opening turn.... the Axis exploited through the Allies to El Adem next to Tobruk gaining upgrades (made the 32 cut!).
Second turn they took Tobruk and defended an Allied counterattack gaining more upgrades (sweet 16!).
On to turn three...the reinforced German forces (15th, 21st, 90th, DAK) took Bardia exploiting to Sidi Barrini in Egypt with more upgrades (elite 8!). The Italians hunkered down in the fort of Tobruk (NIT tournament)
In turn four...Rommel expanded out from Sidi Barrini with loads of supply and charged forward through a 7th Arm defense in Mersa Matruh (on to final 4!) and then exploiting through 3 Commonwealth divisions in El Alemain (made the Finals but DAK went out with injuries!) and then exploiting to Cairo with the remaining elite 15th and 21st PzD (the Finals, but the 90th was fouled out!) handily taking down the 2 defending Allied division with no losses. Axis victory!
It was quite a surprise to see this first time NCAA 16 seed go all...the...way! I think the delay in the Operation GO! trigger and relatively low losses helped. I did enjoy the supply management and BP selection aspects since exploiting, salvage, dig in, tactics, press, intel, etc. all seemed to have their moments of glory combined with the the evolving forces upgrades. Good fun!
