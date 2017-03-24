« Prev
Next »
Mare Nostrum: Empires - Mythical Beasts Expansion Tiles
$10.00
Power Grid: High-Voltage DC Transmission Passage C
$5.00
Brass Empire: Kickstarter Promo Expansion
$8.00
Burgle Bros.: Replacement Chit Set & Alter Ego
$1.00
Steampunk Rally: Rube Goldberg
$5.00
Translucent Plastic Cubes - 8 mm - Bag of 50
$3.00
Metal Cubes - 8 mm - Bag of 30
$6.00
New York 1901: Goons of New York
$5.00
Wooden Meeples - Bag of 10
$4.00
GameNight T-Shirt
$20.00
Perdition's Mouth: Abyssal Rift - Wound Deck
$5.00
Food Chain Magnate: Milestone Boards & Card Accordion
$13.00
Avalanche at Yeti Mountain: Inventions
$5.00
Wok on Fire: Beef and Snap Peas Promo
$5.00
Pax Renaissance: BGG Promo Pack
$5.00
Russian Railroads: American Railroads
$22.00
Microworld: BoardGameGeek Promo 2
$5.00
Hero Realms: Contract Negotiation Promo Card
$3.00
Dead of Winter: BGG Crossroads Promo
$5.00
Coup: Bureaucrat Promo
$5.00
Roll for the Galaxy: Terraforming Colony/Diversified Economy Promo Tile
$5.00
Microworld: BoardGameGeek Promo 1
$5.00
New York 1901: Painted Figures
$12.00
"Rattlebones" Prototyping Dice
$6.00
Villages of Valeria: Events
$5.00
Vanquish Sky
$20.00
Gamer Deck 1: Mechanics
$12.00
Dominion: Sauna / Avanto
$5.00
Fresh Fish
$60.00
Burgle Bros.: 5 Promo Event Pack
$5.00
Burgle Bros.: Extra Wooden Figures
$6.00
Coup: Speculator Promo
$5.00
Counter Magazine Issue #75 - January 2017
$5.00
Burgle Bros.: Extra Stickers
$3.00
Steampunk Rally: Dr. Braun
$5.00
Santa's Renegades 2016
$22.00
Peace Love Meeple T-Shirt
$20.00
Eat Sleep Game Repeat T-Shirt
$20.00
Coup: Jester Promo
$5.00
A Handful of Stars - PREORDER
$70.00
Empires: Galactic Rebellion – Faction Power Cards
$8.00
Vikings on Board: Barrels
$8.00
Concordia: 8 Forum Cards & Navegador: Privilege Cards
$8.00
V-Commandos: Celcius Operation
$5.00
Recommend
4 
 Thumb up
 Hide
1 Posts

Field Commander: Rommel» Forums » Sessions

Subject: First Play rss

Your Tags: Add tags
Popular Tags: Pyuredeadbrilliant [+] [View All]
Gary Logs
(ncree)
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
flag msg tools
mbmbmbmbmb
I have had this on my shelf un-opened for a while saving it for a rainy day and broke it out for the first time during my "NCAA bracket watching". I punched out the counters and bagged 'em up by campaign. I'm very familiar with the DVG FC series and knew it was tough to win, but I just had to go after North Africa first!

Opening turn.... the Axis exploited through the Allies to El Adem next to Tobruk gaining upgrades (made the 32 cut!).

Second turn they took Tobruk and defended an Allied counterattack gaining more upgrades (sweet 16!).

On to turn three...the reinforced German forces (15th, 21st, 90th, DAK) took Bardia exploiting to Sidi Barrini in Egypt with more upgrades (elite 8!). The Italians hunkered down in the fort of Tobruk (NIT tournament)

In turn four...Rommel expanded out from Sidi Barrini with loads of supply and charged forward through a 7th Arm defense in Mersa Matruh (on to final 4!) and then exploiting through 3 Commonwealth divisions in El Alemain (made the Finals but DAK went out with injuries!) and then exploiting to Cairo with the remaining elite 15th and 21st PzD (the Finals, but the 90th was fouled out!) handily taking down the 2 defending Allied division with no losses. Axis victory!



It was quite a surprise to see this first time NCAA 16 seed go all...the...way! I think the delay in the Operation GO! trigger and relatively low losses helped. I did enjoy the supply management and BP selection aspects since exploiting, salvage, dig in, tactics, press, intel, etc. all seemed to have their moments of glory combined with the the evolving forces upgrades. Good fun!
6 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
  • [+] Dice rolls
Front Page | Welcome | Contact | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Advertise | Support BGG | Feeds RSS
Geekdo, BoardGameGeek, the Geekdo logo, and the BoardGameGeek logo are trademarks of BoardGameGeek, LLC.