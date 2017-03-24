This is just a few teaser screen shots of a game played recently as part of the playtesting process. The Vassal module is only rough as well. It was put together by someone with no rights to put together a Vassal Module (i.e. me )
The first image shows the invasion beaches just after the American player has placed his opening bombardment counters. His pre-invasion airstrikes have already been resolved as you can see from the Disorganised level 3 marker on the Japanese unit in the north (Units can suffer disorganisation ranging from level 1 to level 4).
This image shows the landings occurring on Red and Green beaches in the north. Drift has occurred and the troops from Green 2 are drifting onto Green 1. This will cause congestion problems later. You can also see the damage inflicted on the invading units as they struggle ashore.
In the south things have gone much better and the armoured (armored) Amtracs of 4th Marine Division have all landed successfully.
Shot showing the end of turn situation in the north - little progress has been made pushing inland and casualties are mounting.
Things have been going better at Blue and Yellow beaches and the American Amtracs have managed to enter the southern part of Charan Kanoa.
At the end of the first turn both the Japanese and Americans have 3 Victory Points. On to 0900hrs!