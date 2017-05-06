The end of Turn 1. By no stretch of the imagination is this a fast game because you spend a certain amount of time looking at the battle results due to the unique combat system. In a sense it reflects the WW I era of planning.



However we see the Germans are off to a good start, replicating pretty well what they did in real life. As the turn went along, rules and NUTS system for the game play fell more into place. As the Allied Player, we need to worry about French die rolls to see what they will do in terms of support. The British got hurt bad here, just as they did in 1918.