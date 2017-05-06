|
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
Who says WW I maps need to be dull - nice map but it is dark in places. It's difficult to make out trench lines often.
I like World War I games. Does that make me an exception to the rule? I don’t know but this is the Centennial of the War to End All Wars as it became known. Nuts Publishing was kind enough to send this game to me for my perusal and review. It took a while to get to due to lots of Army medical stuff due to my being in and fight with the Army Wounded Warrior Program to ensure I got all my conditions properly documented, which was a different type of trench warfare. I apologize to our friends there for the length of time but we were overcome by events. I’m glad I waited until I was fully able to be engaged by this game. The Somme 1918 covers Ludendorff’s throw of the dice if you will in an effort for Germany to win the war before the weight of the American forces beginning to arrive in significant numbers in France tilted the balance irreparably against the Central Powers. Somme 1918 was a 2012 Charles S. Roberts Best Post-Napoleonic to Pre-World War 2 Era Board Wargame Nominee. Nuts Publishing and the Geek like to call it a nerve-wracking game. Guess what? They’re right!
COMPONENTS
I am always a bit apprehensive when I get a board game from Europe. Often the counters have issues. Sometimes the maps are done in more “artistic” overtones than perhaps seem appropriate to me. Other times the rules are indeed translated into English, but not always game friendly English. Counters took some effort to get out in order not to make a hash of them. I hate the softish counters and these were on the less rigid side. All came out well but I was worried. All did separate with that annoying little corner nub –bah! The map – well it’s colorful but over time I liked it. In general the font and print were easy to read. I wished they had used a typical graphic for railroads, rather than a solid thin black line. Silly choice guys. Supply sources should have been put in bold for ease of visual identification. While I’m at it, perhaps the trench lines could have been made to stand out more in relief, though the British Vth Army won’t be there for long in all likelihood. You get two easy to read glossy set-up cards, Reinforcements card,2 “book keeping / house keeping cards” , 2 description of Random Events cards and the two page combat card. However NUTS should have included on a card the Sequence of Play. As it is, the Sequence of Play is on the back of the Rules. On balance the Player Aids for this game are simply top notch.
The end of Turn 1. By no stretch of the imagination is this a fast game because you spend a certain amount of time looking at the battle results due to the unique combat system. In a sense it reflects the WW I era of planning.
However we see the Germans are off to a good start, replicating pretty well what they did in real life. As the turn went along, rules and NUTS system for the game play fell more into place. As the Allied Player, we need to worry about French die rolls to see what they will do in terms of support. The British got hurt bad here, just as they did in 1918.
RULES
Good solid and easy to understand rules. Even better considering they are rules from a European publisher! The rules are 18 pages but after two readings most concepts will seem understandable – they are and they aren’t. However that is not per se because of the rules but because of the different combat system. The examples of play are quite good though I still think their explanation of combat losses and such is a bit fuzzy. It needed a better example to ensure there is no confusion. The rules also take a different tact with reinforcements by noting specifically where each units comes in at. There are also advanced rules that take the game to as slightly more difficult level with a good designer note. It’s worth a read no matter which version you play.
GAME PLAY
Games are games, right? I mean we seldom see much new under the sun. or on the game table. Well Somme 1918 will surely disabuse you of that notion in terms of how Combat is handled. I can not stress strongly enough to the point of being over the top in telling you that to get full value from this game you must play the one turn first scenario. The first turn’s operational sequence will be ponderously slow and unpleasant. By the end of the third operational sequence the system begins to flow, which allows you to play the second scenario.
I like the way the designer handled time here. They could have enabled each day to have its own separate turn. Mentally it would have made you feel like you got more for your money as the amount of turns would have tripled. Instead it seemed from my research their concept was to mirror the events of this offensive in terms of time. If that was their intent, then it works. Instead of being bogged down with so many turns, they instead divided each turn sequences. A turn where an offensive is declared has 3 operational sequences vs a non-offensive declared turn where there is only one operational sequence. For the most part, turns will have three operational sequences only if the Allies decide to launch an offensive later in scenarios.
The demarcation line of X's is where I ended up at game's end. In general I advanced close to where the Michael Offensive did. I did do significantly better in the north however, taking Arras. I never felt like I was playing a game that could have been ebola carrying zombies or Lee invades somewhere - it felt like WW I.
The game system plays like most games in that one moves and fights. But Somme 1918 adds into that mix at the end of the combat phase two additional phases, a disengagement phase and an explotation phase. Both players need to carefully understand the designers integration of allowing you to maximize your infantry manuveur. The player who does this better will do much better. As the German Player you need to move but also focus on the construction of pontoon bridges to get as many folks forward. Both sides need to weigh the value of forced marches, for it allows you to double the movement rate but at a cost of being disorganized. For the German who has to hurry and then hurry some more, it is a choice you weigh carefully.
Let’s discuss the Combat System, for at first glance it’s funky. The Combat Results Table is a pretty standard affair, being the normal odds based one. You use two dice whose total is added together to get your result. Losses are read like this *A3D3. This result would mean each side suffered 3 hit points, which equals a step loss. In addition, the asterisk would mean the loss of a Strosstruppen unit. What makes this such a unique combat system is the Tactical Coordination Table. For combat you know from our earlier example you roll two dice for the CRT. In addition you roll and blue and green die for tactical coordination. This table can serve for the Allies to mitigate losses some or enhance the German forward offensive momentum. You can’t not use this table for if you did, you’d lose the best aspect of the game. For the German player, employment of your Strosstruppen units means victory or defeat. Do you spend them all early or keep some back in reserve? (I do that myself). For the British, do you sacrifice cut off units using them as blocks of sorts or try to extricate them? The game offers much in terms of tactical and operational play.
The biggest drawback to this game is each turn takes time, probably 1 ½ to 2 hours each turn. Except – and here is what some folks seem not to take into consideration is each operational sequence is in reality a turn, so I found myself being able to walk away from a completed operational sequence with no degradation in play. Once you wrap your head around that, turns don’t seem long. German turns are significantly longer in execution, British turns are longer in contemplation on how to patch up the ever growing disaster. Oh yeah – stacking can be on the high side early on. It can be a little messy.
I had no trouble playing this game solitaire despite the limited chit pull. The rules on the Red Baron seem iffy to me – or lord, perhaps I have trouble finding it but here it is -The "Red Baron" marker only gives a DRM on the Air Superiority Table .It's the only effect of this marker until it's suppressed by the "Death of the Red Baron" event. Pay attention to the Victory Conditions. In game turns it makes sense for the British to fight for and then high diddle diddle out of Arras once the line gets stretched too much if the German is successful in the north. Should you do so, start wiping egg off your face as you just handed your opponent an Operational Victory.
CONCLUSIONS
If you like World War One games, make a hole on your shelf for this game. I thought so much of this game that my current game play became the topic of conversation on several walks with Katie and our dog Bandit. If you wanted a more mature yet playable game that goes beyond the scope of the SPI Classic the Kaiser’s Offensive, pick this one up. If you want a clean, playable game that is different yet eminently playable, pick this one up. In fact, just pick it up because once you get through the first one turn scenario, you’ll be intrigued and keep playing. Hats off to Nuts Publishing for publishing to date the definitive game – and really in a sense study – of this phase of World War One.
[center]
I shoulda, coulda, woulda won perhaps with better exploitation. I learned a bunch playing the game this eve - unlike any other game I've played. Now I have to sit and digest what I learned both in terms of game play and game modeling. Your first time segment is going to be ugly, SLOW and won't make a lot of sense but by the next "cycle" of this turn, it begins to make sense.
-
- Last edited Sat May 6, 2017 4:32 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu May 4, 2017 4:07 am
-
-
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Where the heck did this interest in WW1 come from?
Ashwin in thoughtful mood
-
Great Review. This game is a gem. Definitely recommend it even if you aren't a natural WW1 fan.
My regular ftf opponent and I played it cold - no pre-reading of the rules, just load up and play. It went surprisingly well and in a couple of sessions we were running like pros.
Matt has posted some videos of his game on here and came to the same conclusions about this little cracker.
I tracked down a copy of Marne 1918: Friedensturm to add to my collection because I enjoyed 'Somme 1918' so much. Sadly this is now out of print and quite difficult to track down, although I know at least one BGG'er has one for trade.
The good news is that Nuts have a third game in the series out for pre-order now!
-
-
James Lautermilch
United States
California
-
Very good review! No you are not alone in your love of ww1 games. I have quite a few myself
-
-
Terry Lewis
United States
Oregon
-
Ditto the above comments, Smitty. I recently acquired both Marne 1918: Friedensturm and Somme 1918 to further expand my growing WWI collection, and I am now in the midst of playing [solo] several of them back to back this spring.
Your great review just increases my desire to get these two on my table. Right now I am finishing up Ted Raicer's Marne 1914 from Clash of Giants.
Thanks, Smitty, and hang in there and keep the reviews coming!!
-
- Last edited Fri May 5, 2017 5:07 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Fri May 5, 2017 5:06 pm
-
-
Terry Lewis
United States
Oregon
-
Ashiefan wrote:
Great Review. This game is a gem. Definitely recommend it even if you aren't a natural WW1 fan.
My regular ftf opponent and I played it cold - no pre-reading of the rules, just load up and play. It went surprisingly well and in a couple of sessions we were running like pros.
Matt has posted some videos of his game on here and came to the same conclusions about this little cracker.
I tracked down a copy of Marne 1918: Friedensturm
to add to my collection because I enjoyed 'Somme 1918' so much. Sadly this is now out of print and quite difficult to track down, although I know at least one BGG'er has one for trade.
The good news is that Nuts have a third game in the series out for pre-order now!
What is the subject matter of the third one, Jim?
-
-
Paul Borchers
United States
Keller
Texas
-
I'm not Jim, but it's Italy in 1917-1918:
http://www.nutspublishing.com/Italia-1918
Looks like a winner to me.
-
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
Jim:
Like you Marne is on my shopping list! Thanks for reaing.
Smitty
-
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
Terry:
Thanks - where did you get Marne at?
Smitty
-
-
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Where the heck did this interest in WW1 come from?
Ashwin in thoughtful mood
-
It's interesting looking at the thumb count for your review of GMT's Ukraine '43 and this one, there is such a disparity. There certainly isn't in the quality of the work.
I think this is much the better game but I guess for profile (GMT v NUTs) and popularity (WW1 v WW2), there is clearly a preference for the latter.
-
- Last edited Sun May 7, 2017 12:21 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun May 7, 2017 12:20 pm
-
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
26 to 7 is a large disparity isn't it?
-
|