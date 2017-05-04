|
I'll use this thread to summarize the Firebug's remaining missions.
A detailed report of the first mission (also my first play of B-17: Queen of the Skies) can be found here.
Bomber Name: Firebug
Mission # 2
Target City: Abbeville
Target Type: Airfield
B-17 Position in Formation: Middle
Squadron Position: High
After her first, rather successful mission to the St. Omer Airfield (40% bombing efficiency), the Firebug was assigned another airfield target in France: Abbeville.
Travelling through zones 1 and 2 was uneventful, with no German fighter waves bothering the Firebug.
Things got rougher when the B-17 entered zone 3, the target zone. First, three ME 109s approached. One was driven off by friendly fighter cover. Top and nose guns missed their target, but the starboard cheek gun scored a hit. Unfortunately, the German fighter wasn't destroyed, only damaged, and continued to attack, albeit with less force. Both remaining ME 109s failed to score a hit, and so did the B-17's passing shot from the tail guns.
A second wave, consisting of two FW 190s, an ME 109 and an ME 110, tried to prevent the Firebug from reaching her target. Two of the German fighters were driven off, and the ball gunner managed to destroy a third. The remaining FW 190 missed, and the crew of the Firebug prepared to launch the bombs. As expected, the target was protected by anti-aircraft guns. Flak fire was only light, though, and there were no flak hits. Unfortunately, the bomb run was a failure, despite good weather over the Abbeville Airfield. The Firebug's bombs were off target and missed completely (0% efficiency).
As the Firebug was preparing to leave the target zone to head back to England, two more waves of German fighters arrived. Two of five ME 109s from the first wave were driven off, one taken out by the tail gunner. A ME 109 from 3 o' clock high missed, but the remaining German fighter, in vertical dive, scored a single shell hit that had major consequences: a walking hit left the navigator lightly wounded and the bomb bay doors inoperable, but worst of all, three crewmen were seriously wounded: the radio operator, the ball gunner and the pilot! The ME was driven off by friendly fighter cover before it could launch a successive attack, but the damage had been done!
Thanks to fighter cover, a second wave consisting of two FW 190s was also driven off. The Firebug again made it through zones 2 and 1 without any German attacks. She landed in good weather and the injured crew were taken care of. Pilot, radio operator and ball gunner would eventually make a recovery but they weren't fit to fly any more missions.
After the second mission, 6 out of 10 original crew are fit to continue.
Ted Leiker
United States
Friday Harbor
Washington
Good report! Succinct, but good on the necessary details. Walking hits can be really rough and often mission ending.
I may be wrong, but double check your sheets. I think missions 1 through 5 are all in the middle squadron. No roll for which squadron, only squadron position.
Thanks, Ted.
All I could find is that the sheet says you don't roll for this during the first 5 missions. I didn't know whether that meant going with the easy option (middle squadron, -1), or with the default "no modifier" option (high). So I went with the harder of the two choices to make sure I'm not "cheating".
If the consensus is that it should be middle, I'll go with that for my next campaign.
Edward Kowynia
United States
Bedford
TX
I love it. I am glad you are getting so stuck in on this one. It will bring you years of enjoyment.
Nice AAR. Keep it up, I want to hear what happens to the Firebug next.
Jim P
United States
Sterling Heights
Michigan
marble911 wrote:
...If the consensus is that it should be middle, I'll go with that for my next campaign.
Kathrin,
Ted is correct, you don't need to roll for squadron position in the first five missions. It is in the rules somewhere. Or may be the errata. Also I believe that the fighter cover is Good for the first five missions as well.
Glad you are enjoying this fabulous game as it can become an addiction. Good luck on your campaign and I look forward to your next After Action Report (AAR.)
Yes, fighter cover is "good" for the first five missions. That one is easy - it says so right on G-5: "*Missions 1-5 are automatically GOOD fighter cover." I couldn't find anything like that for squadron position, not in the errata either, but I might have overlooked it.
Probably doesn't matter too much either way, with all the luck involved in the game. It's oddly addictive!
Bomber Name: Firebug
Mission # 3
Target City: Lille
Target Type: Industry
B-17 Position in Formation: Middle
Squadron Position: High
Mission # 3 saw the Firebug leave for her first non-airfield target, an industrial complex in Lille. She quickly crossed zones 1 and 2 without encountering any German resistance. As she entered zone 3 in good weather, a single ME 109 appeared, in vertical dive. Since fighter cover is of no use in that situation, all the crew could do was fire the top turret and radio room guns. Radio operator Ramon Rahini’s skills paid off and, against the odds, he managed to destroy the 109 on his first mission on the Firebug!
The Firebug’s good luck continued: as she approached the target, she encountered no flak. Less lucky, however, was the result of the bomb run: off target, 0% accuracy, for the second time in a row. Bombardier Tom Bombadil might need some extra lessons, despite starting off on a promising 40% bomb run during his first mission.
Having dropped her freight, though not at its intended destination, the Firebug turned around, heading home for England. The Germans, however, weren’t keen on letting her escape so easily. Two waves of fighters attempted to stop her. First came four ME 109s, from 12 High, 3 High, 9 High and 9 Level. Excellent fighter cover took care of all of them, except for the 12 High. Top turret and nose guns fired, but missed. So did the 109.
The second wave was even heavier: Five 190s, from 12 High, 1:30 High, 3 High, 6 High and 9 High. If it hadn’t been for the still excellent fighter cover that managed to drive off the fighters from 3, 6 and 9 High, this might have ended in disaster. It still might, with two fighters left to attack the Firebug. Top turret and nose guns fired on the 12 High, starboard waist on the 1:30 High. Engineer Eric Engber succeeded – the first crew member of the Firebug to have shot down two enemy planes in his career! Surely, this meant that his days were numbered.
The ME 190 from 1:30 High had survived the defensive fire and came in for the attack: 3 shell hits, one of them only superficial. The other two hit the nose and the radio room (remember what I said earlier on, about the engineer’s impending doom?).
Apparently, it was the Firebug’s lucky day – both the nose and radio room hits did only superficial damage. Phew! Fighter cover also prevented the 190 from coming back for a successive attack.
The rest of the journey home was uneventful. No more German fighters, excellent weather in England during landing. Both the Firebug and her crew were safe. For now, at least. There is always a next mission, and good luck doesn’t last forever...
Frankie Bones
Montana
-
I'm going to have fun following the Firebug. I wish her and her crew the best of luck when things get real (ie: Mission 11).
Thanks. I'll be positively surprised if she makes it beyond mission 8 or so, I think.
Sergeant Grey
United States
Howell
Michigan
-
Well done Kathrin, enjoying your AAR's and watching you get hooked on this great game!
If you have any questions fire away, but I'll bet others will clarify things for you (in a very nice way) if they spot something.
As for mistakes, I try to avoid them, but if/when they occur in my gameplay, I chalk it off to fate - some things just happen sometimes (like honest mistakes), nothing much for it but to carry on and try not to repeat them, right?
. . . and when your losses seem unfair , and they will , remember you are in it for the long haul, not the short run. Right now you are winning the campaign with a record of 1-0-2 and there are 22 games left in the season. It'll be tough, and it'll get messy, and it's a nasty business,
but somebody has to do it . . .
Great to see you enjoying this exceptional and long-lived solitaire game (story generator).
-
Ted Leiker
United States
Friday Harbor
Washington
marble911 wrote:
Thanks. I'll be positively surprised if she makes it beyond mission 8 or so, I think.
The furthest I've ever made it with a single bomber was mission 12.
Sergeant Grey
United States
Howell
Michigan
-
. . . All very fine and dandy, but the question of the day is, "Did the 'Firebug' make it past mission 3?
I'm afraid that info is classified.
I did play again, but have been a little lazy with the session reports.
I'll try to do better soon.
Sergeant Grey
United States
Howell
Michigan
-
"Roger that sir!" (evidently that info is "need to know only" and we don't need to know).
We completely understand sir. Sometimes life just grabs you by the shoulders and pulls you along in directions you thought you'd never go. The next thing you know, it's not your plans you are living, it is the plan life is imposing on you whether you want it or not.
So we completely understand and forgive you. No worries.
There will just be, forevermore, a huge hole in our collective hearts, where all our concern and genuine lack of closure with regard to the "Firebug" and it's crew lives.
A vast, huge, ginormous (jie-nor-mus)void where nothingness and only sheer conjecture live, and these will be the only tools we have available to remember and honor the "Firebug" and her crew with, with no AAR's to document her continuing "journey", or the untimely demise, thereof. We will always just simply have to sit, wonder, and ponder the possibilities.
Large emptiness/void, no closure. Big hole in our hearts. Lots of uncertainty and sadness.
That's all I got. Anyone else want to give me a hand here?
Michael Melen
United States
Maryland
-
Time's up. One day's respite is all you get in This Man's Army Air Force. The CQ is rattling the cots, and the crew of the "Firebug" is due in the briefing room at 0330. The S-2 Officer will be waiting.
I'm enjoying your session reports! Thanks for posting. Good luck in your future missions. After mission five, you may need it!
|