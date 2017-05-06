|
Pierre Mercier
France
Paris
Yesterday night three of us sat down and played Fall of the Third Reich for the first time.
Since there is not much info on this one I thought I could give some feedback for those on the fence.
Disclaimer : we only played a third of a complete game so this is not a real review but more like an overblown unboxing report.
The game is played on a map of Europe over 12 bi-monthly turns, starting in July-August 1943 and ending in mid 1945 (or sooner if victory conditions are fulfilled).
What drew us to this game was that while playable by two players, it is also perfectly enjoyable with 3 or even 4 players, with an Axis player on each front. There are victory conditions for each "partner".
The components look nice. The map is big (two sheets), colorful, nice to look at and functional.
The 3 sheets of player aids are well organized but alas, you only get one copy. Since the game can be played by up to 4 players, this was a petty move from Compass Games not to include at least 2 copies of each.
The game costs around 80 euros in Europe. For that price you would expect more from the publisher.
At the time of writing, you can download the rulebook from Compass but not the player aids. Bummer !
The rulebook is well written and well illustrated, with many examples. This is not a complicated game and the 20 pages or so are an easy read. It is mostly classic hex and counters stuff but with a few welcome twists :
- there is a strategic air mini-game where the Allied player chooses missions (carpet bombing, factory bombing, oil production etc...) and the Axis chooses on which theater of operations to deploy his units. Don't expect a full blown simulation of the air war: we are talking about 2 or 3 air units to dispatch between 5 or 6 missions/theaters of ops.
- most German units have variable strength, depending on the results of the strategic air war. Does the Luftwaffe manage to offer ground support or have the Allied concentrated on air interdiction this turn ?
- the combat chart uses odds except at 1-1 : at that point it switches to differentials. Clever !
- the Axis and the Soviet have HQ markers with command radius which hamper their ability to attack everywhere. Choices have to be made !
- the Axis have to buy their HQs with "oil points" whose amount depends on the results of the strategic air war.
- the Allied starts without anything on the map and have the choice of when/where to invade. They don't have to follow history. This is fun and boosts the replayability of the game.
- there is operational, exploitation, transit and reaction movement and different phases with combat. This bends the rigid IGO-UGO structure in a nice way.
All this flavor comes with simple rules and very few exceptions so the game flows naturally. Well done !
The sequence of play is a bit overwrought and it takes some time to get used to the interactions of the different phases but nothing too hard. If only all players had the fù*^¨_!? player aid !
It is much simpler to "grok the rules" of FOTTR than say Barbarossa to Berlin or Paths of Glory. At the same time, it does maybe not fully convey as much flavor as these two either. Card-driven games are hard to beat on this front.
For the history buffs, all units have their historical ID printed on them. The counters have also the historical set-up hex directly printed on them. Smart move, but it still is a bit of a PITA to set-up (45mn or more). Note that the game can last up to 12h, so in a way it is okayish.
About the ratio set-up time/gameplay, we have a loser: the Italian Army. You will spend 15mn setting up the quite numerous Italian units across all of Italy and the Balkans just to see them disappear after one turn. Frustrating ! We literally spent more time setting them up than moving them around...
Italy seemed a little too brittle to us and we have already thought of house ruling the number of towns necesssary to its collapse. We have only played once so we'll give another shot with the rule as is but we have our doubts.
While still fun to play thanks to the planning of invasions and the Air War, note that the Allied has not as much to do as the Soviet and Axis players during the first 3 or 4 turns.
It is of course recommended to download the errata from consimworld (good luck finding it on this messy forum...I will not provide the link to keep it fun mwahaha!). There are no major changes, just a few annoying mistakes on the map, on the set-up of one counter and such.
For a wargame, the game came out quite "clean" in fact.
We did not finish our game because of time constraints. We estimate a full game to take about 12-15 hours maximum, or 2 long sessions.
There is only the full campaign game, no shorter scenario is included.
We definitely enjoyed the game and plan to play it again soon !
+ good looking
+ well written rulebook
+ fun with 3 players (and sure also with 2, and maybe 4)
+ on the simpler side but...
+ still flavorful
+ invasions !
+ classic but...
+ with clever twists
- not enough player aids and nowhere to download them
- a bit pricey for what you get
- in a 3 pl. game, the Allied has not much to do in the beginning
- longish set-up time
Please remember this "review" is not based on a complete game !
David Brown
United Kingdom
Stockport
Thanks for this review as I am on the fence about this game - I have spent too much money in recent years on expensive duds so, unless something really makes me want to buy a game I now wait for a few reviews.
Still on the fence with this one, but I'm leaning towards buying
roger miller
United States
California
I think the convoluted sequence of play is a feature not a bug. It is what gives the game most of its interest tactically. For example when we played the Russians launched an attack out of Leningrad and took losses and the Axis player had his reaction phase(which is very limited) and could immediately counterattack and take the city. Really nice way of showing a counterattack and make attacker launch more realistic attacks or pay the price.
Chris Friend
United States
Sierra Vista
Arizona
"If only all players had the fù*^¨_!? player aid !"
Is a photocopier out of the question?
-
Stuart Tonge
United Kingdom
Rotherham
South Yorkshire
I wouldn't think it would fit in the box?
Defo on my buy list
Jeff Smith
United States
Bel Air
Maryland
Thanks for the review. I just finished punching and clipping my copy tonight and hope to get it set up and go through a few learning turns in the next day or so.
Pierre Mercier
France
Paris
Thank you for your posts.
I got to play FOTTR twice more (with 2 players) since the writing of the review. The review still reflects my opinion of the game but with a bit more experience I would like to stress the following points :
1) Compared to what happens on the Eastern Front, there really is not much to do for the Allied before turn 6, which is unavoidable since the game starts in 1943. So I would say now it is not ideal to play FOTTR with 3 players, at least not before turn 7.
What the game needs is a 3 (or 4 player) scenario starting turn 7.
An added benefit would be to make the game playable over a single session.
2) The lack of player aids is a real nuisance. We ended up printing parts of the downloadable rulebook and made up our own player aids. At least, each player has now access to the somewhat convoluted sequence of play.
We are still missing info which does not appear in the rulebook but only on the not-downloadable player aids (the combat chart among others). If you have a scanner, no problem, but we don't so we still have to pass around the player aids.
At first glance I liked the esthetics of the map but now I regret they did not put at least the sequence of play and/or the combat chart on it.
Given the good looking but scarce components (double but unmounted map, one and a half counter sheet + rulebook) I wish Compass had produced FOTTR as a ziplock or magazine game in order to keep the price down.
Now these afterthoughts sound negative but on balance we absolutely enjoyed playing FOTTR. It is a winner and we definitely intend on keeping playing it
