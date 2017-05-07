|
Firm going even on the eastern front. Britain kept everything she could for home defence. Germany built uboats. The bulk of her army faces Russia. Hitler directed there should be no offensives (political chit) so no invasion of Britain today. Russia declared on Spain and the axis in the diplomacy phase (involuntarily). That brought Hungary and Finland in against her as well. Axis subs raided the North Atlantic convoys for 17 BRP. America sent aid and Germany drew BRP from her minor allies and bolstered Hungary with troops.
The red army advanced a total of 3 hexes in Poland and Romania. Italy was unlucky to lose control of the central Med and so lost Libya (excepting fortezza Tobruk) to amphibious assault. Britain sent more escorts to the North Atlantic, her carriers damaged the Italian fleet that had just moved to Tangier. The RAF vainly sought the Kriegsmarine in Brest. Spain probed Gibraltar's garrison which had just been doubled.
Summer
Italy launched a fleet at Whilhelmshaven of all places. India rallied to Britain's cause. A stack of Germans scared the RAF from the North Sea. The central Med and Baltic are contested. British carriers cleared the Ejercito del Aire from the western approaches. Raiding across the Med, Eastern and North Atlantic cost the UK another 16 BRP but 8 Italian subs went down too. I forgot to route around the Med. America and German minor allies sent aid again.
Russia destroyed 2 Romanians but declined to advance. Romania shortened her line to fill the gap leaving her left flank hanging. Germany passed her naval offensive as the transports would likely have been sunk by VVS patrols. Tobruk was weakened. German AG North advanced into the Ukraine, eastern Poland and Lithuania inflicting heavy losses and cutting a swathe through the weak Russian infantry. 2 reduced panzers on standby with the invasion barges in Konigsberg counter-marched towards the North Sea coast and back again. Maybe he was impressed by his progress in the east or didn't fancy over-stacking Kiel and Wilhelmshaven. Stalin felt compelled to retreat without risking an attack.
Fall
This was the 1st chance for America to join but nothing happened. Britain suspended trade through the Med yet still lost 12 BRP to raiding in the North and Eastern Atlantic. The axis lost 2 TAC, 2 landing craft (shouldn't have been in sea control but they fooled me for a minute), 4 subs and 13BRP to raiding. Germany has complete control over the Channel and the North Sea again and its his general offensive but he has no amphibious lift, an infantry and a garrison railed to the eastern front.
The Germans launched a 3 pronged assault. 2 panzers attacked in Romania, 4 south of the Pripets and 6 north of them. At first glance the central thrust might have linked up with either of the others but ZOCs from tank armies lurking in the reserve line in the marshes would have curtailed the depth of exploitation. Realising this the OKH attempted a close encirclement through the marshes which mired both pincers. Still Russia's losses were hefty and her tank armies were pinned or destroyed.
Hurrah for the Cossacks who slipped through the gap between infantry and panzers. They scattered Army Group North HQ in Kaunus and rode on to the Baltic, pocketing 5 German infantry in Courland.
Tobruk fell. Only reinforcements shipped in during a naval operation could have staved off defeat but it isn't important enough for that.
Winter
Mild weather. Britain sold off a fleet to ensure raiding didn't bankrupt her. In the event, that threat never materialised. Hitler issued Directive No 2, wasting 20 BRP on offensives he cannot use. Mussolini came to his rescue, paying for Est HQ in Brest Litovsk, leaving too little to go to sea. Anticipating heavy ground losses the Kriegsmarine were also kept in port. Russia controlled the Baltic and Black Sea, Britain the Med and the Atlantic. Raiding cost the axis 5BRP. More of France's garrison and West HQ railed to the Vistula. 5 RAF TAC were shipped to Gibraltar.
The Lufwaffe bombed the soviet fleet trapped in Riga whilst the VVS sat back and watched. They had orders to support the army not the navy. 10 panzers relieved Courland, wiped out 8 soviet armies and cleared the western tip of the pripets whilst withdrawing from a couple of salients. They'd hoped to cross the Dvina and cut land supply to Riga but failed. The soviet winter counteroffensive gained a little ground to voluntary retreats. Russia thinned the Romanian front to fill gaps further north.
4th Indian landed in Calabria isolating Sicily. Carrier planes torpedoed the fleet in Tangiers then dispersed to shipyards so they can quickly build reinforcements next year. Greece vainly attacked Tirana, 2 hits would have taken it as Italy had only 1 BRP left. Italy passed her surrender roll.
Spring 1942
Russia has a bit to rebuild but gains 4 tank armies and 15 Guards armies, more than enough to stabilise her front. Britain gets 4CV and 5 TAC, swinging air superiority in favour of the allies even without the USA. I realise now that I'd missed 5 SAC when setting up Britain.
Italy and the minors have a lot of force pool from 1941 and losses that they hadn't been able to build. The axis had hoped for Churchill directs or AFV license but they got Mass Strikes instead and gave up.
Dead pile and political chits. Random events repeatedly hindered the axis.
The whole map at the start 1942.
Spring 1941 whole map scenario
Thanks to Jon for a good game.
Tony Doran
United States
Columbia
Tennessee
What a wonderful AAR. Thank you so much for posting this.
Gary Krockover
United States
Georgetown
Texas
This has been an awesome AAR - we should all chip in and get you a new copy of the game just for the work that you've done putting this AAR together!
Colin Raitt
United Kingdom
Boston
Lincolnshire
That's a very kind suggestion but Jon has his own counters we can use next time. The deluxe map is his too.
Perhaps you noticed Japan's 1st infantry standing in for Italy's colonials in Hungary. The original was chewed up and swallowed by my wife's springer puppy Lola. All the justification I need to buy a fresh copy myself. Good dog Lola.
