|
-
Stuart Purvis
United Kingdom
Swindon
Wiltshire
-
I posted this on ConsimWorld, but I am also posting it here as I know not everyone looks at both.
I thought I would share my latest solo learning scenario. I decided to play with the optional Orders rules and also used a random chit draw to decide which formation activated for each side. Together these made for a really compelling gaming experience. Coupled with a set of die rolls that definitely favoured the attacker and some “beginners” tactics on my part, it also turned into a cliffhanger; only being decided on the last activation.
14th Feb
Fate decided that the Axis would start with KG Stenkhoff who had been tasked with capturing Sidi bou Zid. Two full activation and a fusillade of tank and artillery fire blasted aside TF Drake and drove CCA from the village. Up next was CCC who took advantage of the Axis starting from the South and charged down the road to occupy Sbeitla. Allied success was short lived however as KG Reimann, led by its Tigers stormed up highway 13. Again it had two full activations and an attack roll of 11 saw II/69 capture Sbeitla. In the remaining activations CCA regrouped west of Sidi bou Zid, KG Gerhardt followed KG Reimann up Highway 13 and KG Schutte started its drive to Sbeitla via Bir el Hafey. The aim of the latter move was to cut off CCA as it is driven westwards and then eventually support the defenders in Sbeitla. Only getting one activation however meant it still had a long way to go.
15th Feb
The 15th set the pattern for the rest of the game. The sun would continue to shine, allied replacements would arrive each turn to rejuvenate CCC whilst the Axis would have to make do with what they had (they never rolled higher than a 2) and both would have all the air support they needed. The Axis ordered KG Reimann into PD to hold Sbeitla. The Tigers roamed to the west whilst the Marders of 90 PJ went into support for II/69. KG Schutte would continue on its way to Sbeitla, KG Gerhardt were ordered south from Highway 13 to attack CCA and KG Stenkhoff were tasked with clearing the Axis rear starting with TF Waters on Dejebel Lessouda. On the allied side CCC was ordered to retake Sbeitla and CCA to get back there to help ASAP. The remaining units of TF Drake were told to hang on and pray.
The allies went first and CCC despite problems with their supply train managed a partial activation. 2/1 using its mobility to evade the Tigers and hit Sbeitla from the south. The first shot drove off the support the second took at step from II/69 and then the dive bombers took another. Only 4 left. 3/6 tried a speculative assault on the Tigers in the hope of killing their one step, but were driven off with losses. KG Reimann responded immediately, but Axis command confusion would plague them until the end of the game. Only managing a partial activation, it still allowed the Tigers of 1/501 to force 2/1 to retreat and reduce them to a single step. I made an error though as I kept the 1/501 on its deployed side as I wanted to maximise their firepower and minimise the risk of losing this fragile unit (I lost it to a roll of 2 on its first engagement in my first game and the scars are still there). This meant I didn't have the MP to chase down 2/1 and destroy it.
East of Sbeitla, CCA were up next, but their own logistic problems meant they could do no better than a partial and slogged slowly along the road ending up South of Kern’s Crossroads. This set them up for a 1-2 punch, first from KG Gerhardt descending on then from Highway 13 and then KG Schutte hitting the retreating units from the south. Partial activations against hampered the Axis though and despite being reduced to just 3 steps of TF Kern they survived. Further east KG Stenkhoff mustered enough activity to start the attack on TF Waters, but they dug deep and we're still fighting as the day came to an end.
16th Feb
As the day started the Axis were reasonably happy with the situation. They held Sbeitla and both CCA and CCC were much reduced. They needed another VP hex however so the newly arrived KG Lang was ordered north to take it. It would be a race however as the allies now had CCB coming down from the north. All other formations on both sides stuck with the same orders with CCA now routed to Sbeitla via the track west of Dejebel Koumin. Hopefully they could sneak past the Axis that way. CCA also ordered 3/168 to abandon its post and head west. It would be a gruelling trek, but they had 6 steps so they would not wither away before the game ended and would be heading back via Sidi bou Zid, carelessly left empty as KG Stenkhoff concentrated on TF Waters.
That is where the days fighting would start. TF Waters was eventually blasted away, but yet another partial activation meant that was all KG Stenkhoff could do. The action now moved to Sbeitla with an exact repeat of the fighting of the 15th. II/86 was now down to 2 steps, surely KG Schutte would get there this turn?
CCA was up next, would they escape? It didn't look good as their SNAFU roll netted down to a 2 – a fail! They were sitting there ready to be finished off. This is where the gods of war intervened on their side. KG Gerhardt had been given the job, but with their supplies were now mixing with those of KG Stenkhoff, who had switched their train to the eastern edge. Add this to the Axis indecision of the high command and a partial saw then finish one hex short. Even the dive bombers they called in missed.
It was now time to start the race for Hadjeb el Aloun. KG Lang went first and one full and another partial meant 10 Krad just made it. I/7 made it to the main road whilst the infantry lagged behind. I now made what could have been a fatal error. To avoid continuing to crossing streams with KG Stenkhoff I switched KG Lang’s combat train to entry area E. CCB now got their go and two full activation saw them swoop down and 2/13 drove out 10 Krad allowing 2/6 and 601 TD to advance in. This was where the order system kept me honest. When CCB got their second activation I had started to send 601 Ts off to Kel el Ahmar as I realised that KG Lang could change direction and head there instead. A quick check of the formation’s orders however showed there was no Kel in Hadjeb el Aloun! The 601 were swiftly recalled and sent off in the right direction. What the CCB had also achieved was to cut off KG Lang from their combat train. I had switched it too early. Would this doom their attempt to recapture Hadjeb el Aloun on the 17th?
The day ended with KG Schutte continuing their march to Sbeitla. Although the surviving units of CCA were there for the taking orders were orders and KG Reimann needed their help. Alas a partial left their lead unit one hex short. At least they would definitely make it tomorrow.
17th Feb
As the sun rose on that last day of the scenario an awful prospect loomed for the Axis. Von Arnim in his wisdom had withdrawn KG Gerhardt leaving a huge whole in the middle of the Axis positions. To make matters worse CCA’s fail last turn and the arrival of fresh reinforcements meant it was now capable of striking back east and recapturing either Kern’s Crossroads or, if the dice gods were kind even Sidi bou Zid, both of which were empty. To keep things exciting I decided to choose randomly when their activation came.
The Axis had to react quickly, KG Schutte, having reached the gates of Sbeitla, was sent back to Kern’s Crossroads. KG Stenkhoff was tasked with covering Sidi bou Zid and KG Lang to recapture Hadjeb el Aloun. KG Reimann would have to hold Sbeitla on its own.
The allies won the initiative and it was CCC who activated first. Every roll had counted in the last two turns. Would it work again? Yes, but only just. 2/1 again dropped the support and reduced II/86 to one step. The air was saved for a suppression mission during the assault as 3/6 moved in with just one step left itself. The combat roll was a 10. Both 3/6 and II/86 bit the dust, but the assisting 2/1 moved in (I assumed I had the option to do this even though the assaulting unit was destroyed). Sbeitla was back in allied hands!
The first Axis activation was KG Lang. It was in a bad way. Its combat train was illegal so even though it was fresh there was a -4 on the SNAFU. Would it even move? The roll was a 7, it just made it and that was all it needed. 1/7 traded steps with 2/13 and destroyed it allowing 10 Krad to assault and with another roll of 11 drive out 2/6. In another crucial move I/69 of KG swung around to the north and cut off the CCB HQ which had foolishly moved to the hex just behind Hadjeb el Aloun with 601 TD.
We would have to wait for CCBs response however as the focus now switched to CCA. This could be the move that wrecked the whole Axis plan. Their objective turned out to be Kern’s Crossroads; close enough to make it with one full activation. It was not to be. The activation was only a partial and they failed to get another leaving them 4 hexes short. This also meant 3/168 were going nowhere and left in limbo on the road to Sidi bou Zid. Unfortunately for the Axis nobody had told KG Schutte that the CCA attack had failed. True to their orders then turned away from the now allied controlled Sbeitla and headed for Kern’s. As they had all game however they could not generate any great pace and they too came up short with a partial. This really did highlight the dilemmas of the order rules, but it felt incredibly realistic. At the start of the day the Axis had held Sbeitla and were threatened in their rear so the orders were right. How could they know how the fighting in Sbeitla was going as they headed off to address the new threat?
The next couple of activations saw the 1st Guards enter, but they were too far away to have any effect and KG Stenkhoff rolled back to secure Sidi bou Zid. A quiet period before they key activations that would decide the game.
The final battle for Hadjeb el Aloun would be first, but CCB had a problem. Their HQ was cut off leading to a fail on the SNAFU roll. The only thing they could do was for the HQ to take a voluntary retreat. This they did and it escaped north. Could they make a second activation? Yes, and this time the SNAFU roll was an 11 giving them a full for their final attack. Unfortunately, it was not to be 2/6 and 601 TD were no match for 1/7 and 10 Krad and the attack was driven off.
Everthing now depended on KG Reimann and the Tigers of 1/501. Up they drove to Sbeitla and in a hail of deadly 88mm shells destroyed 2/1 with their first shot. This was crucial as if they only had one go as a Both Loss would have eliminated then too and left an empty Sbeitla in allies hands. So with their final shot the Axis has squeaked out a win. There was a final activation by the 34th Infantry Division, but they could make no difference.
I had a blast playing this game and really love the system, especially with the uncertainty introduced by the chit pull and orders rules.
-
-
Chris Buehler
United States
Hillsdale
New Jersey
-
Stuart,
Thank you so much for sharing your experience. I need to get this game on the table.
Cheers,
Chris
-
-
Stuart Purvis
United Kingdom
Swindon
Wiltshire
-
Thanks Chris, it is definitely worth the effort. There are some new concepts to get to grips with but once you start playing it flows really well.
-
|