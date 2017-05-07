"If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."

Memoir 1967 -- a scenario from the Six-Day War

"...a meticulously planned set-piece battle whose delicate

combination of fire and movement would have delighted any

staff officer addicted to sand tables and war games."

A quote from Key to the Sinai: The battles of Abu Ageila in the 1956 and 1967 Arab-Israeli Wars