|
-
Norbert Chan
Canada
Calgary
Alberta
Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold.
-
When I arrived, Don was explaining the rules to Dave. Dave’s only experience in the QMG series was Victory or Death. Trevor was Austria Hungary, Don was Russia, Dave was Germany, I was France and Gary was US/UK.
Trevor built a fleet into the Adriatic, Don built into Ukraine, Germany built into Belgium, I built in Rome, while Gary built a fleet. As France, I have to withstand the early storm, and fortify with double shields in Rome and in France. Germany has a status card that allows him to discard a card from the deck of the country being attacked, but Gary, after he lands in Paris with the US, discards that card, but that status card is soon replaced with Mustard Gas.
As Russia, Don is building south into Romania and Bulgaria, in an effort to slow the Austria Hungary expansion. So Trevor turns his attention to Rome, but the double shields hold out. I get to build into the Italian Alps, and Trevor is thwarted there as well. Every attack that Trevor has tried has failed.
Meanwhile in the Western Front, Dave has marched into Picardy and can attack Paris or Burgundy, which I made a supply square. Gary lands some UK troops into Picardy, but we both get wiped by the Germans. Late in the game, Paris falls, but I rebuild to slow the German advance and ultimately hold Paris.
Don takes 5 Russian troops off the board for 5 VPs, then rebuilds two of the spots. So the Entente take the 7 pt lead in round 3 and win by auto victory on the 4th scoring round.
Trevor has no more cards for the last few turns, and the Entente team wins 46-31.
It was interesting to see Austria Hungary get hemmed in and not be able to expand.
Austria Hungary has been hemmed in, and all attacks to expand have failed, resulting in the Entente auto victory.
Game 2: Don is Austria Hungary, Trevor is Russia, Dave is Germany, Gary is France, and I am US/UK.
Don battles into Serbia the first move, and recruits there on the second turn. Trevor builds into Ukraine, Dave builds into Belgium, Gary builds into Picardy, while I get a status card down that allows me to recycle a land battle after I play it if I have 3 fleets on the board.
Once I get 3 fleets onto the board (North Sea/English Channel/ North Atlantic), I can attack by sea into Belgium or Western Germany, and keep my land battle card. Unfortunately I have to discard a card when attacking from the sea, and Dave has a status card that forces you to discard a card when you attack him. But on the eastern front, Trevor has built into Prussia and attacking and attacked into Berlin a couple of times. Also, Gary has attacked from France, making Dave fight 3 fronts.
To relieve the pressure, Don builds into Western Germany. Eventually the combined might of the Entente kick the Central out of Western Germany, allowing Gary to build in there. Germany has been effectively contained into Berlin and Prussia. Dave has mustard gas, but all his prepared cards have been used in defence.
I have an event card that lets me build into Persia and also makes it a supply square, but Don kicks me out using the Ottoman. Don is scoring 7 to 8 pts, but the Entente has a lead of 46-37 after the fourth scoring round, and the Central powers resign.
This game it was Germany that got hemmed in from 3 sides, resulting in the Entente win.
-
-
Lawrence Hung
Hong Kong
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
-
Thanks for the AAR. Sounds like Germany underperformed in both cases. More delicate efforts have to be coordinated between the Central Powers.
-
|