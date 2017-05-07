|
I finally got this game on the table (coffee table in this case since EotS is still on the big table) while watching a “WWII in Color“ marathon. After a few months of getting up to speed on rules and postings etal., I thought I had a decent grasp so went right after a German player vs Soviet hostiles in a winter city fight for vital factory. You guessed it, Stalingrad! 13 turns for a 6 location objective. For this I had the base game plus decks 3,9, and 10. Also, I further have decks 1,2 and I can fit all 5 expansion decks with the game in in its original base game box. Oh yeah, it was about 8:30pm when I decided to take this on.
I laid out all the game contents and began collecting the various decks and counters and surgically found the cards that applied, building stacks for the hostiles and player and game logistics. Once the hostiles (FL) and logistics were settled I focused on creating the player force, reading more rules. I pulled in all kinds of wants ignoring costs to see where I land. Doh! Not gonna happen. I know I need an LMG. I know I need some hardiness. I know I need grenades. I know I need some ammo. I ended up with PS Braun-Mg42 +A/Gr, SS Frank, NPS Beck +H, NPS Martin +H. The draw did have a Mortar Support and a Location. This was about 10:30pm (Battle of Midway episode was on I think).
Comment: I was surprised I had to use the PS as the MGer, no other soldier was able. It will need to fire all the time and reduces action choices like drawing new cards. Maybe Deck #8 solves this. I also used the US MP3 for the German MP40.
2nd Location Comments: Frozen Fields
Pulled in a truck, halftrack, cavalry, recruit. I realized later it was a nature card (I swear I looked but didn’t see it in the middle of the text) so I declared it OK like Gorky Park. Maintained Suppression/KIA on the reinforcements and finally took it over after 3 turns I think. Need to be quicker but the baptism of fire is now over. Gained XPs, mortar maintained.
3rd Location Comments: Warehouse
Generally, a more time efficient fight this time against rifles, recruits, ambushers. I did struggle to understand the gear options. I ended up adding some grenades to a few soldiers. May have taken an environment wound here. Gained XPs, mortar maintained.
4th Location Comments: Raging War
Wow, this is Stalingrad! Up against 2MGs, rifle, sniper, cavalry. Continued the grind, I believe the objective was also pushed back here (now 7). Ammo and grenades holding up OK. Gained XPs, mortar maintained. XPs lower, mortar fire was effective but didn’t add needed XPs to the team when it killed a force. Lesson: let the team finish off hostiles to gain XPs
5th Location Comments: Shelter
I didn’t even know this existed, yahoo! Cleared a rifle, recruit, ambusher, quick enough and hardied up a bit for a turn. Gained XPs, mortar maintained.
6th Location Comments: Snow Tunnels
I didn’t even know this existed either, uh ho! Had to get everybody in the location to be fire effective and cleared it, an MG, rifle, recruit I think. Activated the objective. However, at some point the Time track was advanced by an artillery event and now I only had one turn to get into and clear the objective in 7. Gained XPs but now very low, mortar maintained.
7th Location Comments: Vital Factory
Between needing to reload, move, etc. never had time or cards to get out of the tunnels, into the objective, and clear it. Under original location 6 and 13 turns I believe the team would have pulled it off. The events of war win though.
End of Game Comments:
When I looked up it was 3:30am. I was exhausted and dismissed the thought of trying to take pictures or capture further notes for the AAR, so what I have presented is what I remember. I may have made more errors in the game and this write up, but this is the “movie” in my head. The Russian Winter locations are really engrossing and the environment aspects are not to be ignored. Oh yeah, “WWII in Color“ was on the Battle of Stalingrad episode, I kid you not!
Cool write up!
Michael Liljequist
United States
Texas
Awesome write-up(as usual )
My first game I made it to the objective but failed on my stupid dice rolls and ended up running out of time..."Mike Luck" rearing its ugly head again...lol
Mike
Gary Logs
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
Hey David,
What other German force setups would you have considered here with the decks I have? After the fact, I think I'd toy with 2PSs for the card draws, maybe with 2 weak SSs to spread target fire? Would love to hear your force composition thoughts with the decks I have. It really was great fun.
PS - I did do some mortar fire and a Martin assault on the objective the last turn but they fell way short of denting a rifle/MG I believe, as well as getting an ambusher(?) in the snow tunnels. All soldiers were alive, with 1 wound on Braun and Frank.
David in Sydney (now in Coffs)
Australia
Coffs Harbour
NSW
ncree wrote:
Hey David,
What other German force setups would you have considered here with the decks I have? After the fact, I think I'd toy with 2PSs for the card draws, maybe with 2 weak SSs to spread target fire? Would love to hear your force composition thoughts with the decks I have. It really was great fun.
57 RP
No Nature
Winter (Russia)
Lacking a NPS with MG - given the high RP cost of the MG42 - I'd be tempted to put together an assault team with focus on Grenades (though a FT is tempting).
Grenadiers
PS Braun (15) Panic (-1) 98k Rifle (1), 4 Grenades (4), Canteen (2), great coats (2 = 1 hardy for each), Breaching Charge (1)
PS Werner (10) Panic (-1) 98k Rifle (1), 4 Grenades (4), Canteen (1), Breaching charge (1)
NPS Martin (6) Panic (-1)
SQS Winkler (4) Panic (-1)
SQS Somer (4)
SQS Ludwig (5)
= 57 RP
Pioneers
PS Braun (15) Panic (-1), 98k Rifle (1), 2 Grenades (2), Canteen (1), great coats (2 = 1 hardy for each)
PS Hoffman (12) Panic (-1) Green (-3) FT (9), Pistol (2), Canteen (1)
NPS Martin (6) Panic (-1)
SQS Winkler (4) Panic (-1)
SQS Somer (4)
SQS Ludwig (5)
= 57 RP
Note the very limited ability to engage target at greater than 0 range.
You will be using your NPS and SQS for a lot of heavy lifting - your PS are there to throw cards their way - to get them into locations and give them bonuses.
Feel free to feed grenades to Martin.
Don't forget the Breaching charges...
Remembering that you can leave suppressed enemies behind you if needed.
You need to get to the Objective and hit it hard.
See how you go with either of the above...
Ps you would like exp 8 - it gives you a cheap MG
Gary Logs
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
Boy these will make some totally new movies!
