M St
Australia
Two months after our initial outing, we played the second Guadalcanal Campaign scenario (#6) from the Sunset edition add-ons. The title is a bit confusing (the Guadalcanal Campaign is also the title of Scenario #1), but on closer look it has more the scope of the Lower Solomons scenario of <b>Pacific War</b>. The scope is much bigger than Scenario 1, with bases from Palau to Fiji being in play.
The scenario begins at the start of September (or perhaps late August) and the Japanese again went full tilt for Guadalcanal out of the gate (with the fast accrual of US land-based air on Guadalcanal, you are hard-pressed to make gains later). Notably, going for Guadalcanal is not the only option, the Japanese just went with the historical priorities in this case.
At the Battle of the Western Solomons (called so because that's where the carriers were stationed), the Japanese damaged Saratoga, which was out of the war for the better part of a year, but Zuikaku was also damaged and Zuiho's planes were depleted.
In several night battles around Guadalcanal, the Japanese damaged some Northampton class CA's while the Aoba class cruisers and destroyers were damaged.
In the second half of September (Phase 2), the Japanese retired towards Truk and Rabaul, while the US started bringing air units to Guadalcanal.
Early in October (Phase 3) the Japanese sailed again, with full force (basically using up their fuel at Truk for the rest of the turn). The Japanese had received the CVL Junyo as reinforcement and thus were only marginally weaker than initially. The US had been reinforced by the CV Wasp and put up most of its strength again in what was to become the Second Battle of the Western Solomons. This time the carrier battle was quite a bit more bloody. On the US side, Hornet was sunk and Enterprise and Wasp sent to the repair yards for months. The Japanese suffered Zuikaku and Shoho damaged as well as two Takao class cruisers, leaving Junyo as the sole operative carrier in the theatre. However, since US airpower was now firmly established on Guadalcanal, Junyo's impact would likely be fairly limited.
While the carriers sparred to the southwest, the Japanese landed an army division on Guadalcanal. (The Americans used all their carrier air against the Japanese carriers, not attacking the transports.) Japanese escorts and bombardment mtask forces clashed with the Allied TFs guarding Guadalcanal. The Japanese had sent a major force from Truk including the Nagato and Yamato. They lost Nagato and two cruisers of Mogami class, sending the CL Nagara and two Takao cruisers home damaged, while the Allies lost several DDs and all the Australian cruisers that were engaged (a CL division including HMAS Hobart and a CA division including HMAS Australia).
The Japanese had significant forces left for a ground bombardment, but the ground support rolls balanced out. The Marines attacked the landed Japanese. This was a risky proposition but a forceful attack carried the day, leaving the Japanese at a significant disadvantage. (The Marines rolled a 6, leaving them with 5 LSP versus 2 Japanese.)
In Phase 4, the carriers and the remaining surface force from Truk had to travel home due to fuel constraints. However, the Rabaul forces, freshly reinforced, sailed again to support the Army on Guadalcanal. Their force of 2DD and one CA squadron met a US TF with the BB Alabama and more Northampton class cruisers, escorted by DDs. The Japanese cruisers were ultimately sunk but so was the Alabama and part of the DDs. The US cruisers had to retire for repairs. This left both sides with weak naval forces, but the US had reinforced the air units on Guadalcanal and the ground support rolls (Japanese rolled 5, no effect, US rolled 3, just enough for two points with their now considerable air support strength) shifted the ground combat into an essentially certain defeat for the Japanese. The Japanese division was destroyed.
The Japanese shifted forces around in preparation for the landing of an Army division at Lae in Phase 6, but at that point Port Moresby was reinforced with a US Army division and the Japanese ceased further offensive action. We checked the victory points and ended up with a US victory, 108 to 75.
Obviously the Japanese did not succeed either with the Guadalcanal first strategy in this one, but since it is a larger scenario, there would be other options, e.g., to land the division at Buna and see what happens if the Japanese go after Port Moresby.
Douglas Brunton
Canada
Kitchener
Ontario
-
I've got to get back to that game sometime. Neat system - Bill Lawson and I played a few turns after I created a Vassal mod for the game.
Doug
