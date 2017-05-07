|
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Pennsylvania
Many of us grew up in some religious faith. Most speak to the battle between evil and good as epitomized by the struggle between God and Satan. Go to the Book of Revelations and it almost sounds like an intro to an alternate history game, with characters like Gog and Magog, and lots of sinister writing that is open to interpretation. The sign of the Beast. 666. All of these are items from the end days that have found their way into popular culture. We can go from the writings of the Bible, to the prophecies of Nostradamus to the dreadful movie "The Omen". All point towards an era of apocalyptic warfare. Moreover all seem to settle upon the cradle of civilization. the Middle East, as the final battleground between good and evil. So if you're someone who needs a break from Napoleon, the Eastern Front and the deluge of Euro Games, you can't go more different than perhaps this game by Kerry Anderson, The Battle of Armageddon: Apocalyptic Warfare in the End Times (Armageddon). I got the Limited Edition version from Kerry Anderson.
We see here the setup for a 6-player game. The minions of the evil in the east are on the board along with Israel and the Arabs. Magog in the North is ready to burst over the border.
Components
The components are above average for a small game company. The only thing that is not truly serviceable is the box is a bit of a softie - not as bad as PLAAY's boxes but still soft. You don't want to stack anything on this game! The first thing you will notice are the game dice that sort of make you think of GMT's Command and Colors dice. The dice in Armageddon are attention grabbers. There are separate dice for both air and ground units. The air dice have planes and helicopters on them. The ground dice have tanks, mechanized infantry and straight leg infantry on them. The ground ones upon further analysis are broken down to one side of straight leg infantry, two of mechanized infantry and three of tanks. Counters are silhouettes of infantry, armor, air units or mechanized infantry. There are also two decks of cards, the Homeland Population Cards and Event Cards. There are not quite as robust as say cards in a GMT game. In the Limited Edition there is a very nice mounted map of the Middle East in 3 sections that stretches from Egypt to Israel.
The armies of the East are simply a human wave.
Rules
Actually the rules are easier than I first made them out to be. It was because it was a bit of a different system was a slight challenge. Add to that the previous three games were similar enough that when I ran into one much different, I struggled at first. I found myself with only one rule question which Kerry Anderson answered very directly. The sixteen page rule book has ten pages of rules, a Rules in Brief at the end and five pages of historic Biblical background that gives you more flavor for the game. I suspect that is part of what has the haters from both sides up in arms, the type who advocate Free Speech as long as it is only their Free Speech. Me? I found it fascinating that he so neatly encapsulated so much.
I pulled this card early on in Game 1 this eve - there goes all air units. I figure this card really gives the East some advantage though I'm not certain how.
Game Play
Armageddon is a very bloody game. Very, very bloody. As Kerry notes, you want to try and spend your Allies armies in battle rather than your own as going toe to toe will soon sap your strength. Reinforcements come to you via the Homeland Population cards. Should Israel or the Arabs lose a population city, it no longer generates reinforcements. For Israel besieged by a sea of enemies wishing your destruction, each turn is an unnerving experience in terms of national survival. Good event card playing is important. You can play your event card in your turn or your opponent's turn, which is why this game is so unpredictable. Imagine this - you have in your hand the Tactical Nuclear Weapons Card that allows you to destroy any two pieces adjacent to friendly pieces. Your opponent moves 4 tanks next to you and with each die having a 50% chance of a tank securing a hit it looks grim. But you now play the card and 50% of the enemy is vaporized. However, although defenders fire first, both sides get their chance to fire and to cause losses.
There are other interesting variables in the game that loosely follow the Bible. The forces from the East can unleash human wave attacks. Normally only three pieces can be in any given hex in a turn. But with human wave attacks, the eastern player can place as many units as they want in a hex at the end of movement, but only for the purposes of combat. Those that survive battle however that are in excess of the 3 piece per hex limit are automatically destroyed - sounds like something out of the Lord of the Ring, doesn't it?
Let us return to the combat units. We talked about air units, straight leg infantry, armor and mechanized infantry. However in addition to that the game offers more. It allows for air mobility where a helicopter can carry one infantry piece over any type of terrain. You can deploy paratroopers that can parachute onto any hex of land, but only the USA, Europe and Magog can do so. There are also Marines, allowing you to conduct assaults from the sea, who also get the benefit of firing first. And then there are the cards, and some are very wicked indeed. Trumpet 5 Card - Locusts which mean all air pieces are eliminated. The Antichrist card that for instance allows the European player to change all the battle dice to hits for a single battle. Vial 7, The Great Voice ends the game, which imparts so much randomness to the game. Knowing that card is in the deck encourages wild play as tomorrow may be the end.
End of Game 1 - when you draw the card the Seventh Vial it's game over and whoever has the Big J wins.
Conclusion
This is such a sleeper of a game. It's one where card play and the numerous well-balanced scenarios make for hours of enjoyment with or without other players. It is my considered opinion that the haters have targeted this game -both from the perspectives of those who hate religion and the fundamentalist Christians who think it's - oh pick something of your own choice, there are too many to go with. It had been on the GMT P500 list but I fear the loonies on each side made this a no-win proposition as it was dropped. It's a shame that anyone would decide to target a WARGAME with religious overtones, since most war games are based on some aspect of history which often has - Surprise! a religious backdrop or connections, or ideological backing like Communism substituting for religion. If he had made this into a game of a fictional world, it might have been a massive hit. It deserves a better fate because it is fun, requires more strategy than I gave it credit for at first and because of the card play is wildly unpredictable. Acquire this one.
Kerry Anderson
Canada
Smitty,
Thank you for the amazing review. I think you're my new BFF.
Unfortunately you've included your review in the wrong folder. This is for the 1999 edition. You should have placed it here: The Battle of Armageddon (2012)
Also, one item that needs a response. In the conclusions, you state "It had been on the GMT P500 list but I fear the loonies on each side made this a no-win proposition as it was dropped." The decision to pull the game from GMT's P500 was mine as I could see it was going to take years to reach 500, if ever. The game is still available through the MDG and there are plans for a new, professional release soon.
Lawrence Hung
Hong Kong
What is the time of release in the planning?
Kerry Anderson
Canada
Sorry Lawrence, nothing firm at this time.
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Hopefully soon!
