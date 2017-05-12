|
-
Gerald Todd
United States
Severna Park
Maryland
-
A solitaire play test of Gettysburg 77 modified intermediate rules.
It's probably a stretch posting this as a session report, but...
If you subscribe to this game, you should be aware of the forum thread Gettysburg 77 and How I learned to like this bomb, that thread has far more details as to what is going on here, there's also a link to the current draft of this game mod in that forum. Suffice it to say that I'm play-testing a mod to the intermediate rules and components of Avalon Hill's Gettysburg, 1977 edition.
That is, play-testing as many turns I could get done before the table had to be cleared for dinner
The mod, in a nutshell; I broke the brigades into regiments, but the regiments are required to stick together as this is still a brigade scale game and the regiments are my way of making the brigades take up space better than they do in the original game. Secondly, I incorporated range d artillery, out to 8 hexes, by stealing the artillery fire table from Never Call Retreat. There's a few minor tweaks beyond that; command, troop quality/morale, etc.
So here's the set-up. Gamble and Devin are placed in M34 and L40 respectively, as called for in the advanced game set-up, and Heth's division is about to march onto the map. The images will show the situation at the end of each hourly turn.
First note: Add an explanation on set-up in the rules; for instance, Gamble is set up in M34, his regiments are set up in and within 1 hex of him.
Yes, that card says "recoverable infantry regiments. I'm removing the limit to just infantry and making all units recoverable.
The end of the 7am turn:
Heth's division marches onto the board. The units can be stacked up to 8 strength points, plus an artillery battalion, even when using "strategic movement" which I re-dubbed "Road Movement," catchy huh?. The Union moves first in this game, and Buford's moved his two brigades to Herr's Ridge to stall the Secesh and buy time for I corps, you know the drill. Combat units have a "zone of influence" of 3 hexes, artillery's is 5 which is governed by line-of-sight. You cannot use road movement in a ZOI, though you can still move, even to contact. The Federals have no artillery on the field yet, and Heth wants to get his men up before attacking.
BTW: there's no "facing" in the intermediate game, of this mod. It's "brigade-level" so moving the regiments around determine the "facing" of the brigade.
The end of the 8am turn:
Buford shuffles his line slightly as Reynold rides up to see what all the fuss is about and have a beer at the Herr Tavern.
Heth gets his troops up, Archer on the left, Davis, Brockenbough, and Pettigrew on the right.
Note 2: Artillery that's moved cannot use ranged fire; need some way to denote that artillery has moved.
The end of the 9am turn:
The Union I corps just starts to arrive at McPherson's ridge near the Lutheran Seminary. Reynolds rides back to direct his corps. The mod will say the the highest ranked commander on the field is considered to be the army commander until a higher ranked commander arrives (enters the hex of the previous commander). This means Heth commands the Confederates (his own division) and Buford commanded the Federals (his own cavalry) until Reynolds arrived and took command. (I have yet to lay all this out in the rules.)
Hill lead Pender's division onto the map, but hasn't taken command as yet. Heth take a shot at glory while command is still his and attacks! This first combat of the game has Archer and Davis on the left, hitting Devin's brigade, and Pettigrew hitting Gamble on the right. Heth has the upper hand, but there's significant losses on both sides.
Note 3: Should Union cavalry be doubled on defense, maybe just a DRM? Have to ponder that one.
Note the combined order of arrival chart. Have to add division commanders to it. I made a turn marker with US on one side, CS on the other to help with where in the turn you are - that'll be on the counter-sheet with a "Day" marker. I also will add demoralization and shattered markers colored by side instead of every one getting white - I overlooked moving a unit 'cause I didn't realize which side it was on with the white marker.
Whole map over-view after 9am.
The end of the 10am turn:
As Cutler and Meredith form up on McPherson's Ridge, while Buford falls back to their right flank towards Oak Hill. The 2nd division of the I corps approaches Gettysburg from Emmitsburg, some 100 hexes South of the Gettysburg town square (which is about in my living room from here).
A.P. Hill orders Heth and Pender onto Herr's Ridge and places the two division's artillery on the highest ground near Herr's Tavern. Pender's division stretches out to the right while Heth straddles the road and covers the left.
Another over-view of the map at this point.
The end of the 11am turn:
In the sequence of play comes movement, then combat in two phases; artillery bombardment, then regular combat. Here I implemented Note 4: Place artillery fire before movement and both players participate. Then movement, then regular combat.
so, Hill's artillery fires to no effect and Wainwright returns fire with the same glorious result.
Buford's cavalry set's up on Oak Hill as I corps consolidates it's line down the ridge, holding Robinson's division in reserve for the moment till we see where he's needed.
Hill moves his men off the ridge and behind the woods to their front even though there's only one Union artillery battalion on the field.
The overview shows the XI corp coming up from Emmitsburg and Taneytown.
The losses after a couple of recoveries, so far.
The end of the Noon turn:
More losses...
Hill's artillery runs Wainright off the ridge, but not before he sends one of Hill's battalions scurrying for cover.
Reynolds orders the second overtly aggressive act of the game by having Doubleday's division attack the Confederate right. Doubleday happily shatters Perrin's brigade but not without losing 4 regiments of his own. (Those EXC's are a &itch!)
Hill counters by attacking the Federal center with Davis, Thomas and Scales, with Lane in support on the right. Thomas and Scale have some costly success, but Davis is handed his butt by the Iron Brigade.
The XI corps was about to start building breastworks from Cemetery Hill down to the Peach Orchard to prepare a fall-back position as Early and Rodes were seen coming down from the North and North-East.
Heth was pretty chewed up and with only Lane's brigade intact, wasn't going on the offensive until his brigades might recover some regiments and Anderson's division joined up.
And then it was time to make dinner and clear the table.
So, the results?
This CRT has EXC's even at 5-1 odds (highest odds column), so attacking is a very bloody proposition. In these few turns it seemed like every battle could easily go either way on a die roll regardless of the odds. Most often both sides seemed to evaporate. I'll leave it be till I play-test some more - I may just be a lousy general, but I think tacking some EXCs out may be in order.
Switching the artillery fire to before movement and having both sides fire worked very nicely, I think. I do need to explain the results in the rules better. For instance, if a "hit" unit fails it's morale check it becomes d2. What if it's already d2? Then it retreats. If it just retreated, and fails again, it's eliminated.
I originally limited "recoverable" units to infantry, then to infantry and cavalry, but I'm going to make everything recoverable until night. (Recoverable units still on the card become permanently eliminated at the end of the second night turn).
I'm adding a -1 to the artillery modifiers for disorganized firing artillery. On this table this isn't a DRM, it's a firing strength adjustment.
I'm not sure about US cavalry being doubled on defense, it seems like a bit much just because of breech-loaders - heck, if they had Spencers they should be tripled, right? I'm thinking a +1 DRM when attacking them. (This includes the two sharpshooter regiments (Berdans) armed with Sharp's rifles.)
I think that's it. Did I miss anything?
-
- Last edited Fri May 12, 2017 10:26 pm (Total Number of Edits: 6)
- Posted Fri May 12, 2017 5:50 am
-
-
Stephen Oliver
United States
Richmond
Virginia
-
Looks great. I love the Regimental counters...
Thanks for posting.
I think a great opportunity was missed when PKG games re-did Gettysburg '77 Intermediate game by doubling the size of the map but keeping the same number of units (i.e. Brigade sized units).
As demonstrated here by you breaking the Brigades down into Regiments on a map half the size of the PKG Gettysburg map!
...and sadly PKG Gettysburg still has no artillery fire rules...
-
- Last edited Fri May 12, 2017 10:26 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri May 12, 2017 10:25 pm
-
-
Gerald Todd
United States
Severna Park
Maryland
-
I saw; "GBJ is an old-fashioned beer and pretzels game that is not burdened with cumbersome command & control or supply rules" and didn't read any further. In fact, I only learned a few days back that it was a rehash of Intermediate G77, and didn't notice the map was larger. Does it cover more area or a different scale?
I started this project around 1980. Hand drew all the regiments in the style of SPI's Wellington's Victory, with the big X, /, or a dot done in highlighter. All my rules changes and addition were scribbled or type written, so half this little project has been stuffing all that into electronic documents. This game has been the Rodney Dangerfield of my collection - It's gotten no respect. The intro and advanced game parts have gone missing, the box is always at the bottom of the pile, getting crushed. It's not fit to sell and I couldn't throw it away, so I decided to make it playable. Those few turns above are the most fun I've ever had with this game in 40 years.
I would love to do a new map, but I think that's above my pay grade for now. A simpler map like PKG's, but the same 250 yard scale, with larger hexagons.
-
-
Stephen Oliver
United States
Richmond
Virginia
-
Gerald,
It is 200 yards per hex for PKG Gettysburg and it covers a slightly larger area with larger hexes...
-
- Last edited Sat May 13, 2017 2:54 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat May 13, 2017 2:53 am
-
-
Gerald Todd
United States
Severna Park
Maryland
-
I see the hex-grain was rotated as well
-
-
Gerald Todd
United States
Severna Park
Maryland
-
Mod Package
This mod package is posted in the files section now, for anyone willing to glue some paper to card and cut it into little squares.
-
-
Jonathan Townsend
Italy
Roma
Lazio
-
Does Gilbert Collins know about this? He might be interested.
-
|