Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 6 2 Posts The World at War: Europe» Forums » Sessions Subject: Campaign game AAR - testing New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Gonzalo Santacruz de la Torre Erwin) Spain

Rivas Vaciamadrid

Madrid Hi all, with this thread I will be posting how the game works at the same time as I describe an AAR with a testing game of the Campaign scenario.



Campaign game AAR.

1939, Germany has declared war on Poland. Almost all German troops are deployed against Poland. The Polish army is also ready to fight against the invading armies.



Starting the game, the German has limited Oil resources so he is able to launch only one Operation each turn. Right now, it seems enough to beat the small Polish army.



The game starts on the Tactical movement phase. As the German player has all his units deployed where he wants, no movement is needed at the moment so we move the “Current phase” marker to the “Offensives” space in the Game Sequence track.



The Offensives phase is where combat is resolved.



Before the German declares any Operation and resolves it, he can perform Limited Offensives from friendly areas to any adjacent area containing enemy units. In such way, the player can try to destroy some enemy units without using Operation actions.



So previously to the main offensive, the German launch a limited attack from East Prussia to the Warsaw area as a limited offensive.



German: 2 combat units + 1 air fleet

Polish: 3 combat units – 2 Poland national modifier



The German player needs 1 with a d10 to get success and eliminate a Polish combat unit.



The result is 4 so nothing happens and the Air Fleet used flips to the inactive side.



Ok, so the German player declares an Operation and places the first action marker flipped to the “Operation” side and marks with it the activated area (with the arrow towards the attacked one).









Germany attacks the area west of Warsaw. He uses all his combat units (8 cubes and one air unit). Poland defends with 4 combat units.



Combat resolution: both players roll 2d3 and sum the result with their combat units and supporting air fleets. Combat modifiers are added to each country.



Germany: 8 + 1air + 1air superiority + 2(dice roll): 12

Poland: 4 -2 nationality modifier + 2(dice roll): 4



Result: +8 for the Germans who wins the battle. The Polish army losses half the result (round up), so all 4 combat units are destroyed. An overrun is applied as the losses are equal to the defenders force (or greater), so Germany loses only 1 combat unit (one for each 3 defenders lost).



The Polish army is destroyed in the attacked area and the Germans advance. The used Air Fleet for support goes to its inactive side.



After the advance, the German player can chose to continue the attack using their exploitation capability (starting the Campaign game only Germany can perform Exploitation until some advances are obtained by the Allied countries).



So the “Exploit -1” marker is placed in the area where the German army has advanced.



If more than one Operation was declared by the active player, each Operation first combat should be resolved before continuing with Exploitations.



Ok, now the German player resolves the Exploitation attack onto Warsaw area. This time using his two remaining air units.







As in the previous combat resolution:



Germany: 7 + 2 air + 1 air superiority – 1 Exploitation marker + 4(dice roll): 13

Poland: 3 -2 nationality modifier + 3(dice roll): 4

Result: +9 for Germany who wins the combat again.



All the Polish units are eliminated and the German player loses one additional combat unit in this combat. The two Air Fleets used goes to their inactive side. The German player advances into the Warsaw area, but this time, he must left at least one unit in the area just occupied this turn.







This last image shows the final situation in Poland after the last German advance. Note that the German unit now has a new Exploitation marker with -2 as modifier. If the German player would need to attack to a new area, he would apply -2 for the next combat.



As the Polish capital city has been captured, no further attacks are needed.



During the Allied turn, the Polish will have the possibility to launch a limited offensive, but he will be unable to recapture its capital city, so it seems that Poland will surrender now, but with some losses for Germany.



Ok, we pass then to the next phase, Strategic Movement for the active player.



If we look at the Germany country card, in the General record track we can see the current SRL (Strategic Redeploy Level) for Germany, which marks 6. So Germany can redeploy in this phase up to 6 units.



In the next turns Germany will need almost his whole army to try to attack France and the Low Countries, so he needs to move some combat units to the West, but a mandatory garrison must stay in the East to avoid the USSR to attack early in the war.



So the German player then moves all but such garrison to the West.



Now it’s the Allied turn, which starts in the Tactical Movement phase.



France cannot attack Germany with possibilities to cause great damage with a Limited Offensive because of the german fortresses and French negative army modifier, so moves no unit this turn. UK cannot move units to France until the Strategic Movement phase, so nothing else to add.



So we advance the phase marker to the Offensives where the Polish cannot attack with a Limited Offensive to the German units occupying Warsaw. As the Polish cannot recover its capital, Poland surrenders and the last Polish unit is eliminated. We mark the Polish resources symbol with a “Resources not available” marker, in order to know that this resources will not be available to Germany this turn in the Economic phase. At this time, Germany must decide if he grants the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact to the USSR or not. For this AAR Germany will grant it, the USSR will be allowed to advance in the Eastern Poland, to Bessarabia and into the Baltic States. But as compensation, he must send 1 RM point to Germany each turn, which is collected by Germany in the Economic phase and marked such way in the German country board as a remember. This compensation will be ceased if both countries are at war in the future.



So this ends the Allied Offensive phase and the phase marker advances to the Strategic Movement phase where the Allied moves some units to France in order to prepare France for the defense (or the attack is possible, but right now France doesn’t have the good advances to consider prepared for offensives against Germany. Bear in mind that France starts the game with -1drm and attacks only with 1d3 unless attacking with UK units).



UK can move up to 4 units. Two of them by sea from England though the Scapa Flow port using his fleet and by the North Atlantic and North Sea to Calais, and another one from Gibraltar (using that port fleet) to Egypt.



France has the fleet in Marseille, so before he can move any unit from Africa to France he needs to place at least one naval unit in the Mediterranean African ports. So first he moves one of his fleet to Alger, and then the combat unit in Morocco though Alger and West Mediterranean to Marseille.



France also moves one combat unit from Marseille area to the area next to Germany, increasing the Maginot fortress defenses.

Now we go to the Strategic Warfare phase. In this phase is where UK must deploy his Convoys counters coming from the British Empire.







As the German player has no submarines available to attack the convoys, the Strategic Warfare phase ends without any combat to resolve and all UK resources arriving safe to UK.



We go then to the Economic phase.



All active major countries (all but USA) collect their resources and adjust their tracks accordingly.



Then each player can spend remaining actions in the economic activities like: build, Improve Industry or Technology Advances. So each country must place one action marker to the desired activity.







To build units, industry improvement attempt or technology advance attempt one action marker must be spent each turn. Then each country can spent as much RMs as desired on each action for that turn. So the possibilities to improve the industry or the technological advances are actually limited each turn to the available RMs.

Ok, this first turn Germany needs to recover the losses from the Polish campaign and also start preparations for the incoming France campaign. So he chooses to build units first.



Reading the table with unit costs, we see that Germany with 3 as industry level can build up to 6 combat units, or he can also build one Air Fleet with 3 RMs and spend 3 RM in ground units. The Air Fleets take 1 turn to be available (1 turn means that the player builds the unit and receives it 1 turn later). To attack Norway it’s also important to build the available elite ground unit (as they can be used as paratroopers), so that’s what Germany does. The Air Fleet is placed in the next turn space and the Elite ground unit with the other ground unit in the area south of Denmark.



Germany spend only one Action marker and all his RMs.



Italy has only one Action. He can build some more combat units, but he needs urgently to improve its Industrial Level to earn one more action marker, and then later build and advance technologically at the same time. So spends his action on Industry Improvement and 1 RM, and he rolls on the improvement table. A d10 dice is rolled in the 1 row and the result means the % of improvement. Italy rolls a 7 which means and advance of 40%. The advance is marked in Italy General Track.







Note with the previous picture that the improvement is marked “in progress” over the industrial track and also in the General Track.

United Kingdom can build and use another action in some advances. No industrial improvements can be done until the current Technology advance is done. But as he has only 4 RMs and much to do with them, he needs to give them priorities.



For the next campaign in France he will need also (like Germany) an additional Air Fleet. So then, he buys it, with 3 RMs. With the remaining RM he cannot try the technological advance, as it costs 2 RMs, so at the end he decides to buy one combat unit.



France has a similar situation than Italy, but he has 2 actions and more RMs so he decides to spend two RMs in the Technology Improvement action, and the rest with the Build action. He rolls a 6 in the 2 row, so he has a 40% improvement in the Army Modernization advance, marked as “in progress”. Next turn he could get more improvement on it.



With the remaining RMs he buys one ground unit.



The USSR has only one action and he decides to buy some units that could be useful if he tries the Winter War against Finland.

USA is not active right now, so he cannot take any action during the Economic phase.



We go now to the Diplomatic phase.



No countries have bought diplomatic points, but Germany and UK have always 1 base diplomatic point each turn. So they can always send that point to any allowable country in the Diplomatic table.



Remember that this phase is decided secretly by each side, so both players take in this case one flag marker and reveal them at the same time. Then effects are applied.



If we look to the table, there are some minor countries near to spaces that change their affinity for the rest of the game, such Spain and Turkey. So is possible for Germany or UK to assign his marker to any of this two countries, or maybe Germany attempt to influence countries such Hungary or Romaine which is needed b/c of its oil.



Germany decides to affect Romaine, meanwhile UK influence Turkey.

To resolve the Diplomatic influences each country rolls a d3 for each one. A 1 result advances that minor country towards the major country that rolls. Germany rolls a 1 so he has success and UK rolls a 2 so fails.



The flags bought by the countries remain in the Diplomacy table as can be seen in the picture below, so that influence will be there for the next turn.







This ends the phase and the first turn. 7 Last edited Mon May 15, 2017 9:25 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)

Posted Sat May 13, 2017 3:14 pm

Posted Sat May 13, 2017 3:14 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls Gonzalo Santacruz de la Torre Erwin) Spain

Rivas Vaciamadrid

Madrid Winter 1940 turn starts now.



The turn starts with the Admin phase. In this phase we just follow the 5 steps described in the rules.



1. We remove all markers from the map used from the previous turn, so we remove the marker from the Poland resources, and this turn Germany will collect them.

2. All major countries action markers are placed as available actions.

3. All major countries inactive air fleets come to its active side (if the major country has available oil reserves that are at least Limited Fuel reserves). So all the countries place the air fleets face up.

4. Isolated units are removed from play. Nothing here.

5. Reinforcements coming from the Turn Chart are placed. Germany and UK air fleets are placed on the map.



This ends the Admin phase.



We go again to the Operational phase, starting with the Axis player.

The German player needs the resources from Norway, not only for its RMs but also as a requirement for his most advanced technologies (poner en la hoja de Alemania). So then, Germany declares war on Norway and Denmark. Norway deploys one combat unit and Denmark nothing.



With such little defense in Denmark, just one German cube moves into Copenhagen and this will cause that Denmark will surrender without fight.



First of all, Germany moves some air fleets to Kiel area and advance with one ground unit to Denmark. He moves also some air fleets to the West front. And last he moves the naval fleets to invade Norway with its ground units as cargo. The elite unit is used as paratrooper, so moves to Norway for free. That’s all for the Tactical Movement phase.



The picture below shows the Operation (Sea Invasion) about to start against Norway.







We go then to the Offensives phase. Germany places the Operation action in the area from where sea invasion is launched (the sea area south of Oslo).



Now the Sea Invasion starts. Both German naval fleets carry one ground unit. The German player cannot attack with supporting air fleets as they are not in range for it (airborne units can do it).



We resolve the combat as always.



Germany: 2 + 2 for the Elite unit + 1 naval support -1 for landing + 4 dice = 8



Norway: 1 unit + 1 for terrain -2 national modifier + 4 dice = 4



Result: +4 for Germany, so the Norway unit is eliminated and Germany has no losses.



We place then the “Resources not available” in Norway as remainder.

The naval fleets return to a port in range, so one returns to Kiel and the other stays in Oslo.



The Operation marker is placed in the Germany space.



We start then the Strategic Movement phase for the German player. He needs the troops in Norway to attack in the West, so he moves the Elite unit to the front near Belgium and also one ground unit. He moves also the Denmark ground unit to the same area near Belgium.



The front is starting to get full of German units as we see in the picture below.







Now the active player is the Allied, and he starts the Operational Movement phase.



Nothing to do but wait for the attack, but the USSR moves his units to occupy the Baltic States and Bessarabia.



Note that the USSR could be thinking on attacking Finland to take some territory in the Winter War, but as this is an advanced (optional) rule we will not play with it for this testing game.



Now we proceed to the Allied Strategic Movement phase.



The UK moves one ground unit from UK to Egypt in order to prepare some defenses against the Italian forces in Libya. He moves first to Gibraltar and on the next turn to Egypt.



France moves one unit from Marseille area to the front near Belgium.

And that finishes the current phase, so we go to the Strategic Warfare phase.



Again neither Germany nor UK have any available strategic warfare units, so the phase is skipped this turn.



We go then to the Economic phase.



Each major country collects again his resources.



Germany this time has 6 RMs + 1 RM coming from the USSR. He needs urgently more troops to assault the Low Countries and France. So this turn he chooses to place an action in the Build space and build 6 ground units. He spends all his RMs but 1 which can be used in the Diplomatic phase.



Italy continues with his attempt to improve the country industry. Spends 1 RM and roll the die. The result is “6” so the improvement adds a +30%. Next turn will be successful with >5.



UK thinks that if Germany has left 1 RM for the Diplomatic phase, he will need it too, but only 4 RMs are available, and much to do with them. Finally he decides to build one ground unit to have more reserves in case of war with Italy in Africa and left the RM for the Diplomacy, and also he will try the Bomber Command Technology Advance which allows UK to develop the Strategic Bombers and also will open the possibility to advance to Industry Level 3. He rolls the die and gets an 8 which is good, as it means that the improvement adds a +50% of completion.



France continues with the attempt to improve the army modernization. So he places one action on Technology Advances, but also builds one more unit to reinforce the border with Belgium. He rolls the die and gets a 6 which is good, as it means that the improvement adds a +40% of completion. If France stays firm against the first German offensive he will be able to improve its army in quality and cuantity.



USSR has just one available action, so he builds some units.

USA is still inactive.



And that finishes the Economic phase, so we pass to the Diplomatic phase.



As we told some lines up, both Germany and UK have additional resources to be spent in this phase to gain some diplomatic influence. Both countries decide the minor country to be influenced secretly. Germany wants the Romanian oil but also needs access to Romania through Hungary. So he decides to place one on each country. The UK wants to compensate the possible German influence in Romania, but also wants to move Turkey towards the neutrality. So those are the options selected this turn.



After rolling the dice, Hungary moves 1 to the left and Romaine and Turkey move one space towards the right. Germany needs to increase the efforts in Romaine next turn to reduce the UK influence.



We go to the next turn, Spring 1940.

1 Posted Today 1:03 pm

Posted Today 1:03 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls