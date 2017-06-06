|
Lots of cover on this map and I start with only 1 order. Do I hold back and hope a couple of time triggers happen before we engage to give me more orders? Or do I try and catch him before he gets his troops behind cover?
I decide to place my troops in a way that will force him to concentrate his forces on one side of the map so I can better contain him, and also give me a 2nd line to fall back to if things go kerplunk. Assuming I get some move cards, I should be able to redeploy my HMGs before he has a chance to go too far.
My gambit forces him to the right side of my map, as I’d hoped. He moves first and I’m just praying he doesn’t disable my HMG. He discards, my prayers are answered. I move my HMG from the left to the middle building, the perfect redeploy. Now I’ve got him on one side of the board with 2 HMGs to deal with. I can’t lose.
Through my single draw card I pick up an ambush, which I put to immediate use as he advances with his own ambush in tow to instigate a melee with my HMG crew at the center of the map. Praise be to the Teuton gods that I get a good roll and, poof, his units are off the board.
Finally, I get to open up with my HMG. But not only does he emerge unscathed, he happens to find the American war hero hiding in a nearby cave. Thankfully a time trigger also occurs, giving me 2 orders. He discards again, perfect. I once again open fire using sustained fire to bolster my HMG attack, but I roll snake eyes, so my gun breaks. Gah.
We exchange a few volleys of fire, and a rogue bullet finds its way to Sgt. Bierman’s thigh. It looks pretty bad. Another firing group takes aim and is about to finish him off, but he pulls out a heroic defense roll!
Tragically, the merciless Americans play the initiative card and he doesn’t have the strength to defend himself a 3rd time. I’m not looking forward to writing the letter to his wife. On the plus side, Wray is distracted by the sounds of shots and pokes his head up to get a sense of the situation. a German sniper gets him, and the random hex means that my HMG is repaired. During the firefight I also get new orders to hold objective 5 and that it’s worth 10VP. Perfect. It can’t be too challenging to operate this army with only one leader for the rest of the game, right?
I initiate a few fire fights to get rid of some cards and hopefully trigger a time advance. My HMGs are in ideal places to prevent movement of his troops and he’s just hiding under cover. Like the Fuhrer said, “I have seen the enemy and they are worms.” Finally my opponent throws smoke to cover his advance toward my lines across the road on the right side. That’s fine, I’m going to wreak havoc anyway. It’s at this point that we both realize that my HMG doesn’t actually have LOS along the road as it’s along the hex line of a wall. Gott in himmel!
Desperate to stop him, my LMG south of the road opens up with marksmanship and crossfire to bolster the op fire, breaking two units. During his defense roll he draws “cower,” suppressing all his units not within a command radius, which is perfect given that Wray is still broken AND triggers a time advance. The American commander is not happy. Finally, I’m up to 3 orders per turn.
The Americans finally recover their troops and start dishing out some damage to my leader-less recruits at the bottom right. I play advance on my suppressed recruit, asking him to make a heroic kamikaze charge. Despite a huge advantage in firepower, the American, rueing his dreadful luck to this point displays a cowardly respect for a group of teenagers with guns and plays #doubleambush to ensure there is no chance that my kamikaze attempt wipes him out.
Soon after, the American commander works through the math required to walk his MMG under the broken Wray right into the central bunker, but ultimately decided against it. Not holding a fire card at the time, I was eminently grateful. I retreat my southern LMG squad and rifle squad, hoping to re-establish some kind of barrier somewhere to prevent a complete roll-up of my right flank, but without a leader in the area, it’s awkward going. He discards for the 4th time in 13 rounds, giving me time to assess the situation.
Recovering from the panic on my right flank it becomes painfully obvious that I need to re-organize my troops so that Sgt Esser (with command radius 2) can activate all of them. I redeploy my second HMG to the center building and move my leader south to get him in the middle of my formation. This adjustment leaves me feeling like a genius. Kind of like Einstein, without the treachery.
My HMGs open fire and break a number of his troops. A random American appears in the bottom left. Clearly the loyalty of the local population will need to be examined when this is over. The wounded Americans recover, which, as my HMG gunners are finally finding their range, is really unfortunate. Oh well, bandages won’t stop a bullet. FEUER! On their defense roll, the Americans draw “cower” again. They are once again, furious with the universe. The virtue of this game is called into questions, as is the virtue of my mother.
After nearly exhausting our supply of suppression chits, he marches on with his army along my right flank crushing my incompetent recruits and spreading panic. Eventually he recovers his troops to un-suppress them and Lt. Wray.
His march toward the middle of the board continues, recruits continue to fall and I begin to tighten my perimeter
As he moves Sgt. Smith and his team around back, he fails to realize I have LOS. I break them both. He throws smoke to protect the rest of his troops, but it’s a dud “1”. Suddenly, the American commander and I simultaneously recall that exit points are very much available for him and he heads south toward my end of the board. Oh right, the rules. Damn!
In another moment of clarity I realize that I should probably be a little more bold with my HMGs. This decision is aided by picking up an advance and 2 concealment cards. His attack with his MMG is weak, even by American standards. I get a chance to open up, but his command and cover are so strong, I don’t really accomplish much. I open fire again on the next round, adding my LMG at the south to the fray, this time picking the easy targets. 2 units are destroyed AND I play hidden unit when he discards. Ahahahaha, I roll a 6 on the chart, which gives me ANOTHER HMG and a team to go with it. I drop it smugly, only realizing later that it sits outside of my lone leader’s command radius. I move it North in clear view of an American paratrooper and after his huge attack roll forces me to play the initiative card, I move HMG3 to safety, within the command radius.
I’m looking at the board and feeling pretty good about myself. Units are about even and I have 3 HMGs ensuring he doesn’t poke his head above the window sill. My next turn triggers a time advances as I exhaust my draw deck. Perfect, closer to ending the game in my favor. Oh wait, all his reinforcements are now back on the board…
...and they’re all set up on my exposed left flank. Ach! His turn leads to another time advance as his draw deck runs out, we’re in sudden death but he rolls a 7 so we battle on. I have no “fire” cards so I have to discard on consecutive turns. By this point his reinforcements are in the bunker with us, practically sharing our cabbage soup.
I move my rifle squad into the adjoining room and launch a devastating gout of fire from three adjacent hexes, breaking two of his three units including Sgt. Smith. With an advance and an ambush in my hand, I kick down the door of his rat hole and crush him with a melee. Hmm, feels like I probably should’ve just shot him again as I immediately lose a unit due to the overstack. In the chaos, a time advance is triggered, but once again my opponent rolls above 7 so we continue. Sure enough, he advances on my remaining rifle squad and catches them with their leiderhosen down around their ankles.
Once again taking fire from three directions, my forward HMG falls. Things are looking grim. I realize he’s only 3 units from taking me to the surrender threshold with one of my broken parachute groups in range of his MMG.
He routs my broken unit to get the card out of his hand and is successful, but triggers ANOTHER time advance. This time his roll ends the game. None of his secret objectives were achieved, thus the Germans report a victory of 17 pts back to HQ.
Great post! Can you edit your pictures to add "original" right next to the image ID number like I did above [imageid=XXXXXXXoriginal]? This will let readers look at the larger image while reading your post details vs going back and forth between the gallery and your post. Thanks and keep posting!
Wonderful AAR ! Thanks for sharing it with us.
I don't know the story linking Einstein and treachery, please elucidate.
Awesome, glad you liked it! Image upgrade complete, thanks for the tip!
Glad you liked it! Treachery might be overblown from an objective perspective, but I was just referring to his move to the USA and his contributions to the atomic bomb http://www.edn.com/electronics-blogs/edn-moments/4398789/Ein...
Thanks, Duke77.
|