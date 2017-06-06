duxe77 wrote:

Lots of cover on this map and I start with only 1 order. Do I hold back and hope a couple of time triggers happen before we engage to give me more orders? Or do I try and catch him before he gets his troops behind cover?I decide to place my troops in a way that will force him to concentrate his forces on one side of the map so I can better contain him, and also give me a 2nd line to fall back to if things go kerplunk. Assuming I get some move cards, I should be able to redeploy my HMGs before he has a chance to go too far.