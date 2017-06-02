« Prev
Back to Leningrad 1979

Me and my friend Igor are trying (Igor is actually remembering) classic SPI titles. Today we played Dick Rustin's Leningrad and Soviets had hard times.



German setup allows to conduct effective overruns on Turn 1, encircling 'central' Soviet divisions, destroying them during combat phase. Manstein historically took Dvinsk with his LVI Panzer Corps thanks to the mandatory Soviet attack.



To the end of Turn 4, space between Dvina and Luga rivers was effectively mopped up. Soviets are still holding Pskov, but two Panzer Corps hammering would be too much for them.



End of Turn 5. Axis grinds more divisions than Soviets could receive as reinforcements.



End of Turn 6. Germans approaching outskirts of Leningrad.



End of Turn 7. Reinforcements are finally cut off, looks like city's fate is sealed.



Soviets concede at the end of Turn 8, as not a single Panzer/Motorized division was reduced yet.



Igor says that SPI's version is much better than republished DG version in all respects, and it's hard to argue with him, looking at graphic design at least.

Could you please share your memories and impressions about old good SPI Leningrad?
5 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
Keeping in mind, I have only played the Decision games remake....here are my thoughts.

First off, the SPI version has the reputation of being somewhere between extremely difficult to next to impossible for the Germans to win, so Congratulations on your victory.

In the Decision games version, it is very very easy for the Germans to win the basic victory, but very difficult for them to win a "strategic victory".

Also, despite my Decision games version being a 2nd edition, there are still NUMEROUS rules errors and misprints. It's quite annoying, but also quite typical from my experience with them. I have decided to no longer purchase anything from Decision Games.

One of the worst issues is that in the SPI version you have no idea whether you are going to grab a motorized or an armored unit. In the DG version, this is changed (for the worse) since it's obvious because they put the picture on the back! There is no procedure in the rules for how to deal with this, so I just roll a dice to decide which unit type to pick. I give the Armor a 1/3 chance of being picked since that is about the counter mix ratio.

I would trade my fancy DG version for the SPI version in a second, so yes- I agree with IGOR.
2 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
Great to see one of the old SPI classics that are part of my collection being played and ARR-ed! Way to go DMITRY and IGOR!

I have SPI originals from the 70s and early 80s, not the DG remakes.

Bryan, you say that "the SPI version has the reputation of being somewhere between extremely difficult to next to impossible for the Germans to win, so Congratulations on your victory." I believe that was historically the case, making this a very good historical conflict simulation ["war game"]. That is what Jim Dunnigan had in mind when he founded SPI -- Simulations Publications, inc..

TML [a retired professor in Oregon]
2 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
