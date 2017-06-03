|
The first scenario Separation sees both sides trying to exit the area of operations as many units as they can, while they are positioned in a disoriented manner on the map by random determination. So conflicting situations might arise or might not.
Blood and Bridges inherited the base system in World at War series by adding a random element of Chaos marker as a chit to pick, in other words to the same effect, random event. When the marker is picked up, a check on the Battlefield Chaos Table finds out the effect on the battlefield, ranging from a change in weather, Sanfu the electronic countermeasure to command system, the gain and loss of activation markers, to the use of smoke or other support missions, e.g. HE or Air Strike, etc. Special Scenario Event can also be triggered and effects are implemented accordingly. For example, in scenario 1, the Special Scenario Event is Friendly Fire! It requires the owner of the next formation chooses one enemy unit to conduct an attack on any non-adjacent unit within its LOS, including its own friendly comrades!
Aris thought that the system might be a bit too strict on the Soviet command as each Soviet HQ/ platoon has only one activation chit, despite the Soviet have some airstrike and helicopter asset in this scenario. The Soviet managed to exit the 93rd Recon off the map. The actions are fast and furious as the Germans Panzers and Panzergrenadiers (no BAOR in the first scenario yet) closed in for the remaining Soviet 62nd Motorized Infantry.
Here is a session report on the first scenario:
0630, 22 May, 1985. The Germans were retreating after the initial Soviet breakthrough by the 1st Tank. The plan was to regroup the remnants with the rest of 171st Panzergrenadiers in the area. The Soviet 93rd Reconnaissance, equipped with two platoons of T-80s, BRDMs and BMPs each, was lost in the trees to the south of Faulbach, making their way to the southeast. The 62th Soviet Infantry was set up randomly and luckily they were deployed closely next to the 93rd. In the previous night, there was heavy rain downpour and neither sides knew there were enemy detachments nearby. The 1/613 Panzer and 2/182 Panzergrenadiers were to the southwest in Rieden. Intel report that the Soviet had the Hind and Su-25 coming in shortly and so the Germans prepared themselves with the deadly anti-aircraft unit Redeye with Marders. The infantry also established themselves with Milan ATGMs.
Not long after, the Redeye detected Soviet 93rd Infary movement with a clear LOS. It made an opportunity fire right away but the only hit was saved by the T-80 armor plate. The unit exited from the road and the rest of the 93rd units fled successfully. The German 2/182 PzG was shell shocked while they moved forward to the town of Haln. They would lose 1 die in both attack and defense for the rest of the turn.
At the moment the Soviet 62nd Motorized Infantry was still hidden behind the hills. No clear LOS could be traced from the German Panzer Moser or Milan units. The Germans were highly motivated to get into positions in anticipation of the expected Soviet coming out of the hills. As a result, the Germans had to close in to seek.
Hearing the sounds of the cracking wheel of Marders coming, the Soviets called on the first SU-25 airstrikes on the command unit of the 2/182 PzG! Help arrived! The Soviet infantry stayed low as they saw the body of SU-25s glittering in the air. The poor visibility got in the way of the SU pilots and only one hit was inflicted on the guarding Marders. Soviet High Command allowed a tactical retreat by 62nd Motorized Infantry into the woods and sent in the next wave of air support - the Hinds! In response, the cold and stern-faced Redeye took the chance to fire. "Incoming!" shouted Colonel Shalimov. The Hinds turned but failed to dodge. 3 hits were done and the wingman was down. Colonel Shalimov was in a state of panic and flew off to the north. The German HQ called for another Redeye fire to chase him off! Another three hits were done. "Mayday Mayday" and the voice of Colonel was off.....Kaboom! Shalimov down!
20 minutes had passed since the actions began. Enemy in sight from between the woods and trees, 90 degrees! The Soviets 62nd Motorized Infantry tumbled as the brave German 2/182 Marders closed in from their right hand side. A few exchange of fires occurred, and rapidly, the woods were splintered and hit the infantry! Sargent Luka Romanovich scrambled to rally his men but failed. Everyone was in a hasty retreat in front of the extreme fire, now too heat to tolerate! Withdraw! The Sargent called out to his men. In danger, the Soviet High Command ordered the air force the second time for a close air support in an attempt to save the lives of Romanovich's men. The Redeye spinned its tube towards the Su-25s, which had to perform evasive maneuver immediately.
The German 1/613 Panzers sealed the exit from the south, now that the Soviets were enveloped! All the Panzers fired and the thinnly armored BTR-70s were put into a sea of flame. All the infantry on board the BTRs were burned to death, screaming and crawling. Seeing no hope to evacuate, Romanovich ordered a final charge into the forest! Hurrah...! Then came the silence. A straight roll of 2s four times. No hit. The Soviets exposed themselves and severely disrupted. 70 minutes had gone into the engagement. The Germans became highly fatigued and some friendly fires were reported. Lieutenant Aris Kleinman felt the heat and halted the move when his men attempted to pursue the Soviets.
"Sir, the Commander's call." Put him over. "Don't you realize you are ordered to meet up with us in Dattenburg by 0810?" The voice in the phone was obviously from someone much higher up. Lieutenant Aris Kleinman watched his clock. Damn! Only 30 minutes left. "Even though I withdraw my men immediately now, the furthermost I can get is Anhausen...." Kleinman was speechless. He thought he succeeded in the battle engagement but why the HQ didn't even appreciate it? "I have a job to finish it off. Give me 10 more minutes!" "NO! Don't you know the entire 171 PzG regiment is swept by the commies?" Kleinman couldn't believe that. He was so engaged in the battle and his company was left alone behind the enemy line...and the Reds were coming. The German won the battle but lost the campaign.
This is a very nice session report, thank you.
Keith T
