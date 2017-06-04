|
Cdr Jameson
United Kingdom
Gloucester
Gloucestershire
I sat down with 2 of the designers at UKGE to play U-Boot. My very short summation of what I want to say is I will definitely be backing this and wish them and the Kickstarter all success.
My play-test group consisted of me (ex-military heavily involved with sub hunting missions) and a current Executive Officer from an off-shore patrol vessel. So the theme and shared-knowledge was broadly similar.
Each player is a submariner, the captain - makes the decisions, Navigator
- calculates bearings to travel and intercept vectors (as well as feeding the crew), Chief Engineer - fixes stuff, and the First Officer - controls the app (basically making sure captains decisions are carried out and recorded in the app).
You might think that this give the player captain more involvement with correspondingly more fun and enjoyment. However, because it is a cooperative game everyone is involved in the decisions all the time and you will quickly lose friends if you're a jerky captain. Just like in a game of pandemic, the group-think will probably lead to the 'best' decision being made. Also, each role has their own decisions and responsibilities in order to have a successful mission. For example if the First Officer forgets to remind everyone of the shift changes and a new day happens without the crew being fed, morale goes down. Lower moral means more bad events. Feeding the crew feels a bit like a tacked-on mini-game but admittedly that wasn't my responsibility so I didn't get too involved.
Each role has 4 crew miniatures to control, each with their own stats in various attributes and 3 distinct abilities. (The attributes I remember are helm, repair, observation, victuals and psyche) These crew are moved around the board to respond to whatever crisis/opportunity the submarine is facing. These events are largely dictated by the app but can also happen as you move a marker down the morale track on the board.
The crew movement is managed by an order and manoeuvre track on the board which the captain will control; too many successive orders and morale will drop causing negative event cards to be drawn and dealt with.
Ordered crew will become fatigued, losing the lowest of their three abilities; the abilities are used to deal with the events/opportunities. For example, if the boat starts leaking, it may require 6 points of repair to fix the leak; those 6 points could be spread out over 3 different crew, fatiguing their lowest ability on their cards and starting a timer on the app to repair the damage. (It felt like the repairs were taking about 5 minutes in real time)
The app is absolutely integral to the game and adds a nice real-time element to what could induce dozens of minutes of discussion in a turn based co-operative game. The navigator will act on observations of shipping (from the contacts on the periscope - on the app) to alter course and plot intercept vectors. New headings and speeds are entered into the app and the relative position of the contacts will automatically update as time progresses.
Time dilation, controlled by the app, is flexible. For transit situations I think it is 1 sec to 1 hour and it is 1 sec to 1 minute in combat/damage situations. As time goes on, you have shift changes and your active crew changes (flip your crew cards - they're double sided) and one of your player-controlled team of 4 can recover a fatigue point and therefore recover an ability.
A really nice feature is that each player can play at different difficulty levels. If you have an experienced player with 2 inexperienced players, you can make the game easier (controlled via the app) for the less experienced players and harder for the more experienced players.
Which brings me onto my final point and what I think is the best aspect of this game (caution: only 1 playtest so far) is that I think it will really reward repeated play. I don't think the game will be easy to master but the mechanics are relatively simple to pick up. For example, the navigators main piece of equipment is a compass on which they need to mark contact's relative positions and heading whilst bearing in mind the heading of the submarine to plot a rough intercept. (Please forgive me if this seems a little condescending but I imagine this will be a bit of a brain-burner for most people) Fortunately for my group, this was part of our careers, current and previous so it felt second nature.
The sense of reward I imagine for the entire crew in managing to get a firing solution behind a merchant ship will be immense. I cant comment on how much the app on easy will hold your hand, i.e. will it suggest course corrections?, but I imagine that an inexperienced crew with hard settings will do terribly.
I know they have merchant ships in the app and I think they mentioned aircraft patrols but I hope they can incorporate convoys, wolf-packs, enemy surface and sub-surface vessels, depth charges and refueling...These may be in the app already but I only had 60 minutes with the game and just saw 2 small groups of merchant shipping. (it was an intro scenario early in the war out of Wilhelmshaven so little risk)
This game feels about a 3 in terms of weight (???), and I would rate my 60 minute experience a 7-8 but likely this will increase to 9 (potentially even 10) if the game seamlessly delivers what I think will be a complex, fun, stressful, brain-burning submarine experience that rewards intelligent play.
There is a campaign mode but I am not sure if your mission outcomes affect the game world or your next mission objectives. Of course you can just play single missions without the campaign. The designers said that the game would be about 2-3 hours per mission. I think the 2 hour mark may be optimistic, unless it's with players who are already very familiar with both their role and the other roles.
Unfortunately the app doesn't work for firing torpedoes; that's coming shortly, it just was not ready in time for UKGE. But I still had a blast and hope this game does well at Kickstarter.
If you've ever played The Hunters this game completely replaces their tactical game play for me. If they get the app right the Steel Wolves strategic level could be replaced as well. If you have a passing interest in U-Boats or submarine warfare or have ever played (and enjoyed) a submarine warfare computer game this game might be the last game in submarine warfare you ever try. It is definitely a big step up in terms of realism from Captain Sonar but the fun-stress level should be similar. Note, I've not tried They Come Unseen yet.
Insta-back for me.
Last edited Sun Jun 4, 2017 2:50 pm
Posted Sat Jun 3, 2017 8:10 pm
Thank you very much for such an in-depth analysis! We were totally excited to learn that genuine naval warfare experts actually enjoyed the game and said it made sense from their perspective
This sort of feedback motivates us to work even harder in order to deliver a deeply satisfying gameplay experience. What is more, we are now certain that the project is on the right track and we will continue to give it our all to make it the most rewarding submarine board game on the market.
Last, but not least, after playtesting the game for ten hours today, we can say that the vast majority of people who played as the navigator (which, as you mentioned, has the steepest learning curve for inexperienced players) were really doing well and were very happy with how this part of the system turned out!
All in all, it was a great pleasure and honor to demo the game for you guys, and we really hope that the final game proves to be on par with your expectations.
Last edited Sat Jun 3, 2017 10:04 pm
Posted Sat Jun 3, 2017 10:00 pm
No problem, thanks for your time today. If you need any help with proof reading (English) rules, I'll be glad to help.
Hope I've represented the game accurately. If not then my memory is the culprit.
Last edited Sat Jun 3, 2017 10:27 pm
Posted Sat Jun 3, 2017 10:25 pm
Thanks for the detailed description of play. This game just moved up a couple of notches on my wishlist. I'll be checking out the Kickstarter.
Thank you for posting your thoughts. I can't wait to back this!
Honestly, you have done an outstanding job at explaining how the game works! And as for the rules, we will be definitely getting in touch, you can rest assured
All in all, words can't describe how happy we are to learn that the game feels authentic, and to hear that from someone with your level of expertise is simply mind-blowing!
I like a lot what I saw at the stand at the expo, really looking forward to this one too!
Cdr Jameson wrote:
No problem, thanks for your time today. If you need any help with proof reading (English) rules, I'll be glad to help.
Hope I've represented the game accurately. If not then my memory is the culprit.
Great review.
I saw the game and the board with figures and was hooked just on the glimpse.
I asked a gentleman who I assume is the designer or publisher when it goes to kickstarter. I recall he said November.
I hope sooner.
This is a definite backer for me.
I have a decent knowledge of WW2 naval warfare especially the Battle of the Atlantic. This will scratch an itch for sure.
Bring it on.
I recall the designers saying they're wanting to kickstart in October, so you've got your wish! Did you get a chance to playtest?
I like this concept very much.
As an ex Navy Sailor on a Subhunter I am very interested in this game.
It would be nice to see some more ruleset for this game. Hopefully there will be a German version to back during the KS
A lot of different possibilities have been taken into consideration, but ultimately Phalanx (our publisher) is opting for early November (right after Essen Spiel) as far as the campaign id concerned.
As for the rules, then some mechanical aspects of the game are still taking shape, but these are little tidbits here and there, whereas the core rules are mostly ready. In any case, we will be making the ruleset public as soon as possible so that the community can have their say and let us know about their concerns should there be any.
All in all, we will be bringing a new mission to Essen, but this time with complete functionality, so the whole fun behind stalking the prey and getting a nice broadside approach will be complemented by actually launching the torpedoes and hopefully sending those contacts to the bottom
|