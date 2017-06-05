|
This is Evan Everowl, the Wizard, again. It was the year 1419. I knew that earth was destined for another war of killing, so I opted for another trip to the Magic Realm. I chose, as usual the docile, knowledge-seeking, grace-saving spells of Prophecy and Talk to Wise Bird. Some say it's crazy to go in there so defenseless, but I have my Wizard's mind...
It was day 1 of Spring as I entered the familiar surroundings of the Guardhouse. GHQ for the year was Luko the Blade-Wielder, so I had an inkling of how to deal with those guards this time. It would not be easy to hire them outright, in fact, if I were to hire them, I would have to have a warchest much more weighty than the 10 gold we typically enter the Realm with. But I could afford an axe, though I felt I had not a lot of time to deal with Luko, who could be stubborn. At least he was a reliable friend and respected me.
Sitting in a clearing of Curst Valley, the Guardhouse surroundings were somehow familiar, yet different from my last visit to the Realm. The road east led to a clearing at the border of the Realm. Southwest from there, a road led into those Deep and Dark Woods that spelled mystery and promise of danger, and perhaps some treasure that could enrich me enough to get some hired help in my quest. Actually, this time there really was no clear quest, just a vague idea of gaining some renown and success…
The weather was typically fine for a Spring day, so my Day 1 plan: Trade, Move to Deep Woods 1, Hide x 2.
The two Hide phases amounted to a minimal precaution when entering the Deep Woods. If the Trade proved provocative, but to no avail, I could easily return soon to trade again. And it was true, I was pretty anxious to investigate areas with potential riches.
(Monster Roll 4) Resolution, Day 1:
The Trade revealed a grand artifact that was in Luko’s possession, but too pricey for me, surely. I thought how dearly I could value that Book of Lore—just the Spell Book a Wizard like myself could benefit from! There was also a Map. I opted for the axe, but Luko demanded way too much, so I headed directly into the Deep Woods. That extra time I chose to spend getting good and hidden came in handy, as I stumbled around in the open pathway filled with crunchy dried leaves for a period. As evening fell, I heard the familiar roar of a Giant and the stench of Giants as well. I was relieved at this point, then, that my slow speed of 4 would still allow for my escape from those clumsy Giants. The Stinking was also reminding me of the possible development of Heavy Spiders, and thankfully only one at a time here. I decided to go back and jingle my gold in the face of Luko, the Blade-Wielder, hoping to get an axe that would allow me the heavy blow on a Spider. I was disappointed that the chance for treasure to be found there was nil. (Roar 6, Stink M)
As I rested for the evening with a Giant rooting about nearby as if he knew to look for me, I thought about a plan for the next day. I could easily return to the Guardhouse without any sweat. I had learned from the locals that, other than these Deep Woods, there were no other woods very close. A couple of days of forced marching through roadways, hidden paths, and dangerous territory (Ruins and Borderland) could land me in the Linden Woods and more Woods beyond it, but I got a notion that, if I enchanted these Deep Woods with their inherent Gold magic, I could save some time in the long run by using the Talk to Wise Bird spell. By staying nearby the Deep Woods for a while I might be able to direct my questing more intelligently than by simply blundering about. I would have to enchant the forest with its inherent Gold Magic. But, first, to get an axe…
So, my formulated Day 2 Plan: Move back to Curst Valley 5 and the Guardhouse, then Trade x 3.
(Monster Roll 1) Resolution, day 2:
Arrived at the Guardhouse and spent the rest of the day in futile negotiations with Luko the Blade-wielder. That guy can be so frustrating. I knew he knew my limit and that it was to his advantage to accept it, but he just kept on… I suppose he thought I could be holding back.
Anxious that evening I made a judgment error and went into a prophecy trance, expending my supply of purple magic. I guess I thought that I could succeed in a morning trade with Luko, and Hide quickly while returning right away to the Deep Woods under an acceptable Monster Roll. --WAY too much optimism. Anyway, I prophesied.
(Monster Roll 1 again) Resolution, Day 3:
Luko resisted at first, ruining my idea of a multiple-goal for the day. I was prophesying, deciding as I went what to do next. But, it was well into the afternoon before I could strap an axe to my belt and could only manage a bit of rest after that. It would have been much better to be ready to enter a Prophecy trance that evening, but such was my situation due to my own misjudgment.
I thought about the next day. Trying to move into the Deep Woods AND building up towards an enchantment was asking for potential trouble. There’s about a 5% chance of H Spider and T Giant blocking me if I take only 1 Hide phase after 2 Spell phases and try to move to Deep woods, Clearing 1. I would consider such things if the situation were more desperate. In the evening, I realized that having some gold magic ready, I could actually call up one of my avian observers to my side for some sharing, so I cast Talk to Wise Bird that evening. But, I could determine very little from my short discussion of the Ruins beyond the Deep Woods with Ollie the Owl who responded to my call. Now, close analysis of the Deep Woods characteristics when enchanted, led me to prefer keeping Deep Woods, Clearing 4, free of Denizens if possible as an escape route when needed.
So this plan came up for Day 4: Hide x 3, Move to Deep Woods 1.
(Monster Roll 6) Resolution, Day 4:
Hiding was successful, and the evening was spent once again observing the same pretty gross Giant as before. As I re-entered the Deep Woods, I drew my axe and strapped my staff to my back, so I could greet a Spider properly when the occasion arose.
For Day 5, I planned to move on through to Clearing 5 of the Deep Woods (two clearings away) and then spend a couple of Hide phases. Recall that I am thinking to try and keep Clearing 4 clear of Denizens, so as to leave myself a pathway out.
Plan for Day 5:
Move to Deep Woods 4, then Move to Deep Woods 5, then Hide x 2.
(Monster Roll 3) Resolution, Day 5:
The moving was unobstructed, of course, and again, hiding was successful, but I have started to rethink that Hiding strategy under the present circumstances. I can always escape the Giants. I will fight a Spider, but preferably with my axe alerted. Actually that’s a more of a “must,” not just a preference. Why? Because the axe has an overriding fight time of only 5 when not alerted. The Spider’s attack time without changing tactics is 4. So, in the case we match directions, (I will use a matching Attack and Maneuver combination) I would first be wounded in the round before I could hit that dern thing. And a spider is too quick for a Wizard to alert his weapon in the encounter portion of a round of battle.
And now look, two Hide phases takes up half a day in these weather conditions, and still does not always succeed (9.33% expected failure rate).
So, the plan for Day 6:
Alert, Rest 3 x, hoping a Spider comes along before the Giants. Around the corner is Day 7 when there’s Gold Magic everywhere throughout the Realm. I am aiming to take advantage of that.
(Monster Roll 6) Resolution, Day 6:
Alerted (but no spider came along), and the three rests brought me back to fully rested status, but still, I need some prepared color magic.
Plan for Day 7:
Alert, Spell x 3, taking advantage of the Gold Magic everywhere to enchant the tile and to get some Purple Magic ready besides.
(Monster Roll 1) Resolution, Day 7:
Alerted (but again, no Spider arriving), then I enchanted the tile and then I enchanted a type IV chit for some Purple Magic. In the evening, I was ready to summon Ollie the Owl once again and got into two conversations with him. The first was about the Ruins, just to the north and the other was concerning the Ledges back to the East (that is, northeast of Curst Valley). His hooted inflections gave me the information I needed about the Ruins. It reeked of Goblins and there were slithering noises there to associate with Dragons or Serpents. Again, no reports of treasure. The second conversation was too garbled once again, so I learned nothing about the Ledges.
The week in Review:
Well, it has not been really a lucky week, though some things have been working in my favor: In unusual fashion, the Deep Woods have proven somewhat safe for my Wizard operations. If a Spider happens along next week, perhaps I can demonstrate that more fully. Other progress has been made. I know what may lie ahead in the Ruins now. I am set up to discover many secrets around the Realm before I waste time moving about and barging around. I can discover those secrets in my upcoming conversations with my Owl buddy Ollie, if I can remain in the Deep Woods for a while (and that should be easy enough). I know that Luko the Blade-Wielder of the Guards is sitting on the Book of Lore (if I could just get my hands on that!) and the Map to the Lost City.
I did make at least one glaring mistake. I prematurely prophesied at a point when that was only tiring me out. I’ll have to discipline myself better!
Below is a look at the position in my vicinity at this point:
It's tough out there for a lonely ol' wizard...
It seems that it ought to be tough, and that's close to the truth. But, actually, not having to worry about other unpredictable characters is a sort of boon. It's only the Wizard to blame himself if he fails.
