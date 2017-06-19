Tony M wrote:

Nighteyes77 wrote:

Thank you for this write up! It helps me make my decision on whether to keep TFT or QOTS. I have not yet opened my TFT as I am completely disheartened by the fact there are no charts. I just can't imagine flipping through a book on every roll. I started a thread about this, and many said it's not a big deal but as I see reviews and comments trickle in, it seems to be something that is noted frequently.





I am scanning the tables and arranging some of them around my gaming space. Others I combine and re-scan. It is indeed a pain to keep flipping through the books. Attacks against your aircraft actually require you to flip through *two* books.