I just finished running a side-by-side mission using three bombers to St. Nazaire, France in February 1943. One bomber flew using the original B-17 Queen of the Skies rules, one flew using the Target for Today rules with many options, and the third flew using the combination of “Beery Historical B-17 Module” variant found at the QOTS page on BGG, plus the Theater Modification Rules that were published by Avalon Hill as part of the 15th Air Force Supplement.
I have flown hundreds of missions with B-17 Queen of the Skies, and participate in three Play-By-Forum groups with the 8th, 15th, and 12th Air Forces, so I was looking to be impressed. I was impressed. Others have reviewed the high quality components, so I’ll dive into the play. My audience is other QOTS players.
I choose the U-Boat Pens at St. Nazaire as a test of a difficult target combined with a couple zones without the protection of a fighter escort. As I lined up the games I discovered that one of my first impression, that the Gazetteers were very similar was incorrect. The number of zones to a target will differ for most targets. In my case, I am especially interested in players of both QOTS and TFT being able to fly on the same Play-by-Forum mission so it stood out. For game balance reasons I do not believe that TFT missions should play using the QOTS gazetteer, yet the additional encounters that a QOTS bomber commander would face using the TFT gazetteer could be too deadly. Best solution for the various forums would be to generate both gazetteers. Many pre-mission factors could be shared, but the Gazetteer is not one of those.
Wheels up for all three bombers! I had feared the Take Off Table (3-2), but it doesn’t seem as deadly as the Take Off variant found in AH’s Theater Modifications. I play with the possibility of Mechanical Failures, so that additional roll didn’t faze me, and the TFT version is also tamer than the Theater Modification expansion found in the General magazine, Vol. 24, #6. Rolling for weather was new for me, but I got used to it by the end of the mission.
The new step of checking German Resistance before rolling for the number of waves seemed a bit clunky at first, as you needed to make sure all modifiers were applied. By the time we got back to England I was used to it. Thumbing back and forth through the book of tables was a drag, and I made a mental note to create a reference card for recurring steps like checking the Weather in Each Zone, Contrails, German Fighter Resistance, and German Waves.
Whenever possible I would use the same die roll for all three bombers. Not always doable as Tables that had been 1d6 in the original game were now 1d10 or 2d6. Those equal die rolls gave me a feel for the lethality of the systems. All bombers survived and were on target – surprisingly – but my impressions of the three systems were confirmed. Target for Today seems to have incorporated Historical data for the entire war, similar to that used to create the Beery Method. Queen of the Skies on the other hand focused on a dramatic slice of action in late 1942 – early 1943.
Here are the Peckham Points earned by the three bombers:
• QOTS = 144 Peckham Points
• TFT = 50 Peckham Points
• Beery = 13 Peckham Points
The FLAK table is revised.:
• QOTS = 3 close bursts inflicted 5 hits
• TFT = 1 close burst inflicted 2 hits
• Beery = all six bursts missed
(I would recommend the TFT Flak table for QOTS players in combined PBF missions.)
German Aircraft Encountered:
• QOTS = 16 E/A – 2 destroyed, 2 damaged
• TFT = 22 E/A – 4 destroyed, 9 damaged, 1 driven off by the escort
• Beery = 8 E/A – 3 destroyed, 2 damaged
The incorporation of additional steps and tables did not detract from the enjoyment and tension of the game. German fighters screaming in at you gets your heart racing either way, and that stress you feel is still there when your Bomb Bay takes a hit. It is the same table as in the original game and I had to roll to see if my bombs would explode destroying the bomber on my first ever TFT mission.
For the most part I was happy with the tables provided in Target for Today. Two exceptions were (1)the German Fighter Pilot Skill Level which now gives a 33% chance of encountering a German Ace throughout the War. (I will be using a variant found on the QOTS BGG page in future games. Another option I would consider is using the table found in the original game.) The other chart is (2) the Bomber Defensive Fire Resolution. Many players probably have old M-1 chart from QOTS memorized. It has been replaced with two tables. One detailing the fire allocation applying to all bomber types in the game; and the other giving the overall chance to hit with a long list of modifiers. This is begging for a custom grid, similar to M-1, with a much smaller list of die modifiers at the bottom. I wouldn’t be surprised if half a dozen fans are already working on one specifically for their favorite bomber.
If you are a QOTS grognard, two “missing” components will jump out. One is the familiar map showing the zones and targets. Looking at the extensive list of targets now available, such a map does seems impractical so I can understand not including one; yet I would like to see the new zone bands just for reference sake. The other missing item is the color coded charts. Halfway through the game I realized that most of the tables I needed to refer to were not the Blue or Pink charts, and the charts in TFT are (I believe) identical. Creating home-made charts of the most commonly referenced tables would resemble the old Buff and “M” (mounted) charts, but variations over the different years of the war will not allow the simple charts we had back in the 1980s. This game is Queen on steroids.
I look forward to working with players of both the old Queen and the new Super Queen, to fly joint missions in the skies over Europe in the various Play-by-Forum groups. Once the merger is complete I’ll probably start flying my missions using Target for Today… except for that pesky German Fighter Pilot Skill table.
Frankie Bones
Montana
Many, of course, will rant and rave against the garment fate has woven for them, but they pick it up and don it all the same, and most wear it to the end of their days. You…you would rather go naked into the storm.
Thank you for this write up! It helps me make my decision on whether to keep TFT or QOTS. I have not yet opened my TFT as I am completely disheartened by the fact there are no charts. I just can't imagine flipping through a book on every roll. I started a thread about this, and many said it's not a big deal but as I see reviews and comments trickle in, it seems to be something that is noted frequently.
I've already started transcribing TfT charts into QotS-style reference cards. (Last year I used PowerPoint to redo all my QotS charts, incorporating all the variant tables and errata, and printed them on colored card stock and laminated them. I'm altering these files for TfT).
I have all the pre-mission,take-off, and the first two tables of combat finished in four double-sided cards (including one-and-a-half cards for the mechanical failure notes!). I think I'm going to scan in the fighter wave tables and notes pages and just print them out on double-sided cards (Table 5-3A/B/C on one side, the corresponding notes on the back of each).
I much prefer the colored, laminated cardstock in a small binder. I'm also afraid of wearing out the booklet.
AFIntel
I am scanning the tables and arranging some of them around my gaming space. Others I combine and re-scan. It is indeed a pain to keep flipping through the books. Attacks against your aircraft actually require you to flip through *two* books.
This is concerning to me. I really don't want to rip apart the book to scan in charts so that I can then print them out on colored card stock that I have to purchase that will never get used again.
I am so used to the fluidity of QOTS and games like The Hunters I just can't imagine flipping through a book in QOTS for all the tables.
Perhaps Legion will put something together. I would not even mind purchasing the charts if it would improve the gameplay and prevent the deterioration of the book.
Matt A.
This is concerning to me. I really don't want to rip apart the book to scan in charts so that I can then print them out on colored card stock that I have to purchase that will never get used again.
I am so used to the fluidity of QOTS and games like The Hunters I just can't imagine flipping through a book in QOTS for all the tables.
Perhaps Legion will put something together. I would not even mind purchasing the charts if it would improve the gameplay and prevent the deterioration of the book.
There's really no need to rip the book apart to scan pages.
Frankie Bones
This is concerning to me. I really don't want to rip apart the book to scan in charts so that I can then print them out on colored card stock that I have to purchase that will never get used again.
I am so used to the fluidity of QOTS and games like The Hunters I just can't imagine flipping through a book in QOTS for all the tables.
Perhaps Legion will put something together. I would not even mind purchasing the charts if it would improve the gameplay and prevent the deterioration of the book.
There's really no need to rip the book apart to scan pages.
Well in my case I would need to, or I would need to bring it somewhere to do it.
