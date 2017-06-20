|
-
Jakub Kircun
United States
Woods Hole
Massachusetts
-
Having played Invasion Norway last year I have always wanted to try out the original game in the series, Britain Stands Alone. Of course, I couldn't simply start with the Sealion scenario, and therefore decided to try the Battle of Britain scenario instead:
Strategic Map setup
Operational Map setup
The first step was for both Germany and the UK to draw three variant counters each:
German Variant 3: Captured Norwegian Ships
German Variant 6: Me-109 Drop Tanks (this one is huge!)
German Variant 7: Lower Ju-52 Losses
UK Variant 1: French Battleships
UK Variant 3: Extra Tank Replacements
UK Variant 4: Free French Divisions
The Scenario starts on August turn #5 (15th) which is a good 11 turns before the Germans have any sizeable transport-force for its land units. Therefore the Germans will be spending these 11 turns engaging in the grueling task of gaining air-superiority over the British Isles. This involves bombing British airfields and radar-sites, and forcing combat with the RAF's fighter-force.
August turn #8 (24th): End of turn, British airfields are heavily hit in southeastern England. Both the RAF and Luftwaffe have sustained losses, however the British are gradually falling behind in their ability to replenish their Spitfire-force. German Ju-88 bombers have managed to inflict damage on the heavy cruiser Glasgow in Portsmouth.
September turn #2 (6th): Naval segment, German ships start to transfer their naval units from Kiel to French ports in Normandy and Calais. However the German ships are easily spotted and intercepted by British bombers and ships. Thanks to newly installed drop-tanks on the Me-109’s the Germans are able to provide aircover from its bases in northern France. However the German navy takes some damage as several ships are damaged along the way, mostly from unfortunate mine-strikes.
September turn #2 (6th): Naval segment, the British Navy has likewise started some redeployments south from Scapa Flow. However their prized dreadnoughts and battlecruisers are kept out of reach of German bombers.
September turn #4 (12th): As the battle over British skies continues, the German heavy cruiser Hipper ventures into the North Sea. The RAF intercepts with some Blenheim bombers which are then checked by a large force of German fighters. The Blenheims take a beating, however a few bombers get through and managed to hit the Hipper! Later a large British Navy task force, comprised of light cruisers and destroyers, is sent to deliver the “coup de grace” to the damaged German cruiser, however the latter manages to miraculously escape its doom, and limp into Calais. Meanwhile several British destroyers are sunk by German Ju-88s!
September turn #5 (15th): With the invasion imminent, the German battleship Scheer runs the gauntlet from Kiel to its destination in Normandy. Along the way it manages to survive numerous encounters with RAF Blenheim bombers, helped in part by friendly fighter cover from norther France which shoots down several British planes.
September turn #6 (18th): On the eve of the invasion mines are laid south of Portsmouth, while U-boats deploy along England’s eastern coast.
September turn #6 (18th): End of Naval Segment, The invasion turn was a truly nail-biting experience for the Germans. Originally, 4 amphibious landing groups were supposed to deliver troops along a relatively broad-front starting just east of Portsmouth all the way to Rye, and with a supporting airborne landing west of Portsmouth. Unfortunately, two of the four landing groups got severely battered by the British navy, and to some lesser extend the RAF, and were forced to return to their ports of origin in Normandy and Calais. The Luftwaffe proved inadequate at checking the British ships and only caused minimal damage. The remaining two groups punched their way through at great cost, and finally managed to land a reduced infantry division at Tangmere, while a larger mostly intact force composed of a full-strength infantry division, with an additional forward-detachment of infantry and a battalion of amphibious panzers, invested the minor port of Worthing. Meanwhile, German paratroopers landed in force on the air field of Gosport. Despite these setbacks to the German invasion plans, the British Navy also took some considerable loses to its destroyers and cruisers. Meanwhile, the RAF is in dire straits; it’s fighter-force is severely depleted with less than a quarter of its original strength. The Germans are now masters of the skies, with an overwhelming 3-to-1 superiority in fighter aircraft!
September turn #6 (18th): End of Turn, after the initial landings the Germans swiftly reinforced both captured airfields with additional mountain and airlanding troops. The British quickly dispatches local troops as well as some mobile reserves to try and throw the Germans back into the sea. In the east the strong British 1st Tank division, supported by the 1st Canadian infantry division, approached the German forces in Worthing. However, the special Brandenburger forces, dressed as British soldiers, managed to divert the British advance, and in the confusion no assault could be launched. In the west British tank brigades and several infantry divisions attempted to retake Gosport airfield, but were pushed back by the elite German paratroopers with considerable loss to British armour units.
To be continued...
-
- Last edited Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:10 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:09 am
-
-
Bob Duckworth
United Kingdom
Bournemouth
Dorset
-
Excellent AAR! I only just bought this game myself, so am looking forward to the next instalment!
Cheers
--Bob
-
-
Rich Post
United States
Illinois
-
Awesome! Also looking forward to the rest. I've played Invasion Norway and loved it.
-
-
mark taylor
United Kingdom
Dunstable
Bedfordshire
-
Loving this session report. Need to dig my copy out again!
Keep it coming.
-
|