Peter L Rosenast
I had played Gates of Vienna numerous times when it had initially been released. I enjoyed it immensely. When I saw that this game was based on Gates of Vienna, I was excited and anxious to play. For the most part, it does play identically. However, the following is a list of items that made the game a little more challenging than I expected.
1. Rule 10.8 refers to a Forest hex and the cost of moving into one. Unfortunately, there is no forest hex listed in TEC. I'm not sure why this was left out particularly since there are quite a few forest hexes in the game. I chose to equate these with rough hexes in the TEC.
2. Rule 10.8 refers to straits that are not defined in the rules nor on the map. Straits are supposed to function similarly to rivers. The definition I chose for it was the shared hexside of any two adjacent hexes with sea along the bordering hexside, but the hexes themselves contain land. The following hexsides meet this definition:
Denmark:
Hex sides 1125-1225, 1128-1229, 1129-1229, 1129-1230, 1130-1230, 1231-1230, 1330-1230, 1328-1229
Finland:
Hex side 2822-2822
I also chose these because on a real-world map, these locations are identified as straits.
3. Rule 15.6 refers to roads. There are no roads on this map board. Not sure why it is mentioned and re-iterated in the errata.
4. Rule 15.3 states that Artillery and Supply Trains cannot ever pursue. This is a change from Gates of Vienna which allowed them to pursue. The text of Rule 15.3 in each is identical with the sole exception made for artillery and supply trains in the Great Northern War. I'm not sure what the justification was for this exception; But it leaves them potentially vulnerable if the victor does decide to pursue. A victor of an attack made into a non-fortress hex might not be as vulnerable; since the vacated hex is not a target hex and he can remain with the artillery or supply train. But if the vacated hex is a fortress, he would be foolish not to pursue and leave the artillery and supply train behind. If he didn't occupy the fortress, the opponent could possibly take an action to move back into the empty fortress. Taking fortresses is the purpose of the game. Also, the Battle of Vienna was only 17 years earlier than this war. I don't think artillery and supply trains advanced that much to justify their exception in this game and not in the earlier one. I can't figure out the logic for this exception.
5. Rule 29.0's initial setup reference to the Coalition Campaign markers should also include Saxony. Saxony starts the scenario as a belligerent. Therefore, the Saxon Alliance marker should also be considered played in addition to the Danish and Polish-Commonwealth markers.
6. On page R2 in the description of the Unit Sizes, a Swedish 8-6 Dragoon is used as an example of a Wing. There is no Swedish 8-6 Dragoon. There is only one 8-6 Dragoon in the game and it is Russian.
7. Rule 13.11, under the Attacker Shifts section, implies a "move and attack" action. None exists, except by sea. Gates of Vienna had an action "Move a Force of Units and then Initiate a Battle (costs 2 MP)." There is no equivalent in Great Northern War. Rule 13.11 allows an attacker one column shift to the right if he did not move. Since there are no actions that allow a move and attack, this shift seems unfair. I don't think there should be a benefit just for attacking. All attacks meet this requirement (except for sieges as noted in rule 13.11). The wording of the rule implies that there is an action for moving and attacking. I believe the absence of this action is an oversight in editing. The "Initiate a Battle without Moving a Force; Prepared Assault" action is listed twice in the action table. I believe the second one was supposed to be "Move a Force of Units and then Initiate a Battle (costs 2 MP)" that is in Gates of Vienna.
8. The Treachery Campaign marker doesn't make sense with respect to its use against Rebellion. The Swedish Rebellion has a negative effect on the Swedes. Why would the Russian coalition forces use their treachery to stop a Swedish Rebellion and vice versa? The Treachery marker can only be used in the Enemy Phase. This doesn't make any sense. With respect to Rebellion, I think the treachery marker should be used in a Friendly Phase to thwart one’s own rebellion.
9. Similarly the “Spies” and “Treachery” markers are played in the friendly action phase and the enemy phase respectively. However, their disposition states to Return them. It does not say to “Hold until played”. Is the Spies marker to be played immediately and the Treachery to be played in the immediately following enemy phase? I’ve been holding them until convenient.
10. The Russian “Polish Civil War” Campaign marker explanation isn't clear enough. It implies that both players have Polish units already in play. But if the Swedes haven't activated the Poles on their side, does the Russian coalition get to use this marker and beef up his units alone? I think it should be more specific in this regard and specify that both sides must have Poles in order to use this marker.
I like this game and the game mechanics. Although there was an errata issued for it, I think there should have been more editing and possibly better explanations of the differences between it and its predecessor. There was a lot of cut & past from the first rule book to the new one. But a lot seemed to be overlooked. I'm not sure whether there was a deadline that needed to be met, but the questions I have above caused some disappointment and frustration in my game playing.
Edward Pundyk
Such are the challenges facing wargamers who deal with Decision Games. They are improving their QC, but they aren't quite there yet.
Thanks for the review. Good job.
