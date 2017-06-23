Rules



Player Review - Scenario 16: Sowchos 79



Barcelona This was a recent match arranged via the excellent Squad Leader site run by

Scott B sbramley1967)



You can sign up and request a game here...

https://sites.google.com/site/2012squadleadertourny/home



Allied Player Rating:

Scenario balance '4'

Luck factor '3'

Player balance '4'



Axis Player Rating:

Scenario balance '4'

Luck factor '3'

Player balance '4'



This rating uses a scale from one to five with a strong Allied advantage a '1', an equally balanced a '3' and a strong Axis advantage a '5'.



Allied Player Comments:

My thanks to Barry for another great game. We played Sowchos 79 and I was the Russians. My options were pretty limited as the Germans quickly moved to cut and take under fire the Motorized Rifle Elements. I decided to deploy where I was and set up a defensive perimeter. It was bad and the Germans quickly shot it up. Meanwhile at the farm, the Russians hid in the buildings waiting for the Germans. There hope was to wait for help from near by friendly armored forces. The Germans moved into good firing positions and begain to take the Russian position apart. The use of the maximum number of missions by very heavy artillery against the Russians did not help their cause. There was a momentary hope for the defenders when a single leader held up the advance in the only two story building, but he soon was finished. When the armor did arrive they took the high ground and forced the German armor into and around the farm buildings. The Russians were running out of options as long range anti-tank guns were being set up to finish off their armor. The Russian tanks ducked into the farm buildings as well and the Germans took them out at point blank range. It was a great game and a fine education. There were many advantages for the Germans along the way. Their accurate fire was just too much. Barry is great player and continually puts me in poor situations with little options. I would like to play this again after work calms down.



Axis Player Comments:

Before submitting this review I noted there was only one previous playing of this scenario on Scott's site, for which one of the players submitted a four word comment:

Gets cluttered. fairly complex.



In an attempt to give a little more insight and encourage more games (and reviews) I hope this will help to generate a bit of interest.

This was my first ever playing of Sowchos 79 and I took the Germans primarily because my opponent (Monty) and I felt that the OOB for the Russians allied with their defensive posture in and around the victory location buildings (farm), would give them an advantage in terms of balance.



As with any first playing of one of the official scenarios I always start my preparation for set-up by consulting the General articles for some thoughts and guidance on possible strategies. I often find myself agreeing with the overall conclusions of these articles and quite regularly follow a very similar plan of action as that suggested by the author. However, this case proved to be the exception.

The Germans have a real mix of men and machines. This is late 1942 so the Panzers (MkIIIs and MKIVF2s) are under-gunned and relatively inferior in protection versus the Soviet armour (T34 and KVs). A straight comparison of the AFV numbers also suggests they will be outnumbered albeit Stalin’s tracked fury start off board and enter piecemeal as reinforcements on the south-eastern edge of the farm. The first (6x T34s) enter game turn 4 so as the German player there is a clear milestone to achieve. The Panzers and Grenadiers and assorted support (AC, HT 75, ATG) need to be in firing positions to interdict the approaching enemy armour, and, interestingly enough, I determined they would need to be as close to the farm as possible or else risk having the enemy armour secured in and around the farm buildings and ready to see-off any attempted assault. I have to say that this is probably the first scenario I've played as the Germans where I decided the armour has to disregard the beneficial long range to hit capabilities and get in close and go toe-to-toe to benefit from the higher (close-range) penetration effect against the superior KV's armour protection. So this leads to a consideration of the battleground and whether what needs to be done can in fact be done, in the time given.

Perhaps the most striking feature of this scenario, for me, is the map layout and relatively dispersed nature of the starting and entering opposing forces. Four maps are in play in a 2x2 grid. Map 4 sits top left of the grid atop map 2 (Hill 621) bottom left. At start Russians setup in a motorised infantry column along the road on map 4. Their primary objective is to get to the farm to boost the infantry garrison that starts there. The farm (map 3) is top-right of the grid and hosts the garrison forces with the usual poor leader to squad ratio and minimal MG support capability. They do have a ‘new’ weapon in their arsenal , 4 ATRs albeit they are relatively ineffective against armour, they do have enough punch to concern the valuable PzJag IIM that starts with the smaller German probing force along the top edge of board 5 that completes the map grid in the bottom right. This is a BIG playing area and a quick check of the entry for the German relief force, entering on turn 1 and 2 along the south edge of map 2, suggests an easy road bound reach to the farm by turn 4. That is until you check the SSRs and note that one cleverly restricts all road movement to a cost of at least 1MP per hex. This means the German Panzers and Grenadiers riding armed HTs, will just reach the outskirts if they move at maximum speed without any distraction. So, with the clear objective to reach the farm with all due haste, I had to decide what of my entering force would be detailed the job of intercepting and destroying the motorised infantry column moving to support the garrison.



The first advantage afforded the German player is that he sets up second. So I had the benefit of checking how the Russians would set their convoy and the start defence in the farm. But, it’s still a dilemma since committing too many units would weaken the initial assault on the farm and weaken the resistance when Stalin’s armour appears, and the contrary could result in a stronger relief force arriving and threatening the rear elements of the advance into the farm. I decided to send 2 AFVs led by one of the 2 available armour leaders, with the primary purpose of disrupt and kill as much as possible on map 4 on their way to support the advance by turn 5. This would mean I couldn’t afford any prep fires rather relying on point blank advancing fire attacks and defensive fire on the Russian turn. The number 1 must kill was the 57LL ATG that starts with the column. That is too much of a threat to allow appearance behind the advance later on in the game. The rest of the units entering would all head for the farm with the exception of the 76L ATG that would take position on the level 2 heights of Hill 538, just achievable by turn 4, giving a relatively good field of fire into the farm.

In the farm the Russians had followed a sound approach of dispersal and defence in depth. The German OBA is too much of a threat for a more consolidated approach. Their best leader (more on him later) took position with the MMG and 3 squads in the second level of the main farm building 3N1. I assume with the purpose of targeting the 75L ATG and FOO (Leader with radio). I am normally rather conservative in my initial placements not wanting to lose on the very first turn and the aforementioned General article suggest these two units need protecting at all cost from the onset. Contrary to my normally precautionary style I decided a more aggressive approach. I set the majority of my infantry in maximum stacks in two assault groups, one to press into the farm from the left side of board 5 and the other, with the best leader to assault directly into 3N1. The ATG and PzJag IIM (the other invaluable asset, because of its multiple rate of fire and armour kill capability) were my biggest ‘risk’ placement. These took positions in direct line of fire of the 3N1 fire-group.

The second German player advantage is that the first turn is his so I figured four prep fire shots with the ATG and PzJag IIM might just be enough to silence the FG and allow an easier first turn assault into the 2 storey building and as luck would have it that is exactly how the first turn played out and set the tone for the initial engagement at the farm. With the 9-1 Leader down and seemingly out, the Germans made steady progress into the farm. 3N1 had fallen, or had it. All alone yet defiantly stubborn we had our first “Hero of the Soviet Union” appear as he survived a CC with a lone German squad destroying their MG42 in the process and resisting more shots from the ATG and PzJag IIM until finally falling in a subsequent CC. By the time the T34s arrived, the Germans had secured a prominent foothold in the farm and had their armour support in position with height advantage for possible to kill benefits. Most of the motorised column was down and out but Monty cleverly delayed the 76L ATG set-up with a CE squad riding one of the surviving HTs. Other notable actions saw an ATR take out the fast moving yet vulnerable AC and a long range stun on the first approaching MkIVF2…



“Mikael Blomkvest didn’t know how long he had sat staring at the distant building through his vision copula. All reason had gone from his mind. He wasn’t listening to the frantic shouts of his fellow crew. He couldn’t hear their anxieties and demands to pull back. He had just one singular point of focus, one singular point of reference, the distant building. That was his reason for being, for living or for dying. It didn’t matter now. All that mattered was revenge for the death of his tank commander and life-long friend.

He lifted the clutch and kicked his MK IV into gear. The lurch cracked his skull against the copula but it didn’t matter. He couldn’t feel the pain, he couldn’t register the blurred vision, he couldn’t sense the slip into semi-consciousness. His hate was too great for that to matter. It was too palpable, too intense, too real. It was that building… ”



Then a second, "Hero of the Soviet Union" appeared, when one of the arriving T34s managed back to back long range hit and kills as I attempted to set up some longer range probing fire attacks by the two Panzers that had just arrived after scattering the motorised column.

Monty’s initial approach with the T34s taught me a good lesson if I ever get to play this again, as the Russian. He took up position on the high ground threatening my armour knowing only too well I could not afford to stand and fight. The German cannot afford a one for one exchange on AFVs, he just doesn’t have the numbers, so he forced the Panzers to dive into the farm for close quarter fighting and to trust to luck on the to kill rolls as all but most of the shots would likely find their targets at such close range. The benefit of being in position first with your armour is the 2 (Defensive and Prep fire) to 1 (Advancing fire) shot you get as the enemy has to move into line of sight to bring his own guns to bear. This was critical and proved to be decisive. By turn 6, Monty felt the tide had turned too far for the Russians to recover and decided to call it as RL distractions were proving too much of a time sink.

On first glance it had looked to be quite heavily favoured for the Russians, with all the armour due on in later turns but now I'm not so sure. It really is a game of two halves. The first turns are difficult for the Russians. The motorised Infantry column is a sitting target if the German takes advantage of the first turn possibilities so it becomes a damage limitation exercise until the reinforcement armour starts to appear. Can the Germans gain enough territory in the farm early doors and then withstand the armour onslaught? As the game draws to a conclusion the Russian has the option just to drive into the wooden buildings for control if desperate, but will run the gauntlet of close assaulting infantry if enough of the German infantry and Grenadiers survive to the game end.

This game can so easily swing. Yes it does get congested in the farm and yes it can lead to complex, yet very interesting close quarter situations as the varied assortment of units and weaponry come into close contact but it is enormous fun and, in my humble opinion, well worth the effort.



Another very memorable game with my worthy opponent.

It is becoming a regular yet very compelling habit that each game we play seems to surpass the previous for intensity, excitement and enjoyment.

Thanks Monty.





I would recommend anyone remotely interested in SL and its follow on expansions, to register on Scott's site and request a game.

Posted Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:01 pm

[+] Dice rolls Scott B sbramley1967) Thanks for the AAR, well written. This is a fun one but i've only had a few plays of it. I remember the German CC'd my T34 with his 9-2 and 467, rolling a boxcar. In COI this eliminates the attacking infantry and my opponent was none too happy when i pointed out the leader attacked too. He still wiped out the Russians in the collective farm though.



If i remember, Balck won either the Cross of Iron or the Oak Leaves for this action, aka the Chir River Battles. He knew the Russians would gather at six am to form up so he attacked them a five. 'Night drives saves lives' he would say as they often drove through the night to new Russian breakthroughs in the morning. Order in Chaos was a worthwhile read. 1 Posted Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:55 pm

