September 5, 1942
Sgt Weston was turned down for his medal requested by the Squadron Commander. What’s it take to earn some recognition? Maybe if he continues his dead-eye gunnery. He only needs ½ more kill to be an official Ace.
Mission # 5 for the Badger II. This time the 613th Squadron would be taking a short trip to Paris to try and knock out some Industry targets. The “Nine-O-Nine” would be given their 2nd chance to be the Mission Lead. The Badger was assigned to Bomber 14, in the Low Cell of the formation.
The weather was good over Polebrook, and takeoff was uneventful.
Polebrook Airfield
We were immediately attacked over the Channel by a pair of 109’s from the Abbeville Kids and a Ju-88. One of the 109’s was taken care of by our fighter cover, poor as it was, and the other planes attacked. The 109 came in from 6:00 High, where Top Turret Gunner Irwin, Radioman Leach and Right Waist Gunner Dixon made short work of it, shredding the plain from front to back, forcing the pilot to bail out. The Ju-88 came in from 9:00 Low, but failed to score any hits against us.
The Abbeville Kids
Over France in Zone 4, we were set upon by another 109 joined by an Me410. The 109, attacking from 1:30 Low was shot down when Ball Turret Gunner Weston and Right Cheek Gunner Nichols inflicted serious damage to the tail, spiraling the Me into the French countryside. Weston was now an Ace!! Despite being hit multiple times by our gunners, the 410, attacking from 3:00 High, managed to cause some moderately serious damage, knocking out the Intercom System, and also knocking out the O2 system in the nose section. Both Bombardier Nichols and Navigator Unger were now on portable O2 bottles.
Me410
Because of the O2 situation, the Badger was forced to drop to 10,000 feet as it continued across the Western French terrain. Upon reaching Paris, the fighter attacks picked up in intensity. First, 2 Me210’s and a 109 came in. Weston and Tail Gunner Ericson took care of the 1st 210, while the other and the 109 both whiffed on their attacks. After dealing with those, before we could line up our bomb run, another wave of fighters bore down upon us. This time it was 2 Fw190’s and a 109. Both 190’s missed, and we seriously damaged one of them. The 190 scored some superficial damage on its first attack, so it turned back in for another….big mistake on its part. Left Waist Gunner Ivanova, Left Cheek Gunner Unger and Ball Turret Gunner Weston scored hits directly to the engine, which blew up the plane. Bombardier Nichols now controlled the plane on its bomb run, and over a slightly obscured target, we were able to hit with 40% of our bombs.
Bombing Paris
On our way out of the Target Zone, we took some light flak hits, and Radioman Leach received a minor cut on his thigh. We were then attacked by another set of 2 Fw190’s and a 109. Dixon and Nichols scored direct hits to the fuel tank of one of the 190’s, and the other two attackers missed us completely.
We received quite the scare over western France when Engine #3 caught fire. Luckily, it was quickly extinguished, but Pilot Wilcox shut it down and we were on three engines for the rest of the flight. No sooner had we put the fire out, but we were again attacked by German fighters. This time 3 110’s and a 109 bore in, but some excellent fighter cover of our own was able to take out 2 of the 110’s. The other 110 and the 109 were soon no more, as Irwin and Nichols downed the 110 while Ericson and Weston brought down the 109.
The rest of the way home for the Badger was routine, and landing was normal. However, the “Rosie’s Riveters” was not so lucky. Having taken multiple hits from fighters and flak during the mission, it crashed on landing with all hands.
Crashed B-17
Leading bombers for the mission were the “Nine-O-Nine” with 94% and the “Screwball Express” with 60. Despite only partial obscurity over the target, the “Devil’s Coming”, “Sugar Puss” and “Lightnin’ Strikes” missed the target completely. The 613th as a whole had an average of 29.4%.
Through 5 missions, now, the Badger has shot down 24 fighters and damaged another 14.
Through intelligence sources we are not at liberty to divulge, we have learned that the German fighters are growing wary of approaching the Badger II, especially her Ball Turret Gunner. Supposedly they have a nickname for him: Die Blase des Todes...translated to "The Bubble of Death"
