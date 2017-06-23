Rules



AAR - Finally managed to trudge through the first two missions



Alexander McBay
Texarkana
Texas

Texarkana

Texas



8th of June, Trevieres Offensive:



This mission went quite well. The Germans took moderate casualties while only dealing 2 or 3 to my company. Fire teams were rallied to Assault teams by the First Sergeant near the end of the offensive to keep experience in the company from dropping. This mission is supposed to be the easiest of the Campaign I think.



There really is not much else to say. I went through it cleanly and lost barely anything.



What I learned

1. Clear your frontage as quickly as possible, because this gives your platoons better flexibility to create flanking opportunities. I realized this when I noticed that the potential for a PC marker to be a contact was much lower as more cards were engaged.

2.Bazookas are powerful. Nuff said. So are Mortars. Make sure you have an officer on your Mortars. I typically had my XO on there, but I could see putting the CO or 3rd Platoon’s Butterbar on there. Basically, firepower is nice.

3.Point-Assist-Reserve is the way to go. I gave 1st Platoon 2 Bazookas and 1 MG while giving 2nd 1 Bazooka and 1 MG. 3rd Platoon got nothing. This was invaluable for letting 1st Platoon get a breakthrough.





11th of June, Foret de Cerisy offensive:



This Mission did not go quite as well. The terrain had a few hills and was open enough to warrant the SCR 536, which I decided to use. It was only a problem once: 2nd Platoon was ripped apart by Germans on a card my CO was actually able to reach with his Handie-Talkie.



The problem was that the 2nd Platoon HQ was not on the board – it was paralyzed. My 2nd Platoon Leader took a bullet! To the face! The First Sergeant quickly got in there, rallied a squad to full strength and handed the Platoon Sergeant the reins. This happened late enough that the fact that he was green did not matter.



Part of the reason for this was a nasty Counter-offensive. On Turn 7 the German Bn HQ decided that the time for defending was over and it was time to mount a counter-attack, which led to a vicious offensive on my front row of cards (all 4 of which had A contacts, randomly, and 3 of which drew contact). This halted my advance in its tracks and created some casualties. Ultimately, however, my troops beat back the Germans by either killing them outright or forcing them to retreat.

I ultimately failed the mission while taking 4 casualties. All Platoons except 3rd were hurt badly (3rd Platoon did not get committed). I took 3 rows of cards and ended the mission at No Contact (All the Germans retreated. Almost 2 Platoons worth were demolished in the counter-attack).



12th of June, continuation of the offensive:

As far as I can tell, there are no rules for keeping the exact same Platoon attachments. A new plan was written up:



3rd Platoon will take point while 1st Platoon will be assist. The HMG is the most important tool in this operation, as it will provide the heavy firepower needed to bust open some Krauts. 2nd Platoon will be kept in reserve and hopefully not used (It’s fresh Green S/Sgt. was promoted to line after attempt 1, but I’d rather have my new Veteran HQs tackle the Germans). 3rd Platoon received the support weapons with the most ammo, while 1st Platoon had the ones with only 1 shot left each.

Once initial contact was made, the Germans made their presence known with a sniper. Other than that, nothing was found.



The A Contacts were not so determined to simply let me off the hook. A defensive position + and a command post draw opened up as Hitler’s Buzzsaw began cutting down the vanguard from first Platoon. Third Platoon’s 3rd squad was incredibly lucky, taking fire from 2 newfound positions while exposed, but achieving a “Missed” result. The Germans would soon pay for their incompetence.



On the next turn, action needed to be taken. I decided to move up with my CO HQ on a hill and order my XO to have the Mortar platoon launch a heavy attack on the enemy position (Indirect lay is a beautiful thing).

1st and 3rd Platoon HQs, with about 6-7 commands each saved up, both drew 5 command cards (which meant 6 as they were veterans and not under any fire at all). They both decided to move into the empty “PC A” cards, knowing full well the dangers of doing so. The time for action was now! Both used their veteran Bazookas to launch an attack on the enemy positions. 3rd Platoon’s 3rd squad, which had rifle grenades. Random chance had it spot and open up on a card that was not being fired upon – I decided to have it launch a rifle grenade and it succeeds! The Germans might take massive casualties from this offensive.



The German command bunker that encountered First Platoon decided to chicken out instead of staying on the map. They both retreated, realizing their hasty defense was breaking apart at the seams. The German leader on the left side, however, decided that he was going to hold his ground and try to rip apart 3rd Platoon!

3rd Platoon encountered a Sniper (which I find are only – somewhat – dangerous. LOS in Normandy is already garbage, so they tend to pull back a lot).



1st Platoon encounters another defensive position, but luckily takes minimal casualties though my entire weapons section got converted into fireteams (Not sure how long it will take my luck to run out. These guys should have been toast).





On the next turn (5th turn now) I get as much firepower on as many Germans as possible. This results in the frantic German defense turning some of its PDFs in another direction (including one into a multi-story building housing an HMG). This leads to less crossfire penalties and thus saved 1st Platoon from death via MG 42s and FG-42s. 3rd Platoon even shifted their fire over to save first platoon, as the enemies they were facing were totally decimated from grenade attacks and mortar fire.

This ripped apart the German defenders, who were much less effective now that my company found some cover to dig their heels in. The most damage the Germans seem to do is to exposed units, which were lucky enough not to get shredded.



The cleanup was mostly harmless save one massive piece of horrible luck: My Company First Sergeant was an unfortunate casualty despite taking cover in a 2 story building in a +3 card (generating a +6 NCM).

After that, I rallied fireteams back to assault teams and got some squads gathered up.



Taking 9 casualties, my Company looked like this after the mission was finished:







I obtained a whopping 40 XP due to the clearing out of cards and first aid evac (12 for objectives, 4 for As, 15 for Bs/Cs + 9 other XP) which let me upgrade 13 veteran steps. I managed to keep my company from going mostly green save 1/3rd and the F/Sgt. Hopefully next mission will fare a bit better.







Things learned:

1. RNG is a son of a b***h

2. RNG is a god send

3. If at first you don’t succeed, launch an explosive at them. This cannot be understated.

4. God bless the Jeep

5. God damn the cards that slows down the jeep

6. The SRC-536 is a great radio

7. The SRC-536 is also an annoying radio

8. Sometimes you just have to grit your teeth and accept that you might take some casualties.



Hopefully my next mission goes better.

Nice AAR! Good luck with the next couple of missions. Posted Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:21 am

