Brent Campbell
United States
Louisvlle
Kentucky
Wargamers are an odd lot. I have often sat and wondered why we even became interested in this hobby. Did we just take to history at an early age? Did we not like the simple rules of games we played as a child so we longed for more complex games? Did someone drop us on our heads as infants? Well however we came to the hobby one thing is for sure, we can be super critical on what we consider a wargame to be.
I am as guilty of this as anyone else so when I saw Days Of Ire: Budapest 1956 I felt conflicted. Conflicted because the subject of the Hungarian Revolution has always interested me, But this did not seem like a Wargame to me. The cover art was way to "modern" for a lack of a better word. It looked as if this was a "Eurogame" but the description reference twilight Struggle an Labyrinth: War on Terror so I thought well I will give it a try. And I am glad that I did.
The game arrived on and as usual I could not wait to get a chance to open it and look through the rules. Opening the box put me in meltdown mode because a corner of the box had already been "blown out" why I care so much about the box I do not know but evidently I do. But besides that I was happy to see there were three books of rules, one for general rules, one for the co-op/solitaire game, and one for the conflict game.
The components are nice. Nice thick counters (that the rules call tiles and markers uh-oh this is a euro), mounted board, glass beads used for turn markers (glass beads this is a total euro should I even continue to set this up), two six sided dice, cards with great art and good card stock. The components are good but what about the game.
After reading the rule book ( good rule book explains things well I usually hate rule books in general so I youtube almost every new game to learn how to play but this was not needed because the rules were straightforward and clearly written) and setting up the board for a solitaire play I got down to it. The game is played in seven turns that represent days. One turn is divided into phases. Event cards are placed on the map and you move from point to point resolving these events while having to deal with tanks, militia, and snipers. The A.I. (for the solitaire and co-op games) is ran by cards (think states of siege) that places events on the map (among other things). You move around the map using a number of actions (3-5 depending) to activate revolutionaries who will help you resolve events (or be a meat shield for you). Revolutionaries have different abilities and different resources that you use to resolve the events. You also have a hand of cards which you use for movement and as resource cards used to resolve events also. You can win in two ways if you survive to October 30th you with less than four events left on the board you win (yep euro) or at anytime you have killed all the militia and tanks(hey that sounds like war) you win. So what do I think about the game?
THE GOOD: The game is solid on its history, events being historical the ability to destroy tanks with molotov cocktails, and General Zhukov cards being historically accurate as well. While not really being a strict simulation the game gives you a great "feel" of events that transpired during that week in 1956 when a student protest turned into a revolution against a superpower that actually got them to withdraw.(albeit momentarily it still worked) The game has a real good flow and while you and it is pretty short. (60 minutes per game) Components are great and the rules smooth. Nice history in the rule book behind the events. Solitaire, co-op, and conflict rule I wish more games used this model.
THE BAD: Not much here in the way of being bad the only thing I would have improved on is that I would have liked a track on the board to track free movement and actions. But other than that I do not really think anything is bad about this game.
THE UGLY: The one thing I believe this game is missing is histories behind the revolutionaries. The history this game tells is great but all the revolutionaries have names. Were these real people? And if so why are their abilities what they are. Did they live? All these questions go through the mind of a wargamer. And although I know this was not to be a simulation strictly speaking I would have liked it to be a little harder for militia and snipers or even tanks to enter Corvin Passage I know you may receive a revolutionary tank there but Corvin Passage was a wasps nest during the revolution militia should not be able to move in unless in force (3 or more) and then they would lose one by entering I believe that would have modeled Corvin Passage more accurately. (but that is just my opinion).
Conclusion: Wow I was blown away by this game. Just a great time to be had here. So is it a wargame? Yes, sure it is a wargame but let me say I know a lot I mean a lot of wargamers who will play this and say "This ain't no wargame" But let me say this just because a game does not fit what you think a wargame should be does not necessarily mean that it is not a wargame. It may not be the game you like and it may deal with other aspects of war than we may be used to but it is a wargame albeit a light wargames and one that looks at war in a different way in my opinion it is a wargame, actually it made me think differently about what is and is not a wargame my own self I am a hex and counter guy I mean I play ASL and this game made me say "ok just because it is different does not mean that it is not war".
Is it a Eurogame? Man it sure can feel that way the mechanics remind you of a euro as well as the resources printed on the cards but I do not like euros (Everyone says it is like Pandemic I despised Pandemic but I love this game so who knows) but I did like this game so I would say no but then again when you look at it it seems to have all the things a Eurogame would have so I would say yeah its also a euro.
Wargamers open you minds up to look at war in a different way and you will really enjoy this game. The history the being chased around by snipers you will have a hoot with this one. I believe this game truly has something for everyone and this should be hitting your table. It plays quick enough that you will still have time for your ASL and your game of Terrible Swift Sword you currently have set up in the basement (oh wait that's just me,I can't be the only one) Great game Katalin Nimmerfroh, Dávid Turczi, and Mihály Vincze. Thanks a million for this.
United States
Baltimore
Maryland
I second that emotion. I'm as condescendingly snarky and judgmental as a grouchy fortysomething hex-and-counter WARgamer can be, and this is an excellent game. It is allowed on my lawn.
David Turczi
United Kingdom
London
England
-
Thanks for the amazing review, since none of us is a "proper" wargamer but nevertheless we wanted to approach this game with the due "reverence". Glad you feel we succeeded.
Few responses to implicit questions you've raised in the review:
- tracking actions and movement: indeed there is no track for them, but we did include a couple of tokens (last minute addition, for improved user experience) to track them!
- history on the fighters. They are not real people. They are inspired by actual people, but the issue in Hungary is still very much a topical and somewhat politicized debate. One man's hero is another one's murderer, and the kids and grandkids of these people (in some cases the people themselves) are very much alive, and we didn't want to heighten the emotions by painting somebody in a light different to what somebody's family history might say about them.
- more detailed movement rules (like Corvin bottleneck): yes, we considered such things, but the eurogamer "simplifier" won out. Glad it wasn't too much to ask
Also, keep an eye out on these forums, in coming weeks we'll have an announcement to make about something that might interest you even more.
Anyhoo, thank you!
Lee Troutman
United States
Bowie
Maryland
So..., will that thing you're not trying to start rumors about be a Kickstarter campaign, if it exists?
(DoI will be a tough act to follow)
David Turczi
United Kingdom
London
England
Yes, the soon-to-be-announced sequel will probably (90%+) be released via a KS campaign.
Yes, I agree, DoI will be a very tough act to follow, which is why we're doing something "different" for the next one. Wargamer types should be pleased
