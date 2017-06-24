|
-
Scott Sexton
United States
Silver Lake
66539
-
I can remember the first time I read Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea(s). I remember struggling a lot to understand the character of Captain Nemo. Nemo as a character is extremely difficult to pin down thanks to some shoddy work by Jules Verne's original French editor, and the inconsistency of Verne's writing itself. This is especially apparent when Verne tries to clarify Nemo's backstory and motivations. Nemo is equal parts revolutionary, crazy old hermit, scientific visionary, pre-modern adventurer, philosopher, and James Bond styled villain. That is a lot of overhead, and the coherency of Verne's narrative suffers for it (IMHO). In Nemo's War 2.0 by Victory Point Games, players can embrace the madness and fulfill their dreams of becoming a Victorian Era Super Villain.
Nemo's War does an excellent job of building a coherent story using source material that is not always internally consistent itself, and I say this as a genuine compliment. The narrative is driven primarily through the use of an event deck seeded with specific narrative cards that drive the story arc (and the flow of the game). All this culminates in a satisfying epilogue that is generated by the player's score. At the very outset of any game the player can pick what kind of story they want to experience. Will their Captain Nemo be an explorer? A Scientist? A Revolutionary? Or a madman who wants to watch the world burn? All four "motives" offer players a unique scenario with unique strengths, weaknesses, challenges, and narrative structure. As the events of the game unfold, you can even allow Nemo to have a change of heart, allowing players to change Nemo's motivation in order to pursue a "happier" ending.
In spite of all the narrative elements that do a superb job of dressing up the game, at its heart, mechanically, Nemo's War is a solo war game / adventure game hybrid. The closest comparison I could offer would be to Fantasy Flight's Arkham Files games, Richard Launius' Defenders games, or The Witcher Adventure game. Basically, players navigate the game board, power up their ship, go on adventures to collect treasure, and kill THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS of more or less innocent people. Thematically, Nemo's War is pretty blood thirsty, even if Nemo's motives are benign (like exploration or scientific). The evolving board state requires Nemo to sink many, many, many ships over the course of the game. Nemo is depicted in the game as being stuck in a cycle of violence, where he must kill innocent people, so he can fund his crusades against the imperial powers, which in turn causes progressively more powerful ships to hunt Nemo, which in turn forces Nemo to kill more innocent people so that he can build up his own power so that he can fight his hunters. From a philosophical perspective, this is a brilliant design because it so vividly illustrates both the absurdity of revenge, and the shocking carnage produced by cycles of escalating violence. There is even a chart on the game board that shows you all of your accumulated kills that you rack up over the course of the game. It is a stern reminder at the end of the game that Nemo, regardless of his intentions, is a monster. As a narrative design, Nemo's War is a superlative representation and interpretation of the source material.
I think Jules Verne was trying to make many different points when he wrote the character of Nemo. On the one hand, his back story is obviously a swipe at Imperialism (specifically English and Russian Imperialism). On the other hand, he is making the point that revenge can corrupt even the most noble of pursuits. Revenge itself is a type of madness that corrupts everything you touch. Nemo's scientific and cultural achievements are perverted as instruments of his revenge. Any contribution to humanity he makes is offset tenfold by his callous disregard of human life. Nemo's War, intentional or not, does a fantastic job of driving this point home and is a marvelous study of Nemo's character.
I want to applaud VPG for how well crafted the Nemo's War's mechanical arc plays out over the course of the game. Early on, Nemo and his crew are nearly unstoppable. You get a very real sense that Nemo has a significant technological advantage. However, the core idea that plays out through the combat in Nemo's War is that of attrition. It is inevitable that at some point in your adventure, things will start to go wrong, and gradually, the war begins to slowly take its effect on the Nautilus. Your crew start to tire and then die, Nemo's mind begins to shatter, and the ship itself begins to fall apart around you. All of this while the imperial powers gradually ramp up their efforts to kill you by introducing more and more powerful ships of their own and an endless reserve of man power to crew them. Nemo's War starts out as a walk in the park and gradually ramps up the tension like a slowly tightening nose until you find yourself white knuckling your way to the finish line. Every game of Nemo's War, regardless of your difficulty setting, is supposed to follow along this basic pattern, crescendoing in the final few BRUTAL turns. There is a very real and intentional dramatic design in the game's difficulty arc. Nothing about the spike in difficulty late game feels random or unfair. Unlike many other games though, the difficulty doesn't just exist to make the game difficult, but rather it exists for dramatic effect. It is surprisingly not particularly frustrating, and is never boring.
Randomness in a card and dice Ameritrash Adventure game is an inevitable point of discussion, right? People LOVE to complain about randomness, right? Any given player's threshold for randomness varies and is unpredictable so I've always had some trouble deciding just how helpful it is to discuss this in my reviews. For me, the randomness is a non-issue, but then again, I do enjoy my Ameritrash games. First off, the card flipping in the game isn't that big of a deal because pretty much every card has their benefits. The question becomes, how am I going to use this random card for the greatest positive effect. I really like this kind of unpredictability because it makes for an engaging puzzle. There is a ton of randomness in the ship and treasure tiles pulled from the bag, but I've never found myself HURT by a bad treasure pull (no such thing really). Ship pulls are something that can be subject to a player's control. Controlling what ships go in the bag to be drawn is a part of how you play the game. The variance between most ships is pretty minimal anyways. Early on, almost all ships are pretty weak and later on, most ships you pull will be pretty tough. Pulling ships is almost always a bad thing anyhow, so if you luck out and get a weaker ship, then you are simply a tiny bit ahead of things. My point here is that the cards and token randomness really isn't that big of a deal and you don't really have "unlucky" results, just variance on how good or bad something is.
Dice randomness in Nemo's War is another matter. Like in many card and dice games, you can use cards to mitigate the dice results by giving yourself re-rolls or positive modifications to rolls. Interestingly enough though, players can "gamble" the condition of their crew, hull, or Nemo's sanity to boost die results (pre-roll) and/or change die results using treasures, cards, and special members of the crew. Early in the game, this gives you so much power that it is more likely then not that you will pass any given test. Things get interesting though as you start to run out of ways to alter your dice OR when you start taking damage and no longer get super powered bonuses from your ship stats. This is when the real decision space in Nemo's War opens up. Do I risk doing damage to my ship to get an automatic +1 to a given die roll? Are the consequences of failing the test really worth risking a catastrophic failure when I've got ship stats at risk? How and when you choose to mitigate the dice is the true heart of the decision space found in Nemo's War. Yes, you will have bad rolls, but you also have plenty of options so that you never feel completely at the mercy of the dice. Make no mistake, this is a game you play, not one that plays you.
While there is much to enjoy in Nemo's War, I do have my criticisms.
It is worth noting that Nemo's War plays long. This isn't a result of the at times awkward rules book, or the numerous tiny little rules scattered throughout the game. Rather, there is simply a lot of game here to power through. Each game has something like 36 or so event cards you have to flip through, plus deployment/differential rolls, and then you have the decision making space where you can AP yourself into oblivion if you so wish. The 1 to 2 hours reported game time on the box seems a bit low to me, especially if you like to think through your moves.
As far as the components go, there are some oddities and disappointments to report. First off, the box uses pretty thin card board and as a result, there is dishing in the bottom of the box with an odd bump where the bottom of the insert pushes up against it. Speaking of the insert, the card slots are too small to fit sleeved cards and even if you don't sleeve your cards, the fit is so tight you can't get them out of the slot. They make a notch for you to put your finger in to fish the cards out (nice) but it only goes half as far down as the slot, so you can't get the bottom half of the deck out (which is definitely not nice). This was supposed to be a very nice and user friendly insert, but it is truly awful. It's yet another deluxe game where I'm tossing my insert in favor of a plano box or a DVG chit tray.
I am pretty disappointed in the quality of the chits. The quality of the card board feels a bit "humid/moist" to my fingers, which always makes it harder to punch out. The quality of the punches also leaves much to be desired and most of my chits required me to use a pair of finger nail clippers to trim up the edges of the chits.
The 3 markers to track your ship stats are really cool looking, but they are "C" shaped and very thinly cut. That means that I'm only a stiff breeze away from accidentally bending or breaking them. I really wish these would have been wooden or metal.
This isn't to say that the components are terrible across the board. The cards are of solid stock with a decent linen finish (not quite as cool as EGG's quality, but close). Ian O'Toole's art and layout design is stunning, as always. The layout of the board is very well thought out, and I especially like how they have built in the various difficulty modes into the board itself. I always appreciate it when a game board tries to immerse the player in the game setting, and it does a great job here. The feeling the board gives you is that you are Captain Nemo plotting out your adventure.
"There is no fate but what we make for ourselves."
Nemo's War is a thought provoking adventure that manages to tell a story consistent with Jules Verne's vision without simply repeating the story that appears on the page. Every game of Nemo's War offers the promise of hope. Hope that you can beat the odds and find some sort of redemption for all the chaos and madness unleashed by Captain Nemo's thirst for revenge. Are you doomed to become a second rate Lex Luther, or are you able to become something more. Like many solo games though the deck and dice are stacked against you and true redemption is at best, unlikely. As a gaming experience, Nemo's War is a solid dice chucking solo adventure game with a strong narrative. Solo gamers who enjoy longer games should jump on this game without hesitation.
BGG Score - 8.0
Do you want to check out more games that need your love? Subscribe to my game reviews Geeklist:
https://boardgamegeek.com/geeklist/223195/reviews-scott-not-...?
also check out my contributions here:
https://brawlingbrothers.com/author/scott-sexton/
-
- Last edited Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:34 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:04 am
-
-
-
Nice review, not sure if I missed the point as I am looking to buy the game once available but how would you judge the capability of play the game in solo mode more than let's said 3/4 times? Does the game have a durability or once you completed your interest on playing again drop?
Thanks
-
-
Federico Galeotti
Italy
Firenze
http://www.gruppoludico.it/
I believe you find life such a problem because you think there are the good people and the bad people. You're wrong, of course. There are, always and only, the bad people, but some of them are on opposite sides.
-
Thumbs up for the Beatles reference!
-
-
-
Thanks for a thoughtful review that makes me wait for my copy even more eagerly. I want to point out it's "Verne" and "Nautilus",
-
-
Dave Daffin
United Kingdom
Ledbury
Herefordshire
-
Very good review. Interesting thoughts on the quality of the chits. It'll be interesting to see how they stand up to a lot of play. As an aside, I bought the laser-cut components as an add-on - I love those - they feel quality. It's such a shame VPG are moving away from those.....
-
-
Jan van der Laan
Netherlands
Leeuwarden
Friesland
Als u begrijpt wat ik bedoel.
-
Dave in Ledbury wrote:
Very good review. Interesting thoughts on the quality of the chits. It'll be interesting to see how they stand up to a lot of play. As an aside, I bought the laser-cut components as an add-on - I love those - they feel quality. It's such a shame VPG are moving away from those.....I wholeheartedly agree, especially on VPG's laser cut counters. Despite all the rumbling about the soot I always loved those counters. I'm sure once my copy arrives the included pre-cut counters will never be used.
-
-
Wes Erni
United States
Wisconsin
-
Geneprio wrote:
Nice review, not sure if I missed the point as I am looking to buy the game once available but how would you judge the capability of play the game in solo mode more than let's said 3/4 times? Does the game have a durability or once you completed your interest on playing again drop?I can just speak for myself, but after 60 odd playtests this game is still fascinating to explore. It's not just Nemo's four basic Motivations that drive the play, it's the often wildly dissimilar methods of achieving such success for each of the multitude of combinations (the initial Motive "sets the table", the final Motive drives your strategy). And even if you go into a game with a very specific plan (which eventually will get the play time to an hour), "controlling the chaos" which inevitably appears when so much randomness exists will always be a challenge.
Thanks
And this is all from a gamer that does not really appreciate the depth of the narrative that Scott articulates in his review. I can perceive why he feels the way he does about the cohesion and cleverness of the narrative design, but it is completely irrelevant to my game experience -- it is all about the "kill" for me (and the surprisingly richness of the gameplay). Ian's art I do perceive as truly impressive, but that "disappears" as well when I play.
My point is that I possess Nemo-like heartless disregard (at least killing only cardboard) for many aspects of the game that will be THE reason others will adore this game, but find it so compelling that I am still playtesting (additional Upgrades for an expansion at the moment) enthusiastically. The game is THAT good IMO -- just give it a little time to appreciate the subtleties. There are many aspects that need to be mastered (to succeed consistently, you can enjoy from the start), that you may not have even known at first WERE "masterable".
-
- Last edited Today 4:37 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:16 pm
-
-
-
Appreciate for your reply and thoughts. Now my wallet will start crying again!!
-
-
Oda
United States
Wisconsin
But if it were me, I'd really wanna be, a giant woman.
-
Thanks for the review. Regarding the component quality I too was baffled by the strange design for the insert ended up having to toss it. The rest of the components are pretty good but I was hoping for the same level of quality we saw in Zeds 3e. Nemo's aren't bad by any means, just not quite as good.
-
-
Abraham Quicksilver
United Kingdom
Cheltenham
Gloucester
-
There is looooaaaads of replayability
-
-
Rick Thompson
United States
Taylor
Michigan
Old Ironsides being overflown by the Blue Angels
-
When it comes to replayability, this game seems to have it in spades. There are four "motives" that Nemo has, Explore and Science being the more peaceful options and War and Anti-Imperialism being the opposite. You pick one before the game starts and, if you choose, can switch it up at the beginning of Act Three. Each motive has modifiers to the the Victory Point total that reflects the motive. For example, VP's for Wonders Seen are multiplied by 7 in Explore, but only 2 in War, and Non-warships sunk will get you +2 VP's per ship in Anti-Imperialism but cost you -1 while you pursue Science. That in itself means that your motive will impact your actions differently each time you play.
The other thing to note is that the Draw pile is constructed with 31 (of 62 total) cards. The bottom five cards in the deck are the Finale, with four Adventure cards and a Finale card. When you draw the Finale card, the game ends after resolving it. So you may not go through the entire 31 cards. There is also an Adventure Deck that you can draw from, which contains the Adventure cards that didn't get into the Draw Deck. You can use an action to draw from this deck, adding more narrative, challenge and variety into the game.
I think that VPG built in a lot of replayability here without a lot of overhead. That, to me, is one of the reasons why this game will be hitting my table fairly often.
-
-
Scott Sexton
United States
Silver Lake
66539
-
TimTix wrote:
Thanks for a thoughtful review that makes me wait for my copy even more eagerly. I want to point out it's "Verne" and "Nautilus",
Thank you for the heads up. Fixed!
-
-
Scott Sexton
United States
Silver Lake
66539
-
Geneprio wrote:
Nice review, not sure if I missed the point as I am looking to buy the game once available but how would you judge the capability of play the game in solo mode more than let's said 3/4 times? Does the game have a durability or once you completed your interest on playing again drop?
Thanks
Replayability can be accomplished through either variability of gaming content (see Level 99 Games) or through enjoyable game play (see Hostage Negotiator). There isn't an insane amount of variable content, but there is enough with the 4 motives to keep things interesting for several games. I would probably like to see more adventure cards, but the game feels 100% complete as is. Fun is rather subjective, but Nemo's War gives me similar good feelings to Hostage Negotiator and Space Hulk DA.
-
-
Christophe Jannin
France
SAUTRON
Loire Atlantique
-
Not surprised by the comment about the chits, that was my sentiment as well when I received DotZ 3rd Edition : underwhelmed.
-
-
Wes Erni
United States
Wisconsin
-
scottatlaw wrote:
It is a stern reminder at the end of the game that Nemo, regardless of his intentions, is a monster. As a narrative design, Nemo's War is a superlative representation and interpretation of the source material.I completely agree, both the design intent and optimal play lines lead the player to that inevitable end. BUT -- if players want a challenge and role-play Nemo as "not a monster", there is a line of play that can succeed (with a spot of luck) wherein Nemo only attacks a ship after he himself has been attacked. And the "expansion Upgrades" I am playtesting allow for the possibility of success while NEVER attacking a ship at all (or for that matter initiating conflict with anything smarter than a cephalopod).
You will still have to fend off waves of evil Imperialists hell-bent on obtaining your technology (or just destroying it), and the way will be HARD (neither designer or developer deemed it feasible), but it is possible. This narrative of the most noble of Nemo's motivation and behavior STILL leading to death and destruction in the end is interesting in its own right (what's that saying, "no good deed goes unpunished"). I heartily recommend mastering "normal" lines of play first, but this option may be intriguing for experienced players "uncomfortable" with filling the tonnage track to succeed.
-
-
Martin McCleary
United States
Huachuca City
Arizona
-
As an aside: there is a novel titled Nautilus by Pete Shaw that picks up the story 150 years later when the sub is located.
It's well written but a bit of a mixed bag story line. If you're a fan of 20K I think you'll have a hard time not giving it a try.
and now back to our scheduled program.
-
-
Joe Browes
United Kingdom
London
Tooting
-
Great review, agree with everything you say, from the underwhelming component quality to the overwhelming excellence of the game.
Before my first play, the length of the rulebook made me worry that I was in for a stodgy slugfest, but it's an absolute breeze to play once you get started. Great fun, even if being told I'm 'Inconsequential' at the end of the game makes it a bit too much like real life.
One component issue that you didn't mention, in my copy at least, the card backs are all sorts of different shades, and some of them have odd marks and smudges too. Not a big deal.
-
-
John Smales
United States
Rome
New York
Colonel Peter Gansevoort (1749 – 1812) Defender of Ft. Stanwix, Rome, N.Y., 1777
-
Rallye72 wrote:
As an aside: there is a novel titled Nautilus by Pete Shaw that picks up the story 150 years later when the sub is located.
It's well written but a bit of a mixed bag story line. If you're a fan of 20K I think you'll have a hard time not giving it a try.
and now back to our scheduled program.
I teach high school English and did NOT know about this novel--thanks for enlightening me!
-
-
Tom Willcockson
United States
Woodstock
Illinois
-
So did you receive an advance copy of the actual printed version of the game? Sounds like it from your review so you might want to make a note of that in your opening. Paid for this a while ago and it looks like I may finally be getting my copy soon.
-
-
darksurtur
United States
Arlington
Virginia
-
TomW731 wrote:
So did you receive an advance copy of the actual printed version of the game? Sounds like it from your review so you might want to make a note of that in your opening. Paid for this a while ago and it looks like I may finally be getting my copy soon.
Why would you say that? The Kickstarter is nearly done with fulfillment, as least for U.S copies.
-
-
James McHugh
United States
Chicago
Illinois
-
Thanks for the review. I need to get this on the table.
-
-
Dennis Ku
Canada
Toronto
Ontario
Lola Cat 2010-2014
-
My two cents:
I don't mind the components as-is. They seem to be holding up to repeated plays.
As for replayability of the game itself, I would say it is fairly high, especially for a solitaire game. The four motives need to be played differently, and while someone mentioned something about wishing there were more Adventure cards, you don't see half of them each game, so there still feels like there are plenty in there.
It's hard enough to win that I think it will always be challenging, unless you're a pro like Wes.
-
-
Scott Sexton
United States
Silver Lake
66539
-
TomW731 wrote:
So did you receive an advance copy of the actual printed version of the game? Sounds like it from your review so you might want to make a note of that in your opening. Paid for this a while ago and it looks like I may finally be getting my copy soon.
Nope, I received a copy of it as a normal backer of the Kickstarter.
-
|