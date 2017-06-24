|
Tim Parker
Three greatest chess players ever: Bobby Fischer, Mikhail Tal, and Victor Korchnoi.
Moscow isn’t everything. It’s the only thing!!!!
Guderian’s War is an operational level game covering the activities of Army Group Center during the invasion of Operation Barbarossa from July until August of 1941. The main focus is on the units that made up Panzer Gruppe Guderian and the premise of a “hell for leather” Moscow thrust as advocated by Guderian along with others members of the German Army High Command (OKH). Each turn, the German forces can attempt to rebuild their units via refit and replacements then choose a sequence of either move/fight or fight/move. Soviet forces begin the game in an untried status so the combat ability of the Red Army is a mystery to both German and Soviet player. On the Soviet turn, the Soviets must choose fight/move until nearly the end of the game. A victory point check concludes each turn. If the Germans have enough VP (or capture Moscow) they win but if their VP total is below the level listed for the turn, they lose!
Playing Time: This will vary from game to game based on the Soviet player deployment, how many reinforcements he takes per turn and his decision whether to take the Kiev reinforcements or not. Since the game has no ZOC, movement is freewheeling and the German mechanized forces have mobile assault capabilities and those calculations can be vexing at times. I have noticed that, after the first two turns, the pace quickens. Having the end of turn VP check can really shorten games as well.
Map: The playing area itself is rather narrow covering the Soviet Union from the 1941 border all the way to Moscow. From north to south, major towns and cities such as Velikie Luki and Kalinin (north) and Tula, Orel, and Gomel(south) define the “edges of the world”. The map also contains many charts and tables so in that sense it feels like a magazine map. The map is nicely done and reminds me of the color scheme found in GMT’s East Front series. My only real complaint about the map is the folding. It is one of those maps that has panels with a split in the middle. When I went to fold my map up, I found the paper peeling from the mounted board. I tried several different ways of folding it (thinking I had just goofed on the first try) but nothing worked. I ended up folding it to the final two fixed panels and then placing it on a shelf. That, quite, frankly, is ridiculous for a $70 price tag!
Counters: The counters are a bit of a mixed bag. On the plus side, they are quite large and it is easy to read the attack and defense numbers (movement is determined by a chart for each turn found on the map). Color scheme is excellent and a perfunctory glance easily reveals each sides mechanized and foot units. However, all the German units have steps which means they all have replacement counter. Now that is no big deal, but the print that identifies each unit is quite small which makes it tough on old eyes like mine. So I find myself using my reading glasses when the Germans take significant losses. It is vexing, but on balance I like the counters.
Rules: Overall I think the rules are well written and reflect the chaos of those early months of Barbarossa.
Guderian’s War uses untried Soviet units which is good for solo play. Movement is based on a chart which gives the movement ability of each type of unit for each side. As the game progresses, the values change to reflect the difficulty on the Germans as they drive east and the Soviets pulling themselves together. Combat is done via ratios and all results are given in terms of step losses. Both sides can launch prepared assaults and German panzer units can execute mobile assaults as well. For each turn, the Germans get to choose whether they want to move first then fight or the inverse. The Soviets only get that option on the last game turn due to the mandatory assaults rule. The Soviets also have the ability to use their cavalry units to hamper German movement or impact combat which is an interesting approach.
There are some other surprises in the rules such as railroads not negating other terrain in the hex for movement purposes and marshes actuality giving the attacker a positive one column shift for combat.
The critical part of the rules fall into three broad categories:
No retreats: now this seems odd given most East Front games use retreat results to simulate the elimination of pockets of Soviet resistance. However, here the rules work mainly because of the second category
Mandatory Soviet Assaults: in the game any Soviet unit that begins its turn adjacent to a German unit must execute an attack. This reflects Stalin’s orders to strike at the Germans often and vigorously(an aspect that has been under represented in East Front games). At the same time, the rule also simulates the Germans attempts to create pockets and the desperate Soviet attempts to escape. A skillful German player can maneuver his units so the Russian player will have to attack usually at unfavorable odds. A word of warning: read this rule carefully! It states that any Soviet units adjacent to any German units must attack one enemy occupied hex during their combat phase. So German players watch out how you make this pockets otherwise the Soviet player can look for the weakest link and inflict some serious damage!
Supply: In Guderian’s War supply only affects the German player. German units myst be able to trace supply either to their friendly edge or the railhead marker that they move each turn eastward. The movement of the railhead is fixed so even if you wipeout many Soviet units those German panzers could still find themselves outstripping their supplies which nicely represents with German issues in this area without being cumbersome. The other interesting thing is German units that are Out of Supply never are eliminated as a result but, naturally, being OOS impacts movement and combat.
There are some other interesting rules such as Soviet Operational Groups and special rules for using a Guderian counter on the first few turns that gives the game some nice chrome.
Things I like about the game
The wide open nature. No ZOC makes for some interesting maneuvers on the way to Moscow and gives both sides opportunities for crushing attacks.
The mandatory Soviet assaults. I recently purchased a copy of Slaughterhouse: The Encyclopedia of the Eastern Front and was fascinated by the article written by Glantz regarding all the unknown Soviet offensives in the early part of the war. Seeing it play out in this game (as well as in Hitler Turns East) has been really cool
The untried units. This gives each game a unique feel.
Having to try to capture Moscow to win as well as doing the victory point check at the end of each turn. It makes the game have a good “the campaign is bogging down and we’ve blown it” feel.
Shortness. The game only lasts 9 turns total so you won’t be playing this forever. You either have to “gett’er done” or forget it!!
Things that can be annoying
The small unit identification. Given how small of an area the actual game takes place on, why couldn’t they just make the hexes larger and put all the charts on cards? This would’ve made the counters bigger and easier to read. This is a boxed game so why didn’t they do it?
How crowded the game is at the beginning. While it only lasts a turn it is hard to get those German troops rolling and touching one stack invariably makes another move
The sudden, drastic jump in required German VP. At the end of each turn the Germans are required to have a certain amount of VP or they lose the game. At the start this is no big deal but it suddenly jumps from losing with zero or less on turn 4 to 36 or less on turn five! My advice: drive hell for leather for Moscow from the get go and supply be d@^%*#!!!
Overall Evaluation =wargamer heaven. = I’d rather staple my tongue to the wall for a month!
Map= I am giving this a four basically for two reasons. First, I don’t see why the hexes couldn’t have been bigger and the charts on the map put on player aid cards. And second, the issue with folding. Now one could argue that I am just inept at folding maps up. However, I have been wargaming for nearly thirty years and have never had this problem before. Plus, if I pay $70 for a game, I think the map that comes with the game should be self evident and not be a puzzle to solve (No Retreat! The Russian Front comes to mind here as a good example).
Counters= High marks for size, color, and combat factors but having all those extra counters to read and match by unit designation with that tiny print is tough.
Rules= I like the way this game plays. The supply rules have a big impact but are easily manageable. The hidden Soviet units are always welcome and the no retreat result CRT makes one rethink how those great pocket battles played out on the Eastern Front. The mandatory Russian assaults are also a great touch. In the end, I give the rules such high marks because it simulates the East Front well without being too cumbersome.
Deployment of Forces= Pretty easy overall. Russian forces are randomly drawn and most of the German units start out on the map. The only tricky part is making sure you keep the German replacement units separated from the full strength counters.
Solo Play= This is pretty high many due to the unknown Soviet units. I also added some house rules like rolling a twenty sided die to decide how many of the 15 per turn reinforcements available for the USSR will show up each reinforcement phase. Granted low rolls might favor the Germans, but if you are playing solo one of the goals is to figure out how to handle unexpected developments be they problems or opportunities.
Final evaluation= In the end, I think this game is good but it bests fit a niche audience. First, the rules covering ZOC, supply, and combat are really interesting. Second, what East Front gamer has not thought about lunging with Guderian toward Moscow in a do or die assault. Third, variable reinforcements and untried units make the game interesting. Fourth, while each game will be different due to the items noted in point three, there are only so many options open to the Germans. The basic pattern stays the same from game to game. Finally, this basic pattern leads itself to making this game more of a mainstay for the East Front aficionados rather than those with just a passing interest in this game.
Bottom Line: This game is a fun, freewheeling, mad cap “what if” whirlwind that die hard East Front gamers will enjoy. While there are certain issues with the quality of production, the design is solid. However, given the specialized nature of the subject this is the kind of game that you will pull out from time to time when you get that urge to play around with a Guderian centered thrust on Moscow rather than a game that hits the table often due to the wide range of possible options. So in the end, if you are an East Front aficionado like I have been for the last 33 years, you will want to try this game. That being said, you might want to pool your monetary resources with a friend that has the same interest as I don’t believe it is worth the $70 price tag given the quality of the components. That, quite frankly, is the main reason I gave the game a final rating of
David G. Cox Esq.
Australia
Port Macquarie
NSW
Do what you can, with what you've got, where you are.
Excellent review.
I appreciate the bottom line.
Terry Lewis
United States
Oregon
Well done, Tim!
Ditto on David's comments.
I too have been reading about WWII East Front and playing WWII East Front historical conflict simulations [HCSs](i.e., "War Games") for many years -- almost 50 actually.
In spite of the quality issues raised above, the subject matter is likely going to put this one over the top for me: an HCS devoted to prioritizing the "Moscow thrust as advocated by Guderian along with others members of the German Army High Command (OKH)."
|