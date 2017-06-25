|
Norbert Chan
Canada
Calgary
Alberta
Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold.
Don bought lunch for Trevor and I, then we were expecting Ken at 2 pm. They asked me what I wanted to play, and I was leaning towards Terraforming Mars as we had 4 players. Don mentioned that Ken would want to play Quartermaster General 1914, and we found out that one player would play Austria Hungary and Germany together. I then remembered that Ken could recruit Rob on occasion, who lives about 5 minutes from Don’s house. We found Rob’s phone number and I could hear Ken telling Rob on the phone that it was an emergency gaming situation. The good news was that Rob was able to arrive within a few minutes.
I was Austria Hungary, Trevor was Russia, Ken was Germany, Don was France, and Rob was UK. I didn’t draw a build navy or Franz Ferdinand Avenged, so I decided to mulligan, and didn’t get either of those cards again. So I built an army into Tyrol. Trevor played Russia mobilizes and is in Galacia. Ken plays an event card that allows him to attack into Burgundy and knock out the French army. Don plays France mobilizes, getting a army into Picardy and a fleet in the North Atlantic. Rob plays the Grand Fleet event card and builds a fleet in the English Channel.
I build into the Italian Alps. Trevor builds into Prussia. Ken plays an event card, allowing him to play Stosstruppen (discard a sustain land battle to attack after you build) knocking out the army in Paris. Don builds in Paris. Rob gets another fleet on the board.
With Rome empty, I draft a build Austria Hungary army card and build into Rome. Now, Don could have built into Rome, letting Rob build into Paris. Before the game, Ken had explained to Rob that even with 2 defending armies in a spot, if the spot loses, both armies are lost, so I don’t know if that had anything to do with the decision making.
Trevor attacks into Berlin successfully, forcing Ken to build into Berlin.
After the first scoring round it is Central 8 – Entente 8.
Ken has to shore up his defences on the east side, eventually knocking out Russia from Prussia. I then build into Prussia , absorbing one attack, to gave Ken some time to regroup. With the eastern front secure, I get the Ottoman into the game, building into Istanbul, Annatolia and Middle East. Trevor is diverted and attacks me out of Azerbaijan.
Second round it is Central 19 – Entente 15.
On turn 10, Paris falls to the Schlieffen Plan. Trevor remarks that we haven’t seen Rome and Paris occupied simultaneously by foreign armies. The game is going badly for the Entente, but Paris is attacked by Rob, allowing Don to build back in by turn 11. But I have most of my armies on the board, only 1 off the board, and I am scoring 9 pts on the third scoring round.
Score: Central 34, Entente 21.
The Central powers win by the 12 pt margin after the third scoring round. With Rome lost on turn 3, and Paris falling albeit for one round, the Central powers win easily.
Game 2: Rob wanted to play UK again. Drawing randomly, Don was Austria Hungary, I was Russia, Trevor was Germany, while Ken was France. Trevor decided to mulligan as he had no status cards, and his next hand had 2 build fleets and a sea battle (Trevor and I carpool home, so we were talking about the game, always a sign of a good game).
When Trevor was Germany, a couple of weeks ago, he had expressed the opinion that if Austria Hungary builds into Prussia/Poland/Galacia, that allows Germany to put all effort into the western front, without being harassed by Russia. I’m not a believer of that, as I think Germany should be able to hold off the Russian attacks, then Austria Hungary can step in later. Austria Hungary can put pressure on Italy, taking away time on the western front. Either way, Don built into Prussia to execute the grand Central plan. I built into Ukraine. Trevor plays Hindenburg line, building into Belgium. Ken plays into Picardy, while Rob plays an event allow him to play a status card and a navy.
Don builds into Galecia, while I play an event card allowing me to build into Romania and attack Galecia, but I am unsuccessful in the attack. Trevor builds into Russia. So the western front is secure.
After the first scoring round it is Central 8- Entente 8.
Germany is building up for a long war, with both borders secure, and waiting for the status cards to hit the table. In the second scoring round it is Central 20 – Entente 19.
As Russia, I have all my armies on the board. I get a fleet on the board, then when Don builds an Ottoman into Anatolia, I have an event card allowing me to build into Azerbaijan and attack adjacent, getting rid of the Ottoman army. It is only a matter of time before Istanbul falls.
However, the stressful part is about to begin. Trevor builds a fleet into the North Sea. He then sea battles into the English Channel, and builds into the English Channel. He then attacks into Britain, knocking off the British army. Rob is forced to draft a build army card. Ken builds a fleet into the North Atlantic, so he can prepare the sea battle into the English Channel. I’m not sure how many build armies Rob has left. Trevor does something else (on the car ride home, he mentioned he should have attacked into Britian again), and that allows Rob time to sea battle into English Channel, neutralizing the German threat. I really thought Rob was going to lose Britain. I thought Ken had to land into Britian as defence.
On the third scoring round it is Central 29 – Entente 35.
Mustard Gas is now on the table, and Germany and Austria Hungary turn their attention to me. I had been earning 5-6 VPs per round, with a status card giving 1 VP if I have an army adjacent to the Eastern Med. Don is focusing attrition cards on me, and I am getting attacked by Germany losing cards to the mustard gas. Don also fires off Franz Ferdinand Avenged and I am losing pieces left and right. I need the rest of the team to help me.
Before the 4th scoring round, I used Peace Land and Bread to score 4 VPs, and take away armies in Petrograd and Ukraine, so I won’t get hit by mustard gas.
4th turn scoring is Central 40-Entente 43
So the last 2 turns, I am helpless in Moscow, and Trevor can battle me out of Moscow. I am out of cards and lose VPs to attrition. But Rob and Ken have attrition cards of their own. Rob has the economic warfare card that makes Germany lose 2, Austria Hungary lose 1 card, doubled if he has a fleet in the North Sea. So Trevor loses 4 cards, plus one more from an attrition card that Rob had prepared. Ken plays an economic warfare card to make Trevor discard 3-4 cards. Finally, Rob has an economic warfare card that causes Trevor to lose 4 cards, which is 4 VPs as Trevor has no draw deck. Trevor builds into Moscow for his final turn.
Score: Central 47 – Entente 52.
That was a real tense affair in the English Channel. The game could have been lost for the Entente if Britain fell.
