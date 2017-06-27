|
Tony Holt
United States
Eau Claire
Wisconsin
Link to Mission #5, with links to the other missions: https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/1801300/badger-mission-...
No new crew members and no new planes join the 613th prior to its next mission, just 2 days later.
This time, the 613th will be flying over Germany….going after the aircraft factory at Bremen. This will be the 1st time that the squadron has entered the airspace of the Nazi homeland.
The “Screwball Express” has been selected as Mission leader, while the Badger II has been assigned Bomber position #3 in the Middle Cell. Weather over Polebrook is Good and the entire Squadron takes off without incident.
This is a long mission over hostile territory the entire way, leading to Germany itself, so stiff resistance is expected from the German Luftwaffe.
Over the Channel, we are immediately set upon by a couple of waves of German Fighters. 2 Me109’s try to get close to the Badger, but the superb Fighter Cover from our chaps chases them both away. Perhaps discouraged by the lack of success of the first wave, or maybe recognizing the Badger (and her “Bubble of Death”) and the 613th squadron as their targets, the other wave high tails it out of the area without even trying for an attack.
Now over Zone 4 (still over the Channel) a 3-plane wave of 109’s swoop in, but once again our fighter cover chases them all away. So far, so good on this mission.
In Zone 5, another pair of waves looks to do some damage against us, but the first wave decides to skedaddle away without a fight. A lone Fw190 decides to press the attack in the 2nd wave, while the fighter escorts are off chasing after the 1st wave. Coming in from 1:30 High, and the only fighter coming in, the entire defenses of the Badger can concentrate on this one, green pilot in the 190. Several hits from Right Waist Gunner Dixon, Right Cheek Gunner Nichols and Top Turret Gunner Irwin damaged the Tail and guns on the 190, forcing it to miss and the pilot to bail out.
Surprisingly, that’s the only resistance up until the target zone, Zone 7, over Bremen. Due to some weather and flak/fighter activity, the entire bomber formation is disrupted to the point that the Badger ends up as “Tail End Charlie”. We can expect to see more activity, especially from 6:00, by the German attackers. Prior to entering the bomb run, a couple of fighters swoop in on the Badger. The first, a Ju-88 coming in from 6:00 Low is cut down in an expert fashion by Ace Ball Turret Gunner Weston with assistance from Tail Gunner Ericson. They were able to slice the left wing of the Ju-88 and the pilot went down with plane. The second plane, approaching from 6:00 High was also hit by multiple gunners, this time by Radioman Leach and Top Turret Gunner Irwin, destroying its wing so much that the plane went down after the attack.
Now lining up for the Bomb Run, the Badger took some superficial damage from flak, but Bombardier Nichols was able to nail the target, even with it being completely obscured. 50% of the bombs were able to hit the target. The rest of the 613th was not as successful, only hitting on 27.67%. Lead bomber for the mission was the Silver Colt, at 60%, while “Hell’s Kitchen” (the squadron’s leading bomber to date), and the “Liberty Lady” both missed completely.
Trying to make our get-away from Germany looked like it was going to be problematic, as the Germans sent up some heavy resistance. Four Fw190’s and a lone Me109 all targeted the Badger while she was still over the target. Whether due to the reputation that Weston and the rest of the Badger’s gunners had earned, or maybe due to some extremely green pilots, 4 of the fighters missed the Badger completely, and, for the 5th, well, Weston and Right Waist Gunner Dixon took care of it. 3 of the 4 fighters that got away were severely damaged.
The only other resistance from the Germans on the flight home was near England over the Channel in Zone 3. Now flying in Extra Tight formation, the 613 was also under some Heavy Resistance, but of all of the waves of fighters sent against the formation, all but one was either chased off by the fighter cover or the Formation itself. The lone 190 that attacked did so in a vertical dive, but missed the Badger completely.
The rest of the mission went smoothly, and all 18 bombers landed safely at Polebrook. During this 1st mission over Germany, the squadron downed a total of 4 fighters, and damaged 6 others, all while not taking a scratch. A good mission for the 613th.
Edward Weston leads the way for the Badger Gunners with 7.3 confirmed kills, making him the plane’s only Ace. Next in line is Bombardier Nichols with 4.3 and Engineer/Top Turret Gunner Jack Irwin with 3.7.
Through 6 missions now, there are 6 bombers in the Squadron that have taken part in all 6. In addition to the Badger, “Sugar Puss”, “Snap!, Crackle!, Pop!”, “Lightnin’ Strikes”, “Ruth L” and “Silver Colt” have participated in all the strikes. The 613th has 29 confirmed fighter kills and driven off another 20 Luftwaffe attackers. The collective bombing accuracy for the squadron is at 31.2%, with “Schnozzle” leading the way at 45%, followed by “Screwball Express” at 43.3%. Of the remaining bombers with the squadron, the “Fuddy Duddy” is bringing up the rear at 12.5% and the “Devil’s Coming” at 15%. The Badger sits in the middle at 25%. The 613th has lost 9 bombers and 8 flight crews in a little over 5 weeks of their daylight bombing campaign. 21 bombers remain in the squadron, all ready for another “Target for Today”.
