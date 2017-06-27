|
Brent Campbell
On the night of 27 November 1950, acting on instructions from General Almond, General Oliver Smith orders an attack west toward Mupyong-ni. The attack stalls, it becomes apparent that you are dealing with (despite what Gen. Almond thinks) a massive Communist Chinese Army. The X Corps is in danger of being surrounded and destroyed. They will have to fight their way out. This (in my opinion) will be the Marine Corps finest hour, but will it be yours?
When I think of Victory Point Games I instantly get certain images in my mind, slip covers, a cocktail napkin, and of course the States of Siege series games. But what I think of most is some of the interesting topics covered in VPG games and when I saw a game based on the Battle of Chosin Reservoir I had to buy it just because it covered what I assert is a modern day Alamo with a happier ending. The Korean War is called "The Forgotten War" and that also holds true in the wargaming world as well. There are several Korean War games but not near as many as there should be, in my opinion. So kudos to VPG for publishing the game, but is it any good?
Components - The game is typical VPG Gold Banner Game small box fare. Mounted "puzzle style" map thick laser cut counters, 20 wood cubes, one six sided die, a deck of good quality playing cards, rule book, and of course the wipes a lot napkin.
The Game Play - The Chosin Few,designed by Nathan Hansen, is a very light solitaire wargame. The game is played as a series of three instructions, General Almonds order to advance, General Smiths Advance in Another direction, and finally the Breakout. You have a Marine unit, a Army unit, and three Air interdiction units. The goal is to accomplish the instructions on three order cards to win the game. The enemy consists of different colored cubes that enter the game at different entry points, these entry points change with each new instruction card modeling the movements of the Chinese Army trying to cut off the X-Corps. You have a variable number of turns during each instruction which you play thru a deck of activity cards, waiting to draw the end of order card. The cards determine where the enemy enters game which enemies move and how many action points you receive. Your job is to stay alive, and that is no easy task in this game. You use you action points to move(costs 2 points), to attack (costs 1 point), to call for Air Support (1 point), and to regain battle effectiveness. You lose the game by reaching a battle effectiveness of zero (of either the Marine or Army unit). The Marines start with a 3+ and the Army start with a 4+, which means that when an enemy moves into your space if you do not roll your effectiveness number or higher your effectiveness is depleted by one number and if either of your units reach beyond 6 you lose the game.
You call for Air Support by using an action point to receive a interdiction counter that you can place on a space on the following turn. When you place the interdiction counter on a space no enemy can move into or out of said space for the rest of the turn.
The game is a difficult one, you will be attacking a lot and defending a lot. And if you happen not to fulfill an instruction then you will just have to add more activity cards and fight on until you do or you die, like the real battle it is either "do or do not there is no try".
What to like about the game - Well first off it's a Korean War game. There are some very positive points to the Korean War, standing by your allies, The Inchon Landing, Mig Alley, and X-Corps successfully withdrawing to Hungnam from Chosin Reservoir. Maybe people are under the impression it was not an just war but I would respectfully disagree about that. This is a story that needs to be told more.
Secondly it is addictive, every time I play this game I will lose and I will be setting it up for another play. Yes it is frustrating but in a good way. It just reminds of of the point and click Facebook games my wife can not get enough of.
And lastly it is a fun game. It's a game filled with action, granted this is not a deep strategy game but sometimes I just want to draw some cards and roll a die, this is a perfect decompression game.
What not to like about the game - It is to abstract, the game does not touch on the climate the battle was fought in, and there is a map but that is just for decoration, you are simply moving from say point C to point 1A, it would have added much more historical flavor to use actual place names.
The rule book explains the rules well enough but I would have liked some more historical background. Maybe that is just me I would like every wargame to come with a five hundred page book on the history.
Conclusion - While The Chosin Few is a super light game sometimes I only want a super light game, due to time constraints or other things. And while it tells the story of the Chosin Few in a very abstract way I still thinks it does a good job of giving you the feel of being in a next to impossible situation and still battling it out for your very survival. Before this game I would not have thought that you could have told this story this abstractly and this simply and still get the feel of the nature of this battle, but it does this very well and yes it is easy enough for any gamer to grasp the rules yet it is super difficult to win (as it should be in a solitaire game). I like this game and it hits my table quite often and even if you are a hardcore wargamer you will appreciate the design and you will continue to play just one more game in a seemingly futile attempt to get a win. Good game great story. I like this game very much and it will remain on my shelf for some time to come or until I wear it out.
Nathan Hansen
Thank you for the review.
I'm glad you enjoyed the game even given the abstract nature of the mechanics :0)
Brent Campbell
It is a good game, a lot of fun. Thank you for your design and keep up the good work.
