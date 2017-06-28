|
I've never owned or played an age of sail wargame. Its long been an interest of mine and i've played a few PC games of the sort but none of the 'traditional' tabletop hex/counter or miniature versions.
I started my research about a month ago before I made my purchase. I had only really one requirement: no miniatures. I wanted a game I could play out-of-the-box with maps and counters. It seemed there were 3 top choices:
1. Wooden Ships & Iron Men from Avalon Hill. The Classic 1975 game that really started it all.
2. Close Action from Clash of Arms. Billed as WSIM Perfected or at least a spiritual successor of.
3. Flying Colors from GMT. Described as more suited to large fleet actions rather than skirmishes. One reviewer said "Trafalgar in an afternoon".
So, clearly I chose Close Action. I'll break my review down into sections.
Components
I purchased the Main Box along with Rebel Seas and Monsoon Seas. The books are quite easy to read, well bound and with nice artwork on the covers. The included charts are colored red, blue, green, yellow to help you remember whats on what. The two maps are large and thick paper with 4 digit hex numbers. All in All, pretty good.....except the counters. The countersheet is a thinner cardstock, almost a very heavy paper. After I punched (and tore) my first counter I knew I would have to be very careful. After tedious punching and clipping (there are a lot of burrs) they were done. You basically get two sets of matching ships. a Red marked set and a Yellow one. No nations or names are marked. So you could use a Red 2A to represent say, a British Frigate, while in different scenario that same Red 2A might be a French Frigate. You get the idea.
Rules
a steep learning curve, it took me at least 4 games to even begin to feel like I was getting it right. Things I would have liked to see would be learning scenarios and a comprehensive example of play. The former is forgivable, as one might regard any single ship duel a learning scenario but the absence of the latter is questionable.
Scenarios
in a word, excellent. a mix of large battles, single duels, chases, blockades and even ambushes. The historical descriptions are quite nice to have and read.
Gameplay
Here's where things take a bit of a turn. Whilst straight-forward enough, this game can be quite exhausting. One thing becomes quite noticeable: this is more simulation than game. We became so bogged down in remembering what we could "plot" for actions every turn that except for movement we just stopped worrying about crew sections altogether except when they got damaged. We didnt even try grappling or boarding. The playtime is lengthy, a duel takes about 1 hour. a small skirmish (2-4 ships per side) takes about 3 hours and a large battle takes 2 weeks. just kidding, but i'm terrified to find out. Things I liked about the game: crew morale. Sometimes a devastating broadside can cause an inexperienced crew to strike in one turn. What I didnt like: plotting movement and remembering to account for which consecutive turns you make, acceleration and deceleration etc. Just plotting one turns movement for 2 ships feels like a small homework assignment.
Overall: I'm left a little disappointed. Such a masterfully detailed simulation of that age of naval warfare but yet i'm already struggling to get it onto the table after 5 games. Some of the praises of this games were statements like "what it feels like to command a ship" and I can say this feels accurate. Some of the criticisms of Close Action were along the lines of "more complex than it needs to be". I also feel this is accurate, mostly because myself and my 2 different opponents were finding ways to skirt/ignore/speed up rules. I'm not the groggiest of wargamers, i'm more gameplay and experience than full on realism.
After I type this I will set about hunting down a nice copy of Wooden Ships & Iron Men. Now I need to know what really started it all. Perhaps it will change my opinion of Close Action?
You can always try out WSIM online for free at www.youplay.it.
Good review.
One player should control at most two ships, and ideally just one. This is true even for players who have been playing for years. About half of the original scenarios are one-on-one, so there is no shortage of options.
vyrago wrote:
After I type this I will set about hunting down a nice copy of Wooden Ships & Iron Men. Now I need to know what really started it all. Perhaps it will change my opinion of Close Action?
It will probably make you like Close Action more.
WSIM was easily in my Top Twelve wargames until Close Action came out.
My former gaming group had some people who could be hard to please, so when I wanted to introduce Close Action I started by having them play WSIM. The next week I pulled out Close Action, said that it was the same but different, and they loved it. We played it every week for months after that. And nobody said "What about WSIM?"
Close Action is a simulation, and as far I know, has never claimed to be otherwise.
"More complex than it needs to be"
While WS&IM may be a little less "complex" it's not much less. Any less complex and it wouldn't be a game about warfare under sail, it would be a pirate ride at Disney which is what most other games trying to be age of sail games tend to be.
I know an avid ASL player that can't grasp WS&IM, CA would probably stop his heart; so it's not a complexity issue, it's a comprehension issue, or maybe a willingness to comprehend.
Some folks are not cut out for sailing, that's why there's motorboats.
Martin Gallo
United States
O'Fallon
Missouri
-
Not every game is ideal for every player. sounds like you did not like the level of detail that CA provides. WS&IM might be more to your liking (I also never went back).
You might also like the old Broadside game by Milton Bradley, despite the plastic ships and sails.
If WS&IM is too simple, Sails of Glory is a step between CA and WS&IM and is playable out of the starter box. It does mean you have to contend with "larger and 3-dimensional counters" but it is worth it.
Stay as far away from the Post Captain rules as you can get. Great game rules, but a lot more complicated than CA or SoG!
SgtTodd wrote:
Some folks are not cut out for sailing, that's why there's motorboats.
Heh, great quote. I'm going to use that sometime.
I think you're right about comprehension, though; some people simply have a tougher time than others wrapping the noodle around certain concepts.
SgtTodd wrote:
"More complex than it needs to be"
While WS&IM may be a little less "complex" it's not much less.
Arguably, WSIM is less complex than it needs to be. For example, everybody who has played WSIM very much has a story about a time that two ships ended up under the control of each others' boarding parties, which never happened in real life. Close Action's boarding rules (and its crew-management rules as a whole) are a little more complicated, but ridiculous outcomes don't tend to occur.
Of course, there's always the Flying Colors: Naval Actions of the Age of Sail series by GMT--a step up from Wooden Ships & Iron Men.
I confess to be a huge fan of Close Action: Naval Warfare in the Age of Napoleon, 1793-1815, while I like playing very small ship actions two-player, the game really comes to life when playing huge multi-player fleet actions. I've been lucky enough to go to Trafalgar day sessions where there were 30 players involved with the game designer keeping things moving along--we got through a battle in a day-long play with time for a quick lunch. This kind of experience is one of the most exceptional in my wargaming hobby career! But not everyone can get a group this large together to do the larger fleet actions, so this is where the other games are more feasible than this one.
I also think that--as complex as the rules seem to be at first glance--they are really easy to pick up after a few turns. We've had no problems getting novices immersed when running a single ship.
The designer of Close Action wanted a more realistic game than WS&IM because at one of the national championships, the winner just dropped anchor on all of his vessels and turned them into stationary firing platforms to win the tournament. Totally not how Age of Sail battles were fought.
The plotting rules are the number one thing that sets Close Action apart from *all* other tabletop age of sail games -- and though they are complicated, they really just take a bit of getting used to. Perhaps this will help: Close Action's movement rules (and pre-plotting) model *acceleration* and *deceleration* of a moving, massive vessel. Ships cannot turn on a dime, and the faster they are going, the wider the arc of their turns become. For this reason, when you are traveling at a given speed, you can only slow down so much in the 2-minute turn beind modeled in the game.
Even so, the game is more forgiving than reality in many respects. The turn radii allow much faster acceleration and deceleration. Additionally, the firing charts have a much higher ratio of misses to hits. Both of these decisions were design decisions -- because it wouldn't be fun to drive your ships around the ocean for a 12 hour game and miss 95% of your shots.
The reason I don't play Close Action much is that the "design thesis" of the game -- the thing that the designer really wanted to model in the experience -- is (1) a modest attempt at "realistic" maneuvering of Age of Sail ships (hence accel/decel, turn radii, and so forth), and (2) command and control of a fleet. The second objective of the designer is only fulfilled in a true multi-player environment where each player is captain of a single ship -- or at most two ships that are far enough apart not to coordinate with one another. I don't have a large group of friends to do that with.
I think you might actually enjoy Flying Colors -- which is truly a mid-way point between WS&IM and CA. Flying Colors is meant as a two-player game. It does not model accel/decel, or even command and control. Instead, Flying Colors' designer went for a more streamlined menu of maneuvers and firing than CA -- the objective being to allow for those "Trafalgar in an afternoon" options. That being said, I don't think one could actually play the Trafalgar Scenario from Flying Colors in an afternoon.
As the years have gone by, one of my favorite Age of Sail games is 1805: Sea of Glory -- it is a strategic-level game focused only on the naval war that raged during the tense months of 1805 when Napoleon massed troops for an invasion of Britain. The game is very tense, lots of cat-and-mouse play, a robust fog of war -- naval battles are a bit involved, but even the first time through won't take too long. Historical events can happen (or not) and the players have a hand in them. You are more the Home Office back in London trying to run a global naval empire - stamping out fires all over the world and trying to contain the world's most dangerous dictator (in Europe) up that point in history; or conversely, you are the French command staff, trying to deliver the impossible to your Emperor. I - at least - found it fun. C3i published a short scenario that I played with the scenario's designer at BGG Con. And it's a preferred choice for me over Close Action or Flying Colors - even though it is a different experience.
After reading your comments, I think you will immensely like WS&IM and would probably very much enjoy Sails of Glory if you gave it a shot (though it is a miniature game). With WS&IM, I like that it has a Basic Game - very simple, quick, easy to play - after playing you might feel like you want a little more meat on the bones, in which case you already have CA.
For what it is, CA is the best game for realistic naval sailing, WS&IM has plenty of play left in it after all these years and is still fun as hell (it's a true Trafalgar in an afternoon game), and Flying Colors tries to straddle both - with some successes and failures.
Sorry for the wall o' text. I really enjoy Age of Sail games and couldn't help myself. Good luck!
Quote:
it wouldn't be fun to drive your ships around the ocean for a 12 hour game and miss 95% of your shots.
Quite a common problem with wargame at individual scale, be it either naval or air. For example, in Air Force, dogfight might take more than normal if neither side can catch the tail of the enemy planes. Similarly for Star Fleet Battles. I think the joy comes from the experience in figuring out the way to do something that can deliver the blow, be it ultimate or not. A streamlined process, and I emphasis "streamlined", not ironing out all the details, can be found in Flying Colors and the game is very successful on that aspect. The players are "zoomed-in" to the actual battles, and into fire exchange quickly after some maneuvers. It is this "draw-in" view and experience that the game scores a very high mark. The best tactical naval game for the Age of Sails in my view.
cmontgo2 wrote:
That being said, I don't think one could actually play the Trafalgar Scenario from Flying Colors in an afternoon.
I beg to differ!
Chris Montgomery
United States
Joliet
Illinois
Dear Geek: Please insert the wittiest comment you can think of in this text pop-up. Then times it by seven.
The Coat of Arms of Clan Montgomery - Scotland. Yes, that's a woman with the head of a savage in her hand, and an anchor. No clue what it means, but it's cool.
Malacandra wrote:
cmontgo2 wrote:
That being said, I don't think one could actually play the Trafalgar Scenario from Flying Colors in an afternoon.
I beg to differ!
Very funny. :-)
I suppose if you have luck like that, then yes, the Flying Colors Trafalgar scenario can be played in an afternoon.
