First, a summary of the campaign the some random thoughts. I dont have time to rewrite this so it may be a bit choppy.
Overall I really really like this game and think it will shine with the longer campaigns and using the optional rules. See below for thoughts on those that I used for the shorter campaign.
Well done! Looking forward to another campaign (I wont be posting it as taking the notes and writing this up is slowly down the flow of missions.
End of Game Stats:
Options used: RECON and FIghter Engagement (+18 SO)
LW losses: 10 confirmed shoot downs, 2 probables (my records werent the cleanest so estimating 12 total)
BG losses: 9 in March, 19 in April, 22 in May! 50 losses total. (I didnt think it was that high; it's possible that I over counted but pretty sure it is around 50). At 3 bombers per point, that is 150 bombers! It didnt feel like i lost that many, due to teh abstraction of the groups. Sobering onceI thought about it though.
3 Recon flights lost.
Targets destroyed: 10 different targets in 9 weeks. (18 possible, 55% effectiveness. Not bad). 8 V weapon sites, 2 AC factories)
Remaining SO points: 0! Used em all!
Final Result: 57 VPs, Great Rating!
Thoughts on the campaign (Possible Spoilers and Strategy thoughts !)
Overall I enjoyed this campaign and it showed the game off better than the U-boat campaign. Despite not having secondary missions I had mroe than enough choices to make each week, though it did get easier as the campaign progressed and I got experience.
The first week was a blast as I had to determine what targets to attack, which BGs go where, and which BG my one FG would support. That caused me some consternation but for those early missions it didnt matter much.
Thought 1: It didnt matter if I had a FG assigned or not as the V sites are in Hex 11, and the random rolls for the LW squadrons resulted in only 1 LW squadron in that hex, while the surrounding ones had 1-2 if that. Most of the squadrons were off to the side and I really didnt have to think abut them much. I'm thinking that next time I may mandate at least 1 squadron be in the target hex (for the last month there were NONE in hex 11 and resulted in quite a few milk runs to the target.
Related - the LW response was usually low or average despite who I had as LW commander (I had 3). With the lack of squadrons in teh flight path, resulted in many missions without fighter intercept.
Strategy decision after the first week: I quickly determined that I needed more groups, so each week I spent some SO points to get additional fighter and many BGs. This turned out to be a GREAT idea. But it did make the game easier and by the end there wasnt a whole lot of drama.
FLAK is deadly! I lost more to FLAK than fighters. Grew to really hate FLAK.
It takes a LOT of hits to reduce a BG to Shaken. Maybe too many. Didnt really have to worry too much about it, especially once I had more BGs to spread the missions.
Thoughts on Optional rules: For this campaign, RECON was great, but fighter engagement was just extra SO at the start - I do NOT recommend it for this game unless you plan on attacking targets in Germany. Otherwise there's no impact on V site bomb runs as it is only 1 hex away. I think Weather would be a great one for this campaign and make it more of a struggle.
Changing LW commanders: I like this, and it changed it a bit though special tactics only had a chance once and the FG took care of it. I went through 3 commanders.
Fighter Cover: I think that the fighter cover is too strong. Being able to attack 2 differnt LW fighters, and destroy them completely with a 10, seems too powerful, especially this early in the war. I also think there should be a chance the fighter cover cant engage due to being out of position or clouds or something. Just seems a bit unbalanced..
EVENTS are great and a nice addition. I recommend reshuffling every week, or at last every month, to keep them fresh.
I LOVE the promotions and how quickly they can happen, and that changed the feel of the game. Very nice.
Overall, very well done and I will replay this one again, but with RECON and weather. ANd I cant wait to play a longer campaign!
Great game!
Dave, good stuff!
I have similar thoughts as well. I like the weather and recon rules and will likely always use them. I haven't tried fighter engagements yet.
I also think that fighter cover is too strong. Not sure how to house rule it yet, but I rarely worry about fighters. I like your idea of not automatically being able to engage bandits. Or, maybe, if they survive the first round with escorts they get a chance to engage bombers if they have the turn points. A German commander with Group attacks can be troublesome but I have had Goering now (can't seem to get rid of him) for months and still not much trouble.
Great game, here, just maybe needs a few "tweaks".
Chris
Dave,
Thanks for the summary and thoughts.
I agree with your points regarding the Crossbow Campaign. Unfortunately, some Campaigns aren't very threatened by the Luftwaffe, but others are. In another thread the idea of penalizing VPs based on too many Luftwaffe Squadrons could help on this Campaign, given how close the V-Weapon sites are to the UK base.
Longer Campaigns with targets in Germany do typically have to run a gauntlet of Luftwaffe Squadrons to and from the target, and those missions can sometimes get hairy. I just had a Bomber Group suffer 10 points of damage on one mission, mostly from Bandits. So unfortunately that aspect of the game isn't very consistent across the Campaigns.
There is a different feel between various Campaigns and how they are played, and hopefully that is a good thing.
And yes... the longer Campaigns are a lot more challenging and fun.
Thanks again for the feedback!
Dean
Imo the game really shines with the later campaigns with secondary missions: having to fly deep into Germany in 43 is a harrowing experience. I'm about midway through Pointblank, and it is by no means clear I'm going to win it.
Looking forward to the longer games, and please dont take my impressions as saying the game isnt fun - it really is, and the shorter campaigns are interesting from a historical perspective.
And I cant overlook that I lost 150 bombers in 3 months. That's sobering, but is abstracted through the use of damage points for each group. Having more LW attacks would be even more devastating so it may be balanced.
Overall, I really like this game.. I also have Thunderbolt Apache Leader, and have played Phantom Leader, and I like this one the best (though there is a fun factor to blowing up tanks in TAL ).
I do think that longer missions using fighter engagement will have a big impact, as seeing 1-3 fighters peel away each engagement, and any losses, will quickly diminish their effectiveness.
Thanks for the response, and for creating a very cool and enjoyable game.
aikidorat wrote:
please dont take my impressions as saying the game isnt fun - it really is, and the shorter campaigns are interesting from a historical perspective.
I didn't. It's good to hear honest feedback and impressions about the game.
It would be nice to modify some of the campaigns after getting some additional feedback to make them more challenging for those interested (or less challenging in some cases).
Dean
